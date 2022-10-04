11 ways you can support Breast Cancer Awareness in Singapore this year

As the most commonly diagnosed cancer worldwide, having surpassed lung cancer for the first time in 2020, breast cancer is a debilitating disease that has affected millions of women worldwide.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and if you’ve already seen brands paint the town pink, it’s for this very cause. And there hasn’t been a better time than this month to start doing your part to raise awareness (and funds) for this disease. After all, you never know when a donation or reminder for a self-check might save a loved one’s life.
Founded by Evelyn H. Lauder in 1992, The Breast Cancer Campaign and the symbolic Pink Ribbon have only had one goal in mind all these years: to help end breast cancer. Today, the annual affair has inspired thousands of women to invest time and effort in early detection, and well as the medical industry to develop effective treatments over the years.
Today, breast cancer remains to be the most common cancer amongst Singaporean women for more than 50 years, and still claims the lives of many even though death can be preventable with early detection and treatment. With the Pink Ribbon and Breast Cancer Foundation’s (BCF) initiatives, Estée Lauder Cosmetics (ELC) has been able to support women here during their journey towards recovery for the last 30 years, a significant milestone for such a good cause.
“Although we have made great progress in the detection and treatment of breast cancer, our cause is far from over. This year, as we honor the 30th anniversary of The Estée Lauder Companies’ Breast Cancer Campaign, we aim to continue rallying people to join us in spreading awareness and finding a cure,” said Margaret Chooi, Managing Director, Singapore Affiliate, The Estée Lauder Cosmetics Pte Ltd.
Our long-term partnership with the Singapore Breast Cancer Foundation has been a great privilege and enables us to continuously contribute to breast cancer awareness and provide support for the Singapore breast cancer community. This year, we will once again contribute to fundraising efforts with our Pink Ribbon products, and launch strategic partnerships to further engage the community. It’s #TimeToEndBreastCancer,” she added.
It’s not just Estée Lauder products that get the pink treatment every October; iconic landmarks around the world too get pretty in pink to help raise awareness for breast cancer, and this year, ELC is working with BCF to illuminate our very own Merlion in pink. Happening from 16 October to 13 November 2022, be sure to snap and post a picture of the icon with the hashtag #TimeToEndBreastCancer to remind friends and loved ones of the importance of early detection, and to help raise awareness for the cause.
“Breast cancer continues to affect the lives of millions of women and their loved ones worldwide. It is an ongoing battle and the Breast Cancer Foundation is grateful to have the strong support of The Estée Lauder Companies through the years. Early detection continues to be the most important step to combating breast cancer. Therefore, BCF encourages all women to take charge of their health by performing routine breast self-examination and go for regular mammogram screenings,” said Staphnie Tang, President, Breast Cancer Foundation.
This year, part of the sale proceeds of the limited-edition pink ribbon products from six of ELC’s iconic beauty brands – Bobbi Brown, Clinique, Estée Lauder, Jo Malone London, La Mer and Origins – will go towards the BCF and Singapore General Hospital (SGH).
If you want to do your part for this meaningful cause, here are all the ways in which you can help this year.
11 ways to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month in Singapore for 2022
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex
- La Mer Crème de la Mer The Moisturizing Cream
- Jo Malone London Peony & Blush Suede Cologne
- Clinique Limited-Edition Moisture Surge 100H
- Bobbi Brown Proud to Be Pink Crushed Oil-Infused Gloss Duo
- Origins Ginger Souffle Whipped Body Cream
- Rawbought pyjamas
- Shangri-La Singapore Pink High Tea
- The Fullerton Hotels Singapore Pink Afternoon Tea
- Lady M Pink Eclairs
- WeBarre x Estée Lauder Breast Cancer class
Reformulated with Chronolux™ Power Signal Technology to be even more effective at reducing the multiple signs of ageing, Estée Lauder’s Advanced Night Repair Serum has become a holy grail in many beauty enthusiast’s skincare regimen.
Now, the recognisable brown bottle has been transformed with a limited edition design that sees pink ribbons draped across the bottle, alongside a pink dropper and cap to honour and support the cause. More than simply looking super chic on your vanity, this design is a timely reminder of the daily battles that women with breast cancer go through.
Available at all Estée Lauder stores island-wide (excluding Sephora), Beautique by Ishopchangi, Lazada, and Krisshop.
Another icon that’s been reinvented for the Breast Cancer Campaign 2022 is La Mer’s The Moisturising cream. This luxuriously rich formula has become the go-to for celebs for decades for its ability to reach deep within the skin to lock in moisture and smoothen out wrinkles. Its potent ingredients, which include the famous cell-renewing Miracle Broth and antioxidant Lime Tea is a dream for those who suffer from dry, ageing skin. This year, the iconic green box will receive a pink makeover for the special occasion.
