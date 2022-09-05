To the layman, putting together some flowers may look easy. In reality, flower arrangement is a complicated art form. Every arrangement, whether a bouquet or a centrepiece, requires a keen eye and the understanding of balance, light and colour. Here’s where you can learn the delicate art of floral arrangement via classes in Singapore.

Once you get hold of the basics, the whole process becomes soothing – therapeutic, even – and you will find it exciting to try new arrangements with different flowers.

Besides picking up new skills, a beautiful flower arrangement also never fails to brighten up your day or earn praises from guests when they come over. We’re not talking about cheesy versions with teddy bears and chocolate hazelnut balls wrapped in gold foil here, but genuinely sharing a piece of art of your own creation.

Whether you’re looking to learn more about floral artistry or try out a new hobby of your own, here are the best flower arrangement classes in Singapore that’ll teach you how.

(Hero and featured image credit: Ask a French – Flowers)

5 places for the best floral arrangement classes in Singapore