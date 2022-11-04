The best 11.11 sales and promo codes in Singapore this Single’s Day

As we hurtle into November, Christmas is quickly closing in on us. There’s no better time than the present to get started on your gift shopping. Or if you’re looking at treating yourself to a self-care present for Single’s Day, your wallet will thank you this season, because there are some seriously good 11.11 sales in Singapore for 2022.
Save yourself the trouble and stop scrolling now. Simply bookmark this article, as we will be updating it with more sales.
From the best of luxury fashion from across the globe to beauty buys from Korea to the States, these 11.11 sales will help you get the most bang for your buck.
Best 11.11. sales and promo codes in Singapore for 2022
Fashion
Net-A-Porter: Use code SINGLES22 now for 22% off selected items until November 11
MatchesFashion: Use code SINGLES25 at checkout for 25% off selected items. Minimum spend applies.
Revolve: Use code DOUBLE11 at checkout for 20% off site wide.
Beauty
Filorga: From now to 11 November, get 10% off any 2 items and 18% off any 3 items. Shop exclusive deals on Filorga favourites, including the recently launched Global-Repair Baume.
The History of Whoo: Only on 11 November, enjoy 6% off storewide and receive 11 complimentary samples with any purchase and get 10% off between 12-2am, with no minimum spend. Shop Lazada and Shopee here.
Estetica Beauty: From 10 to 13 November, new customers can enjoy the award-winning Meridian Detox Facial at $110 (worth $300). Pre-purchase the voucher online to get additional $20 off. Shop here.
Clarins: Pre-sales now on until 7 November. Save up to 30% off bestsellers. Also, expect free gifts with exclusive sets. For example, buy the Clarins Double Serum set and receive the Extra-Firming Night Cream (15ml); Extra-Firming Day Cream (15ml); Extra-Firming Mask (15ml); 3-pc Double Serum Sachet & 3-pc Double Serum Eye Sachet.
Lifestyle deals
KrisShop: Enjoy 11% off regular-priced items* with S$230 min. spend. Or join KrisShopper to get an extra 11% offwith S$280 min. spend! Now until 14 November. Enjoy up to 70% off top picks across Beauty, Electronics, Fashion & more!
Plus, get additional up to 10% off on selected items exclusively for KrisShoppers.
Shopee: As always, Shopee Singapore is going all out with deals and promotions for 2022’s 11.11. Expect lots of flash sales, cash back opportunities, and markdowns on electronics, groceries, and stand a chance to win a trip for two to catch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals.
Lazada: Pre-Sale for 11.11 sales on Lazada starts on 5 November and customers can start building their baskets early with the Add to Cart Challenge to win $111 vouchers, as well as enjoy S$4 off every S$40 with collectible Lazada Bonus, free shipping, exclusive deals, and maximise savings with 11.11-only Everyday Cashback promotions on 11.11. Storewide flash sales will also be featured throughout.