The best 11.11 sales and promo codes in Singapore this Single’s Day

As we hurtle into November, Christmas is quickly closing in on us. There’s no better time than the present to get started on your gift shopping. Or if you’re looking at treating yourself to a self-care present for Single’s Day, your wallet will thank you this season, because there are some seriously good 11.11 sales in Singapore for 2022.

Save yourself the trouble and stop scrolling now. Simply bookmark this article, as we will be updating it with more sales.

From the best of luxury fashion from across the globe to beauty buys from Korea to the States, these 11.11 sales will help you get the most bang for your buck.

Best 11.11. sales and promo codes in Singapore for 2022

Fashion

Net-A-Porter: Use code SINGLES22 now for 22% off selected items until November 11

MatchesFashion: Use code SINGLES25 at checkout for 25% off selected items. Minimum spend applies.

Revolve: Use code DOUBLE11 at checkout for 20% off site wide.

Beauty

Filorga: From now to 11 November, get 10% off any 2 items and 18% off any 3 items. Shop exclusive deals on Filorga favourites, including the recently launched Global-Repair Baume. The History of Whoo: Only on 11 November, enjoy 6% off storewide and receive 11 complimentary samples with any purchase and get 10% off between 12-2am, with no minimum spend. Shop Lazada and Shopee here. SU:M37°: Only on 11 November, enjoy 12% off storewide and receive gifts with purhases with any purchase and get 15% off between 12-2am, with no minimum spend. Shop Only on 11 November, enjoy 12% off storewide and receive gifts with purhases with any purchase and get 15% off between 12-2am, with no minimum spend. Shop Lazada and Shopee here. Ést.Lab: From 9 to 13 November, enjoy 25% off storewide and take an additional 15% off with $280 nett. spend. From 9 to 13 November, enjoy 25% off storewide and take an additional 15% off with $280 nett. spend. Verdue: From 10 to 13 November, enjoy 15% off storewide and take an additional 25% off with $100 nett. spend From 10 to 13 November, enjoy 15% off storewide and take an additional 25% off with $100 nett. spend Estetica Beauty: From 10 to 13 November, new customers can enjoy the award-winning Meridian Detox Facial at $110 (worth $300). Pre-purchase the voucher online to get additional $20 off. Shop here. Clarins: Pre-sales now on until 7 November. Save up to 30% off bestsellers. Also, expect free gifts with exclusive sets. For example, buy the Clarins Double Serum set and receive the Extra-Firming Night Cream (15ml); Extra-Firming Day Cream (15ml); Extra-Firming Mask (15ml); 3-pc Double Serum Sachet & 3-pc Double Serum Eye Sachet.

Lifestyle deals