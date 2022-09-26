F1 Singapore: Your guide to the best events during Singapore Grand Prix 2022

The Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix returns after a two-year hiatus in 2022 with unique F1 experiences for everyone to enjoy across the city, whether you have a race pass or not.

Now more prominent than ever, the Singapore Grand Prix (SGP) is back with a vengeance, and we’re not complaining. Whether you’re watching the race at the circuit or at celebrating bars outside, the city offers many exciting events and experiences for any F1 fan. We have, after all been deprived of the thrilling action no thanks to the pandemic. Two years later, we’re celebrating the return of the Singapore F1 race by immersing ourselves in an exciting line-up of race-themed experiences. From dining events to movie screenings and meet-and-greets, here’s your guide to planning your electrifying F1 week in Singapore.

F1 Singapore: What are the events happening during Singapore Grand Prix 2022?

If you’re in Orchard Road

23 September – 2 October 2022

Apart from shopping for the ideal race day outfits, make a pitstop at the Heineken Silver Smooth Pit Stop outside Ngee Ann City, where visitors can enjoy unique performances by percussionists and flash mobs. Also, a sustainability exhibition showcasing artworks created with recycled cardboard will be on display, including a five-metre-long race car.

Explore the nightlife scene at Clarke Quay

Now – 2 October 2022

In the mood for a party? Don’t miss out on Retro Rocks and Girls’ Night Out, where Singapore’s finest DJs will show you a good time with their best tunes. For the fashionistas, a race-inspired fashion show and a race-themed carnival featuring group fitness workouts will be available for anyone to participate in.

To celebrate its first visit to Singapore as partner of the Aston Martin F1 Team, Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% is also holding a “Back with Passion” event from now till 2 October 2022 at Clarke Quay for the public to soak up the experiences of the Aston Martin Formula One Team garage.

Head over to Kampong Gelam for a dose of culture and heritage with GLAMBOYANT

Now – 2 October 2022

Located across five main areas – Aliwal Street Carpark, Haji Lane, Sultan Gate, Baghdad Street, and Sultan Gate Park – enjoy a fun-filled day comprising daily stage performances by local acts such as Bushmen and Raw Energy. For light snacks, the inaugural Food Yard food trucks at Aliwal Street Carpark will be on-site, featuring more than 15 vendors. Dedicated to the adrenaline-seekers, you can enjoy the All-Style street dance battles, along with freestyle BMX bike challengers and indulge in an immersive F1 roving truck for a thrilling experience. You can also catch a family-friendly film under the stars at the silent cinema.

Find out more here.

Test your driving skills at Sentosa

23 September – 2 October 2022

Before you hit the track, live your F1 dream by hopping into a racing stimulator for the ultimate red bull racing experience. For family-friendly fun, head to the Central Beach Bazaar for music performances. Movie buffs will appreciate the race-inspired films that will be screened too.

World-first gathering of McLaren supercars

30 September – 2 October 2022. Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre

Are you a McLaren fan? You’re in luck because you can pop by Suntec Convention Centre for a “McLaren: The Legacy Lives On” showcase. Catch a glimpse of the latest McLaren Artura, the manufacturer’s first high-performance hybrid supercar. Besides that, a collection of McLaren production cars, dating from 2011 to the latest models, will be on display for the first time – featuring two never-before-seen models too.

At Orchard Road, you can also admire a life-sized LEGO version of the McLaren Formula 1 race car. Once you’re done taking photos, you can have a chance to experience what it’s like to sit in an F1 lego car, which took almost 1,900 hours to construct and is made up of around 288,000 bricks.

Address: Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre, Hall 404. 1 Raffles Blvd, Singapore 039593

Operating hours: 30 September, 5pm to 9pm | 1 & 2 October, 10am – 9pm

Entry fee: Free + open to public

Get up close and personal with Alexander Albon and Nicholas Latifi

26 September – 2 October 2022.

Get in the spirit of racing by meeting F1 drivers Alexander Albon and Nicholas Latifi at Suntec City. The best part? It’s completely free. The experience also features a range of exhibits and activities, including exclusive merchandise and e-sports rigs. For more info, head over to the website.

