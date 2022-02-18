6 cool things to do in Singapore this February if you love art, jewellery and anime

If you have no travel plans even with all the reasons to make them now, you can still find some exciting events to enjoy in Singapore.

This February, your options range from a showcase of some of the finest jewellery craftsmanship in the world, to a retrospective of one of the biggest anime series in the last decade. On the arts and culture front, you’ll be treated to the very first local solo show of the iconic American photographer, Robert Mapplethorpe, as well as the show-stopping installations by local artists and creatives. In short, you won’t run out of things to do on your weekends. Find out more below.

The best events in Singapore this February 2022:

Hermes Kellymorphose

When: 19 February to 27 February

Where: Hermes Liat Towers, 541 Orchard Rd, #01-02A Liat Towers, Singapore 238881

Hermes is celebrating the Kelly handbag through its new jewellery collection, Kellymorphose. The collection takes cues from the distinctive details of the iconic bag, from its side straps to its padlock, resulting in necklaces, rings, bracelets and earrings with an unexpected twist. These jewellery creations are best appreciated beyond the confines of your screen, which is why we recommend heading down to Hermes’ Liat Towers boutique to see them amidst scenography by Mathias Kiss.

Book an appointment

Attack on Titan: The Exhibition

When: 19 February to 3 July

Where: ArtScience Museum, Marina Bay Sands, 6 Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018974

Otakus finally have a reason to leave their homes: the ArtScience Museum is hosting an exhibition on the widely celebrated anime, Attack on Titan, and it’s the first of its kind in Southeast Asia. Fans of the franchise will get to dive deep into the series and the manga it’s based on through the showcase, which houses over 150 artworks, drafts and sketches by creator Hajime Isayama. Guests will also be treated to immersive experiences like the Great Titan Theatre, as well as real-life displays of Titans, characters and objects from the series.

Buy tickets

Staging: Mapplethorpe

When: Until 9 April 2022

Where: Appetite, 72A Amoy Street, Singapore 069891

Legendary American photographer Robert Mapplethorpe is finally getting his first solo exhibition in Singapore, albeit posthumously. Mapplethorpe is best known for his black-and-white photography that ranged from stylised self-portraits to those of famous figures like Grace Jones, Debbie Harry and his biggest muse, Patti Smith. In Staging: Mapplethorpe, you’ll get to discover 10 of those works that were captured during the ’80s, a tumultuous but significant period when the artist’s creative prowess was at its height and the AIDS pandemic was taking over the US. Mapplethorpe would later die of the disease himself but, as Smith wrote, his work “will not fall away.”

Book a private viewing

The Non-Season at Design Orchard

When: Until 10 April

Where: Design Orchard, 250 Orchard Road, Singapore 238905

The idea of seasonal fashion collections may sound outdated today, which is why Design Orchard is now inviting us to consider other possibilities with The Non-Season. Curated by creative collective Hyphen BB, the presentation comprises installations by over 20 local artists and designers such as Divaagar, Aki Hassan, Marla Bendini. Besides those visual spectacles, Design Orchard will also house a series of workshops, panel discussions, live performances and heritage tours that dive deep into creativity.

Find out more

Design Superposition

When: Until 10 April 2022

Where: National Design Centre, 111 Middle Road, Singapore 188969

National Design Centre is staging yet another thought-provoking exhibition, this time one that questions the value of design. Design Superposition brings together 10 local and international creatives to explore the idea through their practices, which run the gamut from fashion and visual art to technology and “architecture with fengshui principles.” Look out for works by Cliff Tan, Debbie Ding, Junichi Yamaoka and more.

Find out more

Fresh off the Dot x Open Farm Community pop-up

When: 26 and 27 February

Where: Open Farm Community, 130E Minden Road, Singapore 248819

If you’ve got a green thumb or would like one, you should head down to Open Farm Community this February. A hybrid of an urban farm and a restaurant, the space will be hosting an activity-filled pop-up by Fresh off the Dot offering insights into local produce, plant-based products, and growing your own greens. After exploring the space, be sure to try out Open Farm Community’s weekend brunch menu, whose dishes include fresh ingredients like fish and vegetables produced in local farms.

Find out more

Header photo credit: Yeo Ker Siang / National Design Museum