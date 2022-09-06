9.9 sale: All the best deals, offers and freebies to nail in Singapore this year

Credit cards at the ready! The 9.9 sale is here and the major e-commerce platforms have laid out their best deals to entice shoppers. From freebies to gifts, crazy discounts and package deals, this year’s best 9.9 deals in Singapore will no doubt deliver some great savings.

It also serves as the perfect way to warm up to 10.10 and singles day in the months ahead. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. With the 9.9 sale about to begin, we’ve scoured the best bang-for-your-buck deals and offers from the worlds of fashion, tech and skincare happening all this week.

Check out the best deals happening during the 9.9 sale this week and beyond in Singapore

Shopee

Face it, it won’t be a 9.9 sale without leading e-commerce platform Shopee. This year, Shopee’s 9.9 Super Shopping Day is back with enticing deals and discounts, exclusive promos as well as contests. The platform has 99 pairs of travel packages worth S$200,000 to iconic destinations such as Iceland, Japan, Maldives and Greece up for grabs. You can also countdown to 9.9 with Rosie Phua from 11.30pm till 1am on 9 September and win prizes.

Here are just some of the deals and offers you can get during the 9.9 sale on Shopee.

Flash Sales: Enjoy up to 90% off over 300 authentic brands during the Supersized 24H Brands Flash Sale. There’s over 10,000 branded assortment to choose from including good bargains on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, SK-II Pitera Essentials Facial Treatment Essence, Prism+ 55” 4K Android Television and more.

Partnership Discounts: Leverage off additional discounts with Shopee’s payment partners. your CIMB, Citi, UOB, DBS, HSBC, Maybank & OCBC card members enjoy an additional S$15 off their purchase with a minimum spend of S$180. Get S$7 off with min. spend S$80 when you cart out on 9.9 with DBS PayLah! Enjoy S$20 off with minimum spend $250 when you checkout with your exclusive payment promotions on 9.9 on Shopee.

Shopee Supermarket: Stock up essentials for the hope with Crazy Slashed Deals with up to 52% off. Taking place throughout the day, look forward to deals on alcohol and beverages, home and personal care and more.

Lazada Singapore

This 9.9, Lazada is offering one of the best deals in Singapore, featuring up to 99 Try & Buy items for shoppers to choose from. You can purchase sample-sized products for as low as $0.10 and be rewarded with vouchers to buy the full-sized product. Lazada Singapore will also reward 140 spenders during the 9.9 sale with prizes like a KitchenAid Stand Mixer.

Take advantage of Storewide Flash Sales with discounts Up to 90% off from your favourite brands like Nintendo, Estee Lauder, Nike, and Lego. Try your luck with Surprise Boxes from brands like Estee Lauder, Shiseido, Paula’s Choice, Sk Jewellery, JBL, Hasbro and Tefal. There’s also exclusive Buy 1 Get 1 Free deals.

Some of the standout 9.9 deals from Lazada Singapore to look out for include:

Estee Lauder- 5-pcs Set with Advanced Night Repair Serum 30ml, Micro Essence Lotion for S$227 (normal retail price: S$434)

OSIM uDivine Mini Massage Sofa for S$899 (normal retail price: S$1699)

ErgoTune Supreme V3 Ergonomic Chair for S$499 (normal retail price: S$988)

Huawei

Looking to upgrade to a new phone or gets some new tech accessories? The Huawei 9.9 Super Sale has you covered with devices going for up to 57% off with exclusive gifts with purchase. Key highlights include the Huawei MatePad Pro WIFI for S$498 (normal retail price S$998), FreeBuds SE (Shopee exclusive) for S$48 (normal retail price S$88) and Watch GT 46mm for S$148 (normal retail price S$238).

KrisShop

Save big on KrisShop.cm with 9% off sitewide on all regular-priced items with a minimum S$180 spend until 15 September. Also keep your eyes peeled on the platform for must-buy deals across notable international brands and beloved local labels. Be fast and capitalise on up to 60% off starbuys from Apple, Burberry, Coach and OSIM, and up to 40% off makeup, skincare and fragrances from top-selling brands like ést.lab, DrGL, FOREO and Maison 21G. Also with the return of the Singapore Grand Prix on 2 October, KrisShop is presenting a series of exclusive Formula 1 collectibles available for sale on the platform.

Samsung

Elevate your pad with a choice of electronics and electricals from Samsung. From 9-13 September, the brand is offering up to 32% off on selected products from its online store. Plus, you also get free delivery, official Samsung warranty and, if you so choose – 0% interest free instalments of up 36 months. Need a new TV? Check out the 65” Crystal UHD TV AU8000 retailing for S$1599 (normal retail price S$2185) and bag some free gifts worth up to S$500 as well. Get this offer and more.

innisfree

If you need to kick off your skincare routine or replenish some skincare essentials, check out innisfree’s official Shopee store and enjoy up to 70% off storewide during the 9.9 sale. Discover the brand’s star products including the Green Tea Seed Serum (for hydration), Retinol Cica Repair Ampoule (for acne and blemishes), Black Tea Youth Enhancing Ampoule (for anti-aging), and many more. There are also limited collectible vouchers with an additional 29% off up for grabs.

Take advantage of innisfree’s value-for-money limited sets such as the Retinol Cica Repair Ampoule Special Set (S$51), which includes Retinol Cica Repair Ampoule (30ml), Green Tea Seed Serum (30ml), Bija Cica Balm EX (15ml). First 100 customers who cart-out this set will also enjoy S$9 off and complimentary gifts including a Green Tea Trio Kit and a piece of My Real Squeeze Mask EX.

Paula’s Choice

Following the launch of Paula’s Choice on LazMall in August, the brand is offering several promotions during 9.9. From now until 9 September, enjoy up to 15% off its best sellers and extra vouchers at up to 15% off. Also receive a complimentary Glow & Protect Duo (Paula’s Choice Clear Ultra-Light Daily Hydrating Fluid SPF 30+ 15ml and Paula’s Choice Defense Antioxidant Pore Purifier 5ml) with a minimum spend of $120 exclusively on Paula’s Choice LazMall. Additionally, visit PaulasChoice.sg from now until 30 September to get up to 20% off their best-selling formulas. Receive a complimentary Hydra Fresh Duo (Paula’s Choice Water Infusing Electrolyte Moisturizer 15ml and Paula’s Choice The UnScrub Cleanser 15ml) with a minimum spend of $120.

Zalora

Need an excuse to spruce up the wardrobe? Well you may want to point your browser over to Zalora. The online fashion retailer has line up an impressive slate of offers for its 9.9 sale with up to 90% off selected items. Check out the platform throughout the day for additional discounts as well as cashback and free shipping. Brands such as Adidas and Coach are offering discounts up to 60% with Birkenstock and Epitex offering 40% and 80% respectively off select items.

