How to support Breast Cancer Awareness in Singapore this year

As the most commonly diagnosed cancer worldwide, having surpassed lung cancer for the first time in 2020, breast cancer is a debilitating disease that has affected millions of women worldwide.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and if you’ve already seen brands paint the town pink, it’s for this very cause. And there hasn’t been a better time than this month to start doing your part to raise awareness (and funds) for this disease. After all, you never know when a donation or reminder for a self-check might save a loved one’s life.
Founded by Evelyn H. Lauder in 1992, The Breast Cancer Campaign and the symbolic Pink Ribbon have only had one goal in mind all these years: to help end breast cancer. Today, the annual affair has inspired thousands of women to invest time and effort in early detection, and well as the medical industry to develop effective treatments over the years.
Today, breast cancer remains to be the most common cancer amongst Singaporean women for more than 50 years, and still claims the lives of many even though death can be preventable with early detection and treatment. With the Pink Ribbon and Breast Cancer Awareness initiatives, Estée Lauder has been able to support women here during their journey towards recovery.
“We are delighted to continue our support towards our long-term partners, Singapore General Hospital for their commitment to seeking a cure for breast cancer, and to the Breast Cancer Foundation (BCF) for their advocacy work towards breast cancer awareness and the support for the breast cancer community in Singapore,” said Margaret Chooi, Managing Director, The Estée Lauder Cosmetics Pte Ltd.
“Breast Cancer Foundation has just opened Singapore’s very first Breast Cancer Centre. The Estée Lauder Companies has pledged to support the Positive Image Room at the Breast Cancer Centre where skincare, makeover and wig loan services will be organised to empower and strengthen patients’ confidence throughout their treatments, providing a safe space for them to overcome their insecurities. I believe that together, we can help create a breast cancer-free world for all.”
If you want to do your part for this meaningful cause, here are all the ways in which you can help.
(Hero and featured image credit: The Fullerton Hotel Singapore)
Reformulated with Chronolux™ Power Signal Technology to be even more effective at reducing the multiple signs of ageing, Estée Lauder’s Advanced Night Repair Serum has become a holy grail in many beauty enthusiast’s skincare regimen.
Now, the recognisable brown bottle has been transformed with a pink limited edition camouflaged sleeve that honours and support the cause. More than simply looking super chic on your vanity, this design is a timely reminder of the daily battles that women with breast cancer go through. A S$30 donation will be made with every purchase of this unique 50ml bottle.
Available at Estée Lauder boutiques, major department stores, Sephora, Sephora online, and Lazada.
Another icon that’s been reinvented for the Breast Cancer Campaign 2021 is La Mer’s The Moisturising cream. This luxuriously rich formula has become the go-to for celebs for decades for its ability to reach deep within the skin to lock in moisture and smoothen out wrinkles. Its potent ingredients, which include the famous cell-renewing Miracle Broth and antioxidant Lime Tea is a dream for those who suffer from dry, ageing skin. Every purchase of this special edition will see La Mer donate 50 percent (S$77.50) to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation from now till 31 December 2021.
Available at La Mer boutiques major departments stores, Sephora ION Orchard, and Sephora online.
One of Jo Malone London’s most iconic fragrances is also getting a meaningful upgrade this year. Housed in a decorative gift box and finished with a pink ribbon, this iteration promises to envelop you with the same luscious scent of peonies and the juiciness of red apples. Notes of jasmine, rose, and gillyflower also shine through for a touch of sensuality, especially with its gentle musky underpinnings. Jo Malone London will donate S$25 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation from now till 31 December 2021 with every purchase of this fragrance.
Available at Jo Malone London boutiques and major department stores.
For a nourishing boost of skin-strengthening ingredients and all-day hydration, look no further than Clinique’s popular Dramatically Different Moisturising Lotion+. Now bottled in a limited edition pink bottle for the meaningful cause, the dermatologist-developed face moisturiser promises a youthful glow with every use. Clinique will donate S$10 of the retail price of this product to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation from now till 31 December 2021.
