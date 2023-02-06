Fuji Rock Festival 2023: Foo Fighters, Lizzo, and The Strokes announced as headliners

Fuji Rock Festival 2023 has announced its lineup for the year. The Foo Fighters, Lizzo, and The Strokes are headlining, with an incredible list of artists to follow. Here are all the details on performances, tickets, and more.

One of the most highly anticipated music events of the year, Fuji Rock Festival returns this 28 – 30 July 2023. It’s not too early to book tickets, as the lineup was just announced hours ago, and it looks good.

Fuji Rock Festival 2023: Dates, lineup, and more

Everyone’s favourite music festival in Japan is back. Taking place this year at Naeba Ski Resort, Yuzawa-cho, in Niigata Prefecture, Fuji Rock Festival 2023 will take place on Friday 28 July – Sunday 30 July 2023. A first round of advance tickets was put on sale on the official website last night, as well as the first fresh info on event lineup.

The lineup

Fuji Rock 2023 will see 31 artists and three headliners for its festival, according to the first lineup announcement. From rock ’n roll legends to new and upcoming artists, we’re ready to hear them ring out across the mountains of Naeba.

The Foo Fighters will headline the festival (for the first time since their last appearance 8 years ago), followed by Grammy nominee Lizzo, and The Strokes (who are also returning after 17 years).

Other exciting acts on the bill include Lewis Capaldi, Louis Cole, NxWorries, ANDERSON .PAAK, and Weezer.

Alanis Morisette will also return to Fuji Rock (after 22 years!), as well as Cory Wong, Denzel Curry, and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs. You can find the full lineup below:

Tickets

Under the theme of “feelin’ great at Fuji Rock,” keep an eye out for more artists to be announced in the coming weeks. For now, the first round of advance ticket sales has begun (and will continue until 2 March), with prices starting at ¥18,000 (approx. THB 4,619) for under 22s, ¥21,000 (approx. THB 5,388) for a one-day ticket, and ¥49,000 (approx. THB 12,572) for a 3-day ticket.

Campsite tickets are also available, as well as Moon Caravan Tickets for accommodation.

All ticket info and pricing can be found on the Fuji Rock Festival ticket page. Official Fuji Rock Festival 2023 merchandise is also already available on the online store.