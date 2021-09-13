Samsung Z Night Runway marries fashion with the new Galaxy Z Flip and Fold 5G phones

Last Friday, BurdaLuxury Singapore and Samsung presented the Samsung Z Night Runway, an exhilarating showcase of Samsung’s latest folding phones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G.

For this exclusive collaboration, creative director Daniel Boey and Club 21 brought to life the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5G and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G with new looks, giving audience a glimpse of how the latest gadgets accent a fashionable lifestyle.

Held at 72-13 Mohamed Sultan Road, home of The Curators Academy and T:>Works, the Samsung Z Night Runway was attended by honourable guests of Prestige as well as celebrities like Pierre Png, Desmond Tan and Carrie Wong. With “luxury loungewear” as a dress code, our ever-stylish friends turned up in gorgeous silk sets and show-stopping athleisure ensembles for the hybrid show, which was also streamed live on Lifestyle Asia Singapore’s Facebook page.

Scroll through the gallery below to see what went down at the Samsung Z Night Runway, and watch the runway presentation here.

This in-person event was held in accordance to Safe Management Measures.

(All images: Max Chan for BurdaLuxury)