Available at all major department stores, Sephora online, and Lazada.
Comfort is key, and those who have lived by this mantra during this WFH period will find plenty in sleepwear label Rawbought’s Breast Cancer Awareness month special. Each rendered in a unique shade of pink called Pressed Rose, the pyjamas — which includes a short set, long set, and even a sleep shirt — are incredibly soft, lightweight, and breathable, perfect for all-day, at-home use.
For every Pressed Rose pyjamas bought, you’ll also get a Pink Ribbon pin for free (or you can also buy it for S$5 here). S$5 from every purchase of the collection will also be donated to Singapore’s BCF.
If it’s good food and better company you want, opt for Shangri-La Singapore’s Pink High Tea. The three-course set is perfect for a leisurely afternoon with a friend, and includes an array of appetisers and one of three main courses — all dressed in pink, of course. Here, expect delectable options such as the Black Angus beef tenderloin or pan-seared halibut.
A selection of desserts are next. Presented on a three-tier stand, look forward to treats like rose-scented scones and the Litchi Strawberry Choux. This high tea set is available from Wednesdays to Sundays at The Rose Veranda at S$88++ for two diners (includes two beverages, choice of tea or coffee, per person).
Alternatively, the set can be enjoyed at home via self-collection or delivery at S$78, and includes a selection of savoury appetisers and sweet desserts presented in a three-tier stand. S$2 will be donated to the BCF for each set sold.
Another establishment hoping to spread awareness and raise funds for the cause is The Fullerton Hotels Singapore. Available from now till 31 October, this pretty-in-pink afternoon tea set comprises a selection of sweet and savoury pastries.
Delectable savouries include the court-bouillon tiger prawn with pink onion relish, and the truffled free-range egg and chive in a mini saffron bun, but you’ll want to save room for dessert. Expect a rosy selection of sweets that range from a strawberry rhubarb swiss roll and red currant Valrhona Manjari chocolate tart, to a local-inspired bandung macaron. The Pink Afternoon Tea is available at The Courtyard (The Fullerton Hotel) and The Landing Point (The Fullerton Bay Hotel) at prices that start from S$51 and S$60 respectively.
Each set includes a complimentary glass of non-alcoholic Sangre de Toro rosé wine, and S$5 from each sale will be donated to the BCF.
You shouldn’t have to miss out on doing your part even if you’re planning on staying home. Foodpanda has partnered with three restaurants — Clan 7, Collin’s, and Saveur Thai — to offer limited edition pink dishes. Clan 7, for example, will offer an innovative take on tze-char with its Wok-fried Scallop with Beetroot, Capsicum and Asparagus dish, while Collin’s Grilled Chicken Salad drizzled with Beetroot Yoghurt is perfect for those who who want to eat clean. If you’re in the mood for Thai, Saveur Thai’s tangy Thai Yen Ta Fo will make for a satisfying meal. S$1will be donated to BCF for every order of these dishes.
Foodpanda will also be putting together pink self-care kits that will be distributed via giveaways on social media, so keep a look out for that.
Lady M too, is doing its part for Breast Cancer Awareness the best way it knows how. October will see Pink Checkers be designated as its Cake of the Month, a pink adaptation of its famous Checkers Cake that’s just as delicious as it is Instagrammable. Inside, the mosaic of pink and black cocoa sponge is outlined by whipped strawberry cheese cream, before being topped with strawberry glaze and raspberry bits. Expect aromatic notes of berries to complement the chocolatey flavours here.
Lady M Singapore will be pledging donations ofS$10 for every whole Pink Checkers (S$120 online, S$130 in-store) cake sold and S$2 for every slice (S$12) to the BCF for the month of October.
Available for takeaway and dine-in across all Lady M Singapore boutiques, with island-wide pre-orders and delivery.
Stretch, plié, and elevé your way to toned muscles while doing some good. WeBarre has partnered with Estée Lauder to offer a package where all the proceeds would go towards supporting the BCF. This includes a Single Class credit to book into any barre class of your choice, as well as a seven-piece Beauty Kit worth S$110.