Available at all La Mer stores island-wide (excluding Sephora) and online on Sephora.sg and Lazada.
One of Jo Malone London’s best fragrances is also getting a meaningful upgrade this year. Housed in a decorative gift box and finished with a pink ribbon, this iteration promises to envelop you with the same luscious scent of peonies and the juiciness of red apples. Notes of jasmine, rose, and gillyflower also shine through for a touch of sensuality, especially with its gentle musky underpinnings.
Available in all Jo Malone London stores, official online store at jomalone.com.sg and on the Lazada flagship store.
For an all-day boost of hydration, look no further than the Moisture Surge 100H. This year, the lightweight gel-cream comes bottled in a limited edition pink jar for the meaningful cause, and sinks deep within the skin to lock in moisture, giving an endlessly plump, dewy glow for 100 hours.
Available at Beautique by Ishopchangi, Lazada and Krisshop
This limited-edition duo features two hydrating, non-sticky lip glosses that will let you wear your heart on your lips. Formulated with a blend of nutrient-rich botanical oils for comfort and shine all day, the pretty pink hues (Free Spirit and Bellini) are nourishing enough for every day use, and are wrapped in exclusive packaging for the cause.
Available at all Bobbi Brown stores island-wide (excluding Sephora), Beautique by Ishopchangi, Lazada and Krisshop.
For the ultimate wind-down after a long day, we love Origins’ Ginger Souffle Whipped Body Cream. For the occasion, the bestseller comes in an upsized 350ml pink jar – the perfect daily reminder to make time for self-love. The lush body cream is at once invigorating for the skin and relaxing for the senses, and works hard to hydrate, nourish, and soften skin for a velvety-smooth finish, complete with a warm, gingery aroma.
Available at all Origins stores island-wide (excluding Sephora), Beautique by Ishopchangi, Lazada and Krisshop.
Comfort is key, and those who have lived by this mantra will find plenty in sleepwear label Rawbought’s Breast Cancer Awareness Pink Edit. Available in shades of pink and grey, the pyjamas — which range from short and long sets, to sleep shirts — are incredibly soft, lightweight, and breathable, perfect for all-day, at-home use.
10% of the proceeds from the Pink Edit will donated to the BCF Singapore throughout the month of October.
If it’s good food and better company you want, opt for Shangri-La Singapore’s Pink High Tea. Available from 1 – 31 October 2022, the three-tiered high tea set is perfect for a leisurely afternoon with the girls, and includes sweet and savoury bites in pretty hues of pink. Reach for the Pink Mentaiko with Sakura Egg Salad on Sweet Chilli Brioche Roll and hit up mains like the Pan-Seared King Prawn or Black Angus Beef Tenderloin, before ending the afternoon with sweets like the Rose Petal Macaron, Isaphan Choux, and Strawberry Yuzu Tartlet. You’ll also be pleased to know that The Rose Veranda’s signature vanilla and cranberry scones will be included in this special set.
Each Pink High Tea set costs S$108++, and is good for two pax. Alternatively, you can enjoy the set at home via self-collection or delivery at S$88++, and includes a selection of savoury appetisers and sweet desserts presented in a three-tier stand.
As always, Shangri-La will be donating S$5 to the BCF for each set sold.
Another establishment hoping to spread awareness and raise funds for the cause is The Fullerton Hotels Singapore. Available from now till 31 October, this pretty-in-pink afternoon tea set comprises a selection of sweet and savoury pastries.
Highlights here include the Battenberg cake – a quintessentially English sweet that was also Princess Victoria’s wedding cake – and smoked duck from Les Landes from the South of France. The rosy selection also includes heritage-inspired bites like the Egg Kaya Toast and Nyonya Trifle. An Iron Rose Cocktail will also be complimentary for the occasion.
The Pink Afternoon Tea is available at The Courtyard (The Fullerton Hotel) and The Landing Point (The Fullerton Bay Hotel).
S$5 from each sale of the adult-priced set will be donated to the BCF.
Lady M too, is doing its part for Breast Cancer Awareness the best way it knows how. October will see the bakery launch limited edition Pink Eclairs, of which 50% of all gross proceeds will be donated to the BCF.
Available for takeaway and dine-in across all Lady M Singapore boutiques.
Stretch, plié, and elevé your way to toned muscles while doing some good. WeBarre has partnered with Estée Lauder to offer a package where all the proceeds would go towards supporting the BCF. The S$50 package includes a Single Class credit to book into any barre class of your choice, as well as an exclusive Beauty Kit consisting of Estée Lauder, Clinique, Bobbi Brown, Origins, Jo Malone London, and La Mer products.