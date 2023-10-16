10 ways you can support Breast Cancer Awareness Month in Singapore this year

As the most commonly diagnosed cancer worldwide, breast cancer is truly a debilitating disease that has affected millions of women worldwide.

This month is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and if you’ve already seen brands paint the town pink, it’s for this very cause. And there hasn’t been a better time than October 2023 to start doing your part to raise awareness (and funds) for this disease. After all, you never know when a donation or reminder for a self-check might save a loved one’s life.

Founded by Evelyn H. Lauder in 1992, The Breast Cancer Campaign and the symbolic Pink Ribbon have only had one goal in mind all these years: to help end breast cancer. Today, the annual affair has inspired thousands of women to invest time and effort in early detection, and well as the medical industry to develop effective treatments over the years.

Today, breast cancer remains to be the most common cancer amongst Singaporean women for more than 50 years, and still claims the lives of many even though death can be preventable with early detection and treatment. With the Pink Ribbon and Breast Cancer Foundation’s (BCF) initiatives, Estée Lauder Cosmetics (ELC) has been able to support women here during their journey towards recovery for the last 30 years, a significant milestone for such a good cause.

“In our ongoing commitment towards greater breast cancer awareness and the well-being of women worldwide, the Breast Cancer Foundation is deeply appreciative of the enduring partnership we have cultivated with The Estée Lauder Companies over the years,” said Adeline Kow, General Manager, The Breast Cancer Foundation in Singapore. “The crucial cornerstone in our battle against breast cancer remains early detection through monthly breast self-examinations and regular mammogram screenings. With signature events like the Pink Light Up we unite to amplify our messages of awareness and solidarity, rallying the collective community for advocacy and support,” she added. It’s not just Estée Lauder products that get the pink treatment every October; iconic landmarks around the world too get pretty in pink to help raise awareness for breast cancer, and this year, ELC has worked with ION Orchard and a number of its tenants – including Plain Vanilla and Le Matin Patisserie – to offering specially-curated pink products to help raise funds for breast cancer-related causes.

“This year, we continue to focus our efforts on raising awareness of the disease, advocating for early detection through screening, and engaging our local breast cancer community through purposeful events. Together, we can help create real progress against this disease – one that deserves global attention year-round, not only in October,” said Becky Lee, Managing Director of Estée Lauder Companies Singapore Affiliate.

If you want to do your part for this meaningful cause, here are all the ways in which you can contribute with this October 2023.

14 ways to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month in Singapore for 2023