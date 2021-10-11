How to support Breast Cancer Awareness in Singapore this year

As the most commonly diagnosed cancer worldwide, having surpassed lung cancer for the first time in 2020, breast cancer is a debilitating disease that has affected millions of women worldwide.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and if you’ve already seen brands paint the town pink, it’s for this very cause. And there hasn’t been a better time than this month to start doing your part to raise awareness (and funds) for this disease. After all, you never know when a donation or reminder for a self-check might save a loved one’s life.

Founded by Evelyn H. Lauder in 1992, The Breast Cancer Campaign and the symbolic Pink Ribbon have only had one goal in mind all these years: to help end breast cancer. Today, the annual affair has inspired thousands of women to invest time and effort in early detection, and well as the medical industry to develop effective treatments over the years.

Today, breast cancer remains to be the most common cancer amongst Singaporean women for more than 50 years, and still claims the lives of many even though death can be preventable with early detection and treatment. With the Pink Ribbon and Breast Cancer Awareness initiatives, Estée Lauder has been able to support women here during their journey towards recovery.

“We are delighted to continue our support towards our long-term partners, Singapore General Hospital for their commitment to seeking a cure for breast cancer, and to the Breast Cancer Foundation (BCF) for their advocacy work towards breast cancer awareness and the support for the breast cancer community in Singapore,” said Margaret Chooi, Managing Director, The Estée Lauder Cosmetics Pte Ltd.

“Breast Cancer Foundation has just opened Singapore’s very first Breast Cancer Centre. The Estée Lauder Companies has pledged to support the Positive Image Room at the Breast Cancer Centre where skincare, makeover and wig loan services will be organised to empower and strengthen patients’ confidence throughout their treatments, providing a safe space for them to overcome their insecurities. I believe that together, we can help create a breast cancer-free world for all.”

If you want to do your part for this meaningful cause, here are all the ways in which you can help.

(Hero and featured image credit: The Fullerton Hotel Singapore)