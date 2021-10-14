8 spookiest ways to spend Halloween 2021 in Singapore, from staycations to ghost ships

Halloween is just around the corner, and we’re already embracing the month of October with spooky songs and Pumpkin Spice Lattes.

If you’re not busy planning your costumes this year (a prediction: everyone is going to be dressed like a character from Squid Game), you can already celebrate the haunted holiday with the many exciting events taking place around Singapore. Yes, Halloween Horror Nights is back, but there are also new thrills to look forward to, like solving a murder mystery at the Old Changi Hotel, or exploring Hell in all its forms.

Sound fun? See our guide for the best things to see and do this spooky season.

Experience the best of Halloween Horror Nights

When: Until 7 November

Where: Universal Studios Singapore, Resorts World Sentosa, 8 Sentosa Gateway, Singapore 098269

Singapore’s favourite scarefest is back. This year, Universal Studios Singapore is offering its Halloween Horror Nights experience through an exhibition that lets you relive all nine editions of the event. Haunted houses, creepy props and horror icons like Dracula and Frankenstein have all been brought back from the dead for your thrilling enjoyment — but only if you’re over the age of 16.

Learn more

Solve a Murder at Old Changi Hospital

When: Until 7 November

Miss your days of ghost hunting at Changi Hospital? Good news: you can relive the thrills at “Murder at Old Changi Hospital”, a virtual escape room experience set in Singapore’s most haunted spot. You’ll be tasked to investigate a murder by decoding puzzles and 360-degree video footage, amidst a terrifying atmosphere set by AR and spatial audio surround sound.

It’s worth sticking around to solve the case, because you and your team could stand a chance to win a two-day, one-night luxurious stay at Shangri-La Singapore’s Valley Wing. And if you want the real thing, sign up for the The Secret Agent VIP Experience for a live gameplay, only on Halloween weekend (29 to 31 October).

Get tickets

Lose yourself at SuperSpook’s Horror Maze

When: 22 to 31 October

Where: SuperPark, Suntec City, #02-477, 3 Temasek Boulevard, Singapore 038983

For the first time, SuperPark is turning into a horror-themed playground called SuperSpook that lets you choose from three “intense scare zones” filled with ghosts: escape the Horror Maze in pitch darkness; drive through the Devil’s Bend, or explore the Haunted Playground, built on a burial site. While you’re at it, expect to be scared by the creepy characters roaming around, including zombies, clowns and The Nun.

Get tickets

Spend a night at Andaz’s Halloween

When: Until 31 December

Where: Andaz Singapore, 5 Fraser Street, Singapore 189354

Andaz Singapore is now offering a Halloween package, which includes a one-night stay at a themed “mystery room” for two, complimentary breakfast and S$50 worth of bar and dining credit. Guests will also be treated to a gory welcome gift (think edible, severed fingers and spider-infested candies) as well as a couple’s tarot reading session by a tarot card reader from local bookstore The Moon.

Get tickets

Get on board a Ghost Ship Cruise

When: 26 October to 31 October

Where: Royal Albatross, 8 Sentosa Gateway, Singapore 098269

Ever wanted to set foot on a haunted ship? This Halloween, Asia’s only luxury tail ship, the Royal Albatross, will be transformed into one for the bravest of passengers. Be treated to a one-of-a-kind dining experience, complete with “Ghost Captain’s Brew” and the eerie howls of sea hounds. If you can stomach it, you can also ask the ship’s crew to lead you down to the captain’s spooky salon — but we can’t promise you that you’ll make it back in one piece.

Get tickets

Contemplate death at Hell’s Museum at Haw Par Villa

When: From 29 October

Where: Haw Par Villa, 262 Pasir Panjang Road, Singapore 118628

Haw Par Villa has long drawn visitors with its ghastly depictions of hell in Buddhism and Chinese culture, but now it’s opening the gates to its first Hell’s Museum that aims to do more than scare. The museum will offer a look at death and the afterlife across different religions and cultures in Asia. Not feeling particularly morbid? For its opening weekend from 29 October to 31 October, Hell’s Museum will also be hosting an array of cultural activities like Chinese ink painting, tea appreciation, and yoga under the stars.

Get tickets

Book the staycation of your nightmares at Equarius Hotel

When: Until 7 November 2021

Where: Equarius Hotel, Resorts World Sentosa, 8 Sentosa Gateway, Singapore 098269

This spooky season, Equarius Hotel will be home to all sorts of monsters and spirits. Book a scary sleepover at one of the hotel’s frightening themed rooms (absolutely not for the faint-hearted) and be treated to a Scare Package filled with themed masks and other goodies. The best part? You’ll only be a stone’s throw away from the thrills at the Halloween Horror Nights exhibition.

Get tickets

Grab some popcorn for Halloweenie at The Projector

When: 29 October to 28 November

Where: The Projector (6001 Beach Road, Golden Mile Tower, #05-00, Singapore 199589) and Projector X: Riverside (Riverside Point, 30 Merchant Road, #04-13, Singapore 058282)

You know it’s that time of the year again when The Projector resurrects Halloweenie, the indie cinema’s showcase of horror films. This year’s line-up comprises Guillermo Del Toro’s nightmarish fantasy flick Pan’s Labyrinth, the bloody Swedish cult classic Let the Right One In, and the Indonesian horror film, Impetigore. Make this year’s Halloweenie a special one by catching the screenings at The Projector’s new, neon-lit pop-up cinema at Riverside Point, Clarke Quay.

Get tickets

Header photo credit: Resorts World Sentosa