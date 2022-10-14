DJ Hyo of Girl’s Generation will be performing at MARQUEE next month

This just in: DJ Hyo, also known as Kim Hyo-yeon, will be making her MARQUEE Singapore debut on Friday, 18 November 2022.

For the uninitiated, the South Korean, singer, dancer, DJ and television personality is more fondly referred to as the main dancer and rapper of K-pop group, Girls’ Generation (SNSD), one of the most successful South Korean music groups of all time. Their most recent title track, “FOREVER 1”, comes after a five-year hiatus from the group, and commemorates their 15th anniversary with their fans.

During the group’s hiatus, Kim made her debut as DJ Hyo with the hit song ‘Sober’, featuring Dutch DJ and producer Ummet Ozcan. Other hit songs in her repertoire include ‘Dessert’, which featured rapper Loopy and (G)IDLE’s Soyeon, as well as ‘Deep’, which was released earlier this year. She currently holds the 11th position in the 2022 Top 100 DJanes of Asia, a ranking of top female DJs across the region.

Tickets for DJ Hyo’s MARQUEE set

Early-bird tickets to the show go on sale today here for ladies and gents at S$60 and S$70 respectively. Expedited entry tickets are going for S$150, and limited tickets will be available at the door on the event day.

(Image credits: SM Entertainment)