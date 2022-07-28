Jackson Wang set to host a TEAM WANG showcase at MARQUEE

This just in: Global superstar Jackson Wang will be hosting a TEAM WANG records (Human Remix) party at MARQUEE Singapore on 6 August 2022.

Apart from it being Wang’s second Human Remix event, he is also the first international celebrity to hold a party at MARQUEE since its opening in 2019.

The party will be held by the Fendiman singer annually with a selected partner, aimed to set the scene for artists from different fields across the country to gather, collaborate, and inspire each other to create music.

Jackson Wang will share the stage with MARQUEE’s resident DJ FVDER and one of Singapore’s most prominent musical exports, Dharni for a spectacular night of revelry. Other acts for the night include music producer BOYTOY, and rising stars XENZU and Laurie.

Guests are encouraged to come dressed in black for the event.

General admission tickets will go at S$60 and S$80 for ladies and gentlemen respectively, while tickets at the door will go at S$70 for ladies and S$90 for gentlemen. Priority admission will cost S$200. All prices excludes S$5 booking fee.

There hasn’t been a set date for ticketing sales, so be sure to check back in on MARQUEE’s website here soon.