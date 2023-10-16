10 ways you can support Breast Cancer Awareness Month in Singapore this year

As the most commonly diagnosed cancer worldwide, breast cancer is truly a debilitating disease that has affected millions of women worldwide.
This month is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and if you’ve already seen brands paint the town pink, it’s for this very cause. And there hasn’t been a better time than October 2023 to start doing your part to raise awareness (and funds) for this disease. After all, you never know when a donation or reminder for a self-check might save a loved one’s life.
Founded by Evelyn H. Lauder in 1992, The Breast Cancer Campaign and the symbolic Pink Ribbon have only had one goal in mind all these years: to help end breast cancer. Today, the annual affair has inspired thousands of women to invest time and effort in early detection, and well as the medical industry to develop effective treatments over the years.
Today, breast cancer remains to be the most common cancer amongst Singaporean women for more than 50 years, and still claims the lives of many even though death can be preventable with early detection and treatment. With the Pink Ribbon and Breast Cancer Foundation’s (BCF) initiatives, Estée Lauder Cosmetics (ELC) has been able to support women here during their journey towards recovery for the last 30 years, a significant milestone for such a good cause.
“In our ongoing commitment towards greater breast cancer awareness and the well-being of women worldwide, the Breast Cancer Foundation is deeply appreciative of the enduring partnership we have cultivated with The Estée Lauder Companies over the years,” said Adeline Kow, General Manager, The Breast Cancer Foundation in Singapore.
“The crucial cornerstone in our battle against breast cancer remains early detection through monthly breast self-examinations and regular mammogram screenings. With signature events like the Pink Light Up we unite to amplify our messages of awareness and solidarity, rallying the collective community for advocacy and support,” she added.
It’s not just Estée Lauder products that get the pink treatment every October; iconic landmarks around the world too get pretty in pink to help raise awareness for breast cancer, and this year, ELC has worked with ION Orchard and a number of its tenants – including Plain Vanilla and Le Matin Patisserie – to offering specially-curated pink products to help raise funds for breast cancer-related causes.
“This year, we continue to focus our efforts on raising awareness of the disease, advocating for early detection through screening, and engaging our local breast cancer community through purposeful events. Together, we can help create real progress against this disease – one that deserves global attention year-round, not only in October,” said Becky Lee, Managing Director of Estée Lauder Companies Singapore Affiliate.
If you want to do your part for this meaningful cause, here are all the ways in which you can contribute with this October 2023.
(Hero and featured image credit: Sofitel Singapore)
14 ways to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month in Singapore for 2023
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex
- La Mer Crème de la Mer The Moisturizing Cream
- Jo Malone London Peony & Blush Suede Cologne
- Clinique Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator Moisturiser
- Bobbi Brown Powerful Pinks Crushed Oil-Infused Gloss Duo
- Origins Checks & Balances Frothy Face Wash
- The Fullerton Hotels Singapore Pink Afternoon Tea
- Lady M Pink Eclairs
- Sofitel Singapore The Pink Ribbon Afternoon Tea and Pink Positive SPA Experience
- WeBarre x Estée Lauder Plié For Pink
Reformulated with Chronolux™ Power Signal Technology to be even more effective at reducing the multiple signs of ageing, Estée Lauder’s Advanced Night Repair Serum has become a holy grail in many beauty enthusiast’s skincare regimen.
Now, the recognisable brown bottle has been transformed with a limited edition design in the most striking shade of pink. More than simply looking super chic on your vanity, this design is a timely reminder of the daily battles that women with breast cancer go through.
Available at all Estée Lauder stores island-wide (excluding Sephora), Official Online Store, Beautique by Ishopchangi, and Lazada.
Another icon that’s been reinvented for the Breast Cancer Campaign 2022 is La Mer’s The Moisturising cream. This luxuriously rich formula has become the go-to for celebs for decades for its ability to reach deep within the skin to lock in moisture and smoothen out wrinkles. Its potent ingredients, which include the famous cell-renewing Miracle Broth and antioxidant Lime Tea is a dream for those who suffer from dry, ageing skin. This year, the iconic green on the jar and box will make way for pink to commemorate the special occasion.
