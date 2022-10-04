11 ways you can support Breast Cancer Awareness in Singapore this year

As the most commonly diagnosed cancer worldwide, having surpassed lung cancer for the first time in 2020, breast cancer is a debilitating disease that has affected millions of women worldwide.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and if you’ve already seen brands paint the town pink, it’s for this very cause. And there hasn’t been a better time than this month to start doing your part to raise awareness (and funds) for this disease. After all, you never know when a donation or reminder for a self-check might save a loved one’s life.

Founded by Evelyn H. Lauder in 1992, The Breast Cancer Campaign and the symbolic Pink Ribbon have only had one goal in mind all these years: to help end breast cancer. Today, the annual affair has inspired thousands of women to invest time and effort in early detection, and well as the medical industry to develop effective treatments over the years.

Today, breast cancer remains to be the most common cancer amongst Singaporean women for more than 50 years, and still claims the lives of many even though death can be preventable with early detection and treatment. With the Pink Ribbon and Breast Cancer Foundation’s (BCF) initiatives, Estée Lauder Cosmetics (ELC) has been able to support women here during their journey towards recovery for the last 30 years, a significant milestone for such a good cause.

“Although we have made great progress in the detection and treatment of breast cancer, our cause is far from over. This year, as we honor the 30th anniversary of The Estée Lauder Companies’ Breast Cancer Campaign, we aim to continue rallying people to join us in spreading awareness and finding a cure,” said Margaret Chooi, Managing Director, Singapore Affiliate, The Estée Lauder Cosmetics Pte Ltd. Our long-term partnership with the Singapore Breast Cancer Foundation has been a great privilege and enables us to continuously contribute to breast cancer awareness and provide support for the Singapore breast cancer community. This year, we will once again contribute to fundraising efforts with our Pink Ribbon products, and launch strategic partnerships to further engage the community. It’s #TimeToEndBreastCancer,” she added. It’s not just Estée Lauder products that get the pink treatment every October; iconic landmarks around the world too get pretty in pink to help raise awareness for breast cancer, and this year, ELC is working with BCF to illuminate our very own Merlion in pink. Happening from 16 October to 13 November 2022, be sure to snap and post a picture of the icon with the hashtag #TimeToEndBreastCancer to remind friends and loved ones of the importance of early detection, and to help raise awareness for the cause.

“Breast cancer continues to affect the lives of millions of women and their loved ones worldwide. It is an ongoing battle and the Breast Cancer Foundation is grateful to have the strong support of The Estée Lauder Companies through the years. Early detection continues to be the most important step to combating breast cancer. Therefore, BCF encourages all women to take charge of their health by performing routine breast self-examination and go for regular mammogram screenings,” said Staphnie Tang, President, Breast Cancer Foundation.

This year, part of the sale proceeds of the limited-edition pink ribbon products from six of ELC’s iconic beauty brands – Bobbi Brown, Clinique, Estée Lauder, Jo Malone London, La Mer and Origins – will go towards the BCF and Singapore General Hospital (SGH).

If you want to do your part for this meaningful cause, here are all the ways in which you can help this year.

11 ways to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month in Singapore for 2022