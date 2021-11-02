Experience winter in Singapore at the city’s first ever Ice Hotel Gallery

While many quarantine-free holiday destinations are available via the VTL scheme, many are still hesitant when it comes to actually travelling.

Whether it’s because of the costs of the multiple PCR tests (multiplied if you are bringing your whole family along) or just simply waiting for the pandemic to stabilise more, going on a trip these days comes with a whole host of considerations.

If you intend on spending the year-end months in Singapore but still want to experience the cold, winter chill that you so miss, we’ve got just the activity for you.

Singapore’s very own Snow City is opening the country’s first Ice Hotel Gallery experience for winter-seekers across the island, and it’s a chilly -5ºC experience you won’t forget.

Here, the permanent exhibition will replace the Arctic Snow Playground and feature sculptures by local award-winning artisan Jeffrey Ng as well as furniture like chairs, couches and tables — entirely carved out of ice.









“Drawing inspiration from ice hotels in the Nordic region, we have also included local influences into its design. We hope this will be an exciting and fun new attraction for young families, and even couples who are looking for unique locations to do photo shoots,” says Norazani Shaiddin, General Manager of Snow City Singapore.

The Ice Hotel Gallery experience will open on 3 November 2021, and tickets are priced from S$17. Looking to stay a little longer? Additional sessions at the target shooting gallery and the ice bumper car rides are also available.

Families looking to spend time together can enjoy special rates too. For visits during the year-end school holidays, discounts up to 20 percent off are available for ticket bundles of two adults and two children. Guests who purchase bundles will also receive a 10 percent discount on merchandise at the retail shop.

For more information, head to the website here.

(Hero and featured image credit: Snow City Singapore)