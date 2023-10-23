Award-winning Broadway musical HAMILTON will make Singapore stage debut in April 2024

Broadway musical lovers, listen up! Award-winning Broadway musical HAMILTON will stage its Singapore debut come April 2024 at Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands.

Ground-breaking musical HAMILTON will stop in Singapore for its first-ever international tour since premiering on Broadway in July 2015.

One of the highest-grossing music theatre productions of all time, it will be making Singapore its third stop of the tour following a sold-out debut in Manila in September and an upcoming season in Abu Dhabi in January.

Before this, musical lovers would have to travel to New York, London’s West End, Australia, Germany and New Zealand, to catch it.

What to expect for the HAMILTON musical in Singapore in April 2024

Receiving wide critical and audience acclaim, HAMILTON has gone on to win Tony®, Grammy®, Olivier and Pulitzer Prize awards.

HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography and is the story of America, then told by America now. American songwriter, actor, filmmaker and playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote the book and scored the musical’s music and lyrics.

With catchy songs that blend hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway like the iconic ‘My Shot’, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre. This musical made a profound impact on culture, politics and education.

The Singapore cast of HAMILTON will feature a talented global cast. Although Lin-Manuel Miranda won’t be Alexander Hamilton on this run, Australian actor Jason Arrow will take up the same role he starred in for the Australia leg. Rounding up the cast is New Zealander Akina Edmonds as Angelica Schuyler, and American actor Darnell Abraham as George Washington. In an impressive feat, Korean-American actor David Park will assume two roles as Marquis De Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson.

Michael Cassel, Producer of the HAMILTON international tour and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Cassel Group said: “I’m thrilled to bring HAMILTON to Singapore and continue the show’s global journey. HAMILTON’s themes of hope, equality, and the power of storytelling are universal. It has been a thrill to see audiences fall in love with the show – be it in Australia or the Philippines, and I’m excited to see it connect with audiences in Singapore.”

HAMILTON’s Singapore musical engagement is presented at Sands Theatre by Base Entertainment Asia. Interested parties can sign up to be on a waitlist for the first in line for tickets now at Base Entertainment Asia’s website. Tickets will go on sale on November 14 through Marina Bay Sands ticketing and SISTIC.

All images credit: Daniel Boud