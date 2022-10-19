Meet Carissa Yap, the winner of Miss Universe Singapore 2022

Carissa Yap, a 22-year-old business student from the National University of Singapore, was crowned Miss Universe Singapore 2022 at the finals held at Alcove, Caldwell House, on 17 October.

Yap is set to represent the country at the 71st Miss Universe pageant in New Orleans, US, in January 2023.

With the prestigious title, she won a four-night staycation, a diamond jewellery set, a dental makeover, a new wardrobe and an all-paid trip to represent Singapore at the Miss Universe 2022 finals in the US.

Yvonne Sashirekha (27) was announced as the first runner-up at the pageant. Denissia Li Xia Delangle (21) took the title of second runner-up. Meanwhile, Sara Yong (25) and Olivia Higgins (27) made it to the top 5 list.

The country has high hopes for Yap on the international stage of Miss Universe, as her predecessor, Miss Universe Singapore 2021 Nandita Banna, created history by making it to the top 16, a great honour for Singapore after over 30 years.

How did Yap win the pageant?

On her winning night, Yap stunned the judges with a breathtakingly beautiful yellow evening gown by couturier Frederick Lee and bespoke, custom-made delicate diamond jewellery by The Better Diamond.

She was a picture of poise and confidence on the stage which wowed the team of judges, comprising couture designer Frederick Lee, Miss Universe Singapore 1987 Marion Nicole Teo, fashion photographer Jeff Chang, actress and Miss Universe Singapore 2013 Shi Lim and hotelier Jessie Khoo-Gan.

Yap revealed to the judges that she dreams of using the Miss Universe platform to help the underbanked community by providing them with easy financial solutions. This is also the reason she opted to major in economics and finance.

About Yap

Miss Universe Singapore 2022 is one of the smartest students in her class at the National University of Singapore and boasts of getting straight As at her high school, The Raffles institution. Besides being a fashionista, she is trained in taekwondo and prides herself on staying calm in stressful situations.

