Billie Eilish will perform in Singapore this August 2022

Mark your calendars! Seven-time Grammy winner Billie Eilish is set to perform on Singapore’s sunny shores on 21 August 2022.

Are you ready to sing your heart out to ‘Happier Than Ever’?

‘Happier Than Ever, The World Tour’, named after her second studio album Happier Than Ever, is the sixth headlining tour by the 20-year-old.

Produced and written by Billie and her brother/collaborator, Finneas O’Connell, Happier Than Ever debuted as her second top album in the United States and 27 other countries. To celebrate the release of her album, Disney+ released a documentary concert titled ‘Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles’ on 3 September 2021.

Since her 2015 debut track, ‘Ocean Eyes’, the singer-songwriter continued to win the hearts of many with her record-breaking tunes. Notable tracks include ‘Bad Guy’, ‘You Should See Me In A Crown‘ and ‘Lovely’. She has since received awards for ‘Song Of The Year’, ‘Record Of The Year’, ‘Best New Artist’ and beyond.

In March 2022, Billie and Finneas won an Oscar for the Best Original Song for the title track in the 25th James Bond series, No Time to Die.

Details about Billie Eilish’s ‘Happier Than Ever, The World Tour’ Live in Singapore:

Her tour began on 3 February 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana and is set to conclude on 30 September 2022 in Perth, Australia.

As her first live debut in Asia, the tour will kick off in Manila and conclude in Tokyo, with exciting additional dates in Malaysia, Singapore, Bangkok, and Seoul. Presented by Live Nation, The Happier Than Ever: World Tour will be held at the Singapore National Stadium on 21 August 2022 at 8pm. Ticket prices start from S$130, with the most expensive priced at S$310.

All the dates of her Asian tour:

3 August 2022 (Saturday) – SM Mall of Asia Arena, Manila

15 August 2022 (Monday) – Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul

18 August 2022 (Thursday) – National Stadium, Kuala Lumpur

21 August 2022 (Sunday) – Singapore National Stadium

24 August 2022 (Wednesday) – Impact Arena, Bangkok

26 August 2022 (Friday) – Ariake Arena, Tokyo

Head over to Live Nation for more info.

Hero & featured image credit: Getty Images.