Address: Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre, Hall 404. 1 Raffles Blvd, Singapore 039593

Try to better Lewis Hamilton’s lap time with Mercedes-AMG and IWC

Now – 2 October 2022

A collaboration between Mercedes-AMG and global brand partner IWC, the public showcase at Great World City will not only showcase the first official team watch, the Pilot’s Watch Chronograph 41 Edition “Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team”, but also the #99 Craft Bamboo Mercedes-AMG GT3 race car that racing driver Darryl O’Young will be racing at the TSS The Super Series, a support race at the Grand Prix.

To see if you can clock a lap time that’s faster than seven-time World Drivers’ Champion Lewis Hamilton, have a go at the racing simulator there, which will feature the street circuit.

Address: Great World, 1 Kim Seng Promenade, Atrium, Level 1

Live your F1 dream by participating in sim racing and electric karting

Now – 2 October 2022

Presented by HyperDrive Cities, the inaugural hybrid event features exciting online and offline experiences for any F1 fans, including sim racing and electric karting.

Bar and restaurants specials for Singapore Grand Prix 2022:

Toast to good times with Penfolds

23 September – 2 October 2022

In the mood for a great time? Head over to The Penfolds Lounge at Mandarin Gallery. Inspired by tropical beach clubs, the lounge is evokes a sunny island respite right in the heart of Orchard Road. To promote their latest Penfolds Max’s Rose 2021, visitors can enjoy a sneaky taste of the wine at $10 per glass before it’s released across the city.

Address: 333A Orchard Rd, Singapore 238897

Head to The Penthouse for a thrilling night race experience

Rooftop bar Smoke & Mirrors is hosting a one-night-only event on 2 October 2022. At 6pm, guests will be spoiled with free-flow champagne, exquisite cocktails and premium spirits. Before the race, a unique dining cuisine will be served all night long. Don’t worry about missing out on the race, as the venue offers one of the best views of the track from the sixth-storey rooftop of the National Gallery Singapore. End the night with a celebration at their exclusive after-party till 2am. For more info, check out the website.

Address: Level 10, 1 George Street, Singapore, 049145

Price: $1,880

Tune in at Thirty-Six Brewlab & Smokehouse

30 September – 2 October 2022.

Bottomless drinks and F1? What could be better? Your three-day race weekend is about to heat up as Thirty-Six Brewlab & Smokehouse is offering a four-hour free-flow package at $98++ featuring thirst-quenching pints by Lion Brewery Co, house wines, and signature cocktails. Head over to the website for more info.

Plan your weekend wisely by checking out the live screening schedule here:

Friday, 30 September 2022

Free Practice 1 – 6 PM to 7 PM

Free Practice 2 – 9 PM to 10 PM

Saturday, 1 October 2022

Free Practice 3 – 6 PM to 7 PM

Qualifying – 9 PM to 10 PM

Sunday, 2 October 2022

Warm Up – 6 PM to 8 PM

Primary Race – 8 PM to 10 PM

Address: 36 Club St, Singapore 069469

Get your engines revved at Republic, The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore

29 September – 3 October 2022

With themed cocktails like the City Circuit, Snakes and Devils, and Ford vs Ferrari, Republic is inarguably one of the best places to be during the race if you enjoy a good cocktail. The exhilarating race action will be telecasted via a live telecast at Republic Terrace, with guest DJs to keep the party going as you party the night away. If you get peckish during the night, enjoy snacks such as boneless Texas buffalo wings, creamy truffle arancini, and mini kueh pie tee with Singapore chilli crab sauce.

Available on:

29 September 2022, 12 pm. to 2 am.

30 September to 2 October 2022, 10 am. to 4 am.

3 October 2022, 10 am. to 12 am.

For more bar and restaurant specials happening around the Singapore F1 2022 period, click here.

Limited tickets for the Singapore Grand Prix 2022 are still available on the website.

Hero image credit: Unsplash/Guo Xin Goh; Featured image credit: Unsplash/Shawn Nang