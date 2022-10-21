8 best events in Singapore to get your fright on this Halloween 2022

Putting the dead in my deadline are these eight events in Singapore for Halloween 2022.
The biggest here is Universal Studio’s Halloween Horror Nights. Southeast Asia’s largest ghoul-themed event returns with haunted houses, harrowing adventures, freak shows, and devilish food and drink. At Clarke Quay, Yang Club transforms from international Asian Nightclub to hypnotising underworld for their Beautiful Creatures party.
Ce La Vi wants to slay with their Slassy Halloween party, featuring performances by local drag queens and an international DJ act. Be enchanted by spooky scores at Haw Par Villa, where an outdoor candlelight concert will take place featuring songs from some of the most iconic supernatural shows.
The dead don’t die at Super Loco Customs House, which is marking Mexico’s Día de los Muertos with food specials. Savour all the deadly sins at Over Easy’s Guilty Pleasures party, while Smoke & Mirrors conjure up wickedly potent cocktails. For a horror movie home viewing, Mr Holmes Bakehouse will get the blood flowing with Halloween-themed flavours.
8 best events in Singapore to get freaky at this Halloween 2022
- Slassy Halloween @ Ce La Vi
- Halloween Candlelight Concert @ Haw Par Villa
- Mr Holmes Bakehouse's Halloween treats
- Over Easy's Guilty Pleasures party
- Manic Monday @ Smoke & Mirrors
- Day of the Dead @ Super Loco Customs House
- Halloween Horror Nights @ Universal Studios
- Yang Club's Beautiful Creatures party
Ce La Vi sashays in their third edition of Slassy – Halloween edition with performances by local drag queens and international DJ act, The Illustrious Blacks. Known for their disco-infused cosmic pop and futuristic funk sets, the acclaimed duo celebrates Black queerness and self-expression while channeling the androgynous glamour of Prince, David Bowie, and Grace Jones. Expect camp drag theatricality and fully loaded lip-syncs.
When: 29 Oct 2022
Entry: S$48 including 1 premium house pour
Embark on a spooky outdoor candlelight concert at Haw Par Villa while surrounded by statues and dioramas telling chilling stories of Chinese mythology and legends. Illuminated by thousands of candles, local musicians will be playing tunes from some of the most iconic supernatural movies and shows, including Stranger Things, The Addams Family, Rocky Horror Picture Show, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Psycho, and Ghostbusters.
When: 29 Oct 2022, 9pm
Entry: S$45
Fans of “Mean Girls” will get a rise out of Mr. Holmes Bakehouse’s new flavours. Inspired by the movie, Caramel Corn Cruffin (S$7.50) features a popcorn-infused pastry cream, while Pumpkin Spice Donut (S$5.80) is stuffed with pumpkin-spiced cream. Regina George declared “on Wednesdays we wear pink,” and the bakery heeds her call with Pink Donut (S$4), which is only sold that day. The Pink Donut also comes as part of a Pink Box (S$31.50) and a Pink Set (S$9), both only available on Wednesdays.
Those in search of more Halloween-decorated treats in Singapore can opt for the Spooky Box of 6 (S$35), which includes re-dressed favourites like the Thai Milk Tea Cruffin (S$6.50) garnished with a ghost meringue, and Chocolate Donut ($5.80) decorated with cobwebs-like activated charcoal shards.
Pink Donut & Pink Box of 6: 1 – 31 October 2022
Caramel Corn Cruffin & Pumpkin Spice Donut: 1 Oct – Mid-Nov 2022
Indulge in all your Guilty Pleasures at Over Easy’s Halloween party, which takes on a sci-fi theme for this year. Guests are encourage to appear in their favourite intergalactic character, and the best-dressed man and woman stand a chance to win a trip for two to Bali. The dance floor will also be under interplanetary control by DJ KiDG, and those who want to ensure their grip on (table) space can order curated alcohol bundles with beers, spirits, and snacks starting at S$298++ for 3 to 4 people and up to S$588++ for 8 to 10 guests.
When: 29 Oct 2022, 8pm onwards
It’s all Smoke & Mirrors at the eponymous bar, which is pulling entertainment, eats, and drinks out of its hat this Halloween. On 31 October, the rooftop destination will play host to Darren Tien of magician group Darren+Jerryl, who will be going from table to table to bewitch guests. Drink four wickedly potent cocktails created for the evening, including Dr. Frankie and Dracula’s Blood, and sink your teeth into flesh such as Midnight Wings and Spicy Mackerel Spring Rolls. Throughout the evening. DJ Malcolm X will enthral dancers with his potion of Urban Vibes, Hip Hop, and Nu-Disco.
When: 31 Oct 2022
Cocktails: S$22++ each
On 28 October, Super Loco Customs House welcomes La Catrina, the ominous skull who heralds the start of Mexico’s Day of the Dead. She brings Día de los Muertos dinner specials like Tamales de Catrina with braised pork pibil wrapped in blue corn masa, Tacos de Los Muertos starring slow-braised octopus, squid ink sofrito, and passionfruit-habanero salsa, as well as Pastel de Vida, a special tres leches cake by Singapore’s famed pastry chef, Janice Wong. It features salted dulce chocolate topped with raspberry chilli crisp and lime gel, accompanied by passionfruit mango sorbet and milk crumble.
When: 28 Oct 2022
Universal Studios brings back its popular Halloween Horror Nights, which they bill as Southeast Asia’s biggest Halloween event. For this year, step into three hair-raising haunted houses, go on a harrowing search for a pontianak, witness hell break loose at a live art auction, and escape demented clowns in a laser-tag experience. Then dine on ghoulishly delightful food and drinks summoned specially for this night of mayhem.
When: Now till 5 Nov 2022
S$68 – S$288
On 28 and 29 October, Yang Club at the Riverhouse will transform into a den for Beautiful Creatures, a two-night Halloween party centred around devious cocktails and seductive sounds. Heed the call by starting at Yin Bar, which is serving drinks such as Siren’s Lagoon Cocktail ($21++), or fuel up with 1-for-1 cocktails at $35++.
Then be spellbound at Yang Club, where resident DJs Sherpa, Big M and Kidd Royale, alongside guest DJ UBERJAK’D, will be behind the deck playing Electro House, Future Bass, and Big Room. Come dressed as devilishly as possible, and the best dressed stand to win prizes including a bottle of Moet Chandon Brut Champagne.
28-29 October 2022
Entry: S$50 including 2 premium house pours
