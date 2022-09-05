5 places for the best floral arrangement classes in Singapore

Lifestyle Asia
Culture
05 Sep 2022 02:15 PM

Jocelyn Tan
Senior Writer
Culture
To the layman, putting together some flowers may look easy. In reality, flower arrangement is a complicated art form. Every arrangement, whether a bouquet or a centrepiece, requires a keen eye and the understanding of balance, light and colour. Here’s where you can learn the delicate art of floral arrangement via classes in Singapore.

Once you get hold of the basics, the whole process becomes soothing – therapeutic, even – and you will find it exciting to try new arrangements with different flowers.

Besides picking up new skills, a beautiful flower arrangement also never fails to brighten up your day or earn praises from guests when they come over. We’re not talking about cheesy versions with teddy bears and chocolate hazelnut balls wrapped in gold foil here, but genuinely sharing a piece of art of your own creation.

Whether you’re looking to learn more about floral artistry or try out a new hobby of your own, here are the best flower arrangement classes in Singapore that’ll teach you how.

(Hero and featured image credit: Ask a French – Flowers)

Yamano Florist & Ikebana School

Yamano Florist & Ikebana School

Ikebana is the Japanese art of floral arrangement, loosely translated as “making flowers alive”. The objective is to bring out the inner qualities of flowers, branches and leaves and express emotion. Yamano Florist & Ikebana School in Singapore offers workshops that share this ancient art with students while giving them insight into a piece of Japanese history. For the full experience, the studio offers a Ikebana course comprising of six lessons.

Address
400 Balestier Rd, #02-11 Balestier Plaza, Singapore 329802
Phone
+65 6250 1833
Sign up here
Poppy Floral Studio

Poppy Floral Studio

Conventional and uniform blooms? Don’t expect to find that at Poppy Floral Studio. Ex-advertising executive and founder Sarah Lim prides herself in creating a vibrant mix of flowers that look like they are “dancing”. Students of the studio are coached and encouraged to grow their art, and classes range from foundation courses to intensive floral artistry. The goal? “Progression, not perfection”.

Address
9A Dempsey Rd, Singapore 247698
Phone
+65 9188 1247
Sign up here
Dawn Q Floral Design

Dawn Q Floral Design

Dawn Q hosts more than regular floral arrangement workshops, the studio offers specialist skillsets for those looking to build careers in floral artistry. Their Wedding Floral Intensive Workshop is an eight-lesson program that teaches everything you need to know about blooms for weddings, from three different bouquet types to boutonnieres to table arrangements and even floral arches.

Address
18 New Industrial Rd, #03-16, Singapore 536205
Phone
+65 9179 6689
Sign up here
Ask a French - Flowers

Ask a French - Flowers

French-Indonesian florist Aude Giraud takes inspiration from wild nature and classic still-life paintings. Her bouquets lean towards a rustic yet elegant style, perfect for ladies who love a bit of personality in their blooms. She conducts her floral workshops in a home studio in quaint Tiong Bahru, which reminds her of the movie, In the Mood for Love , playing up serious romantic vibes.

Sign up here
Charlotte Puxley Flowers

Charlotte Puxley Flowers

Charlotte Puxley Flowers, a British-styled boutique, is an establishment like no other. Floral pieces here are created omakase-style — meaning to say they are unique to the flowers available on that day. The fresh blooms here are handpicked daily from a wholesaler. Students can choose from a range of intimate classes, including table garlands, hang-tie bouquets and vase arrangements. For those looking to learn the different arrangements in the iconic Charlotte Puxley style, they offer a four-lesson workshop program as well.

Address
315 Outram Rd, #08-07 Tan Boon Liat Building, Singapore 169074
Phone
+65 8182 1164
Sign up here
Jocelyn Tan is a travel, food and design writer who's probably indulging in serial killer podcasts or reading one too many books on East Asian history. Constantly curious (read: chatty), she's the type who'll initiate conversations even with strangers in a shared taxi.
Travel Design Food