Available at all La Mer stores island-wide (excluding Sephora), Beautique by Ishopchangi and Lazada
One of Jo Malone London’s best fragrances is also getting a meaningful upgrade this year. Housed in a decorative gift box and finished with a pink ribbon, this iteration promises to envelop you with the same luscious scent of peonies and the juiciness of red apples. Notes of jasmine, rose, and gillyflower also shine through for a touch of sensuality, especially with its gentle musky underpinnings.
Available in all Jo Malone London stores island-wide (excluding Sephora stores), Official Online Store at www.jomalone.com.sg, and Lazada.
For an all-day boost of hydration, look no further than the Moisture Surge 100H. This year, the lightweight gel-cream comes bottled in a limited edition pink jar for the meaningful cause, and sinks deep within the skin to lock in moisture, giving an endlessly plump, dewy glow for 100 hours.
Available at all Clinique stores island-wide (excluding Sephora), Beautique by Ishopchangi and Lazada.
This limited-edition duo features two hydrating, non-sticky lip glosses that will let you wear your heart on your lips. Formulated with a blend of nutrient-rich botanical oils for comfort and shine all day, the pretty pink hues (in ultra-wearable shades In The Buff and Slow Jam) are nourishing enough for every day use, and are wrapped in exclusive packaging for the cause.
Available at all Bobbi Brown stores island-wide (excluding Sephora), Beautique by Ishopchangi, Lazada, and Sephora Online.
For the ultimate wind-down after a long day, we love Origins’ Checks & Balances Frothy Face Wash, which cleanses off the day’s grime without stripping the skin of its natural moisture.
For the occasion, the hosteller comes in a specially designed tube that says “take good care” in pink, an apt reminder to always make time for self-love and pampering.
Available at all Origins stores island-wide (excluding Sephora), Beautique by Ishopchangi, and Lazada.
Another establishment hoping to spread awareness and raise funds for the cause is The Fullerton Hotel Singapore and The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore. Available from now till 31 October, the pretty-in-pink afternoon tea sets comprise a selection of sweet and savoury pastries.
A delightful blend of savouries and sweets await freshly baked scones too, which are handcrafted daily and served with clotted cream, and jam, and paired with a premium beverage selection from TWG Tea and Bacha Coffee.
The Pink Afternoon Tea is available at The Courtyard (The Fullerton Hotel) and The Landing Point (The Fullerton Bay Hotel). Those who come dressed in pink or donning a pink accessory will receive a complimentary glass of Copenhagen Sparkling Tea Organic Lyserod, an alcohol-free alternative to rosé.
S$5 from each sale of the adult-priced set will be donated to the BCF.
8 /10
Lady M too, is doing its part for Breast Cancer Awareness the best way it knows how: With pastries. From 16 – 31 October, Lady M will donate S$2 to the BCF for every Pink Eclair purchased in-store.
Available for takeaway and dine-in across all Lady M Singapore boutiques.
Sofitel Singapore City Centre has its own The Pink Ribbon Afternoon Tea at LeBar, and it promises to be a delicious way to contribute to the good cause. Expect lots of pink patisserie when you order this set from now till 31 October, the resort will donate S$5 nett per adult from the afternoon tea to the BCF. P.S. wear pink to enjoy a complimentary glass of Rosé wine.
Of course, make the experience an all-day pampering treat by also signing up for the Pink Positive SPA Experience. The all-pink treatment includes the “Head in the Clouds” treatment using the ESPA Pink Hair & Scalp Mud, followed by a neck, shoulder, and a full body massage with Positivity Blend Essential Oils.
Stretch, plié, and elevé your way to toned muscles while doing some good. WeBarre has partnered with Estée Lauder to offer a package where all the proceeds would go towards supporting the BCF.
Participants who sign up with a donation of minimum S$80 will get to participate in a 60-minute WeBarre class and receive a complimentary Estée Lauder Companies’ Beauty Kit (worth $329).