The Tarot is the mirror of our soul.

Each card reflects what’s not only going on within us but also, symbolises our divine connection to the forces of the Universe – those which we can see and those which we cannot. The images printed on the cards are symbols that contain the keys to unravel all the mysteries of our existence. However, these images have a life of their own, and thus, they change whenever the cards are shuffled. Every shuffle infuses them with magic. Every shuffle infuses us with magic. And so it goes for July 2021 Horoscope.

The following are divinely guided messages from The Universe through the medium of the Tarot. Though divided through the twelve signs of the zodiac, the message is highly personalised for you. The same force that guided me to pull the cards is the very same force that’s guiding you to read the message. I encourage you to keep an open heart and an open mind – that way, you’ll be more receptive to magic, and find the guidance you need for the fortnight.

For those who aren’t familiar with their astrological chart, I would suggest reading the passage pertaining to their Sun Sign – i.e. the zodiac sign that the Sun was passing through at the time of your birth. For example, if you were born on August 19, the Sun was passing through the sign of Leo. Thus, you would find your divinely guided message under Leo.

For those who are familiar with their astrological chart, I would suggest reading the passage pertaining to their Sun Sign, their Moon Sign, and their Rising Sign – also known as the Ascendant or the ‘Lagna’. The combined message will be all the more powerful for your journey.

The drastically dramatic times we’re experiencing on earth is a reflection of the drastically dramatic times in the heavens above. The cosmos is undergoing a major energetic shift and its effects are rippling over to our lives. However, this is all part of a great divine plan that is essential in our evolution. We may not see it now, but soon it will all make sense.

Mercury’s dizzying retrograde comes to an end, as June ends its rainbow parade to make way for July and all that it has to offer. The heavens are abuzz as the lords of Karma and Dharma – Saturn and Jupiter – have decided to switch paths and go retrograde one after the other, causing a widespread consciousness shift across the world. However, do not worry, for the stars have special messages for you that have been divined by the cards to guide you beautifully through the upcoming fortnight.

Read your Horoscope for July 2021 here: A tarot reading for Jul 1st to 15th –

Aries July 2021 Horoscope

You’re a natural-born leader, and now’s the time to hone in on your divinely blessed leadership skills. This isn’t the time to follow, but to forge your own path and lead by example by marching boldly upon it. After all, you know that if anything has to be done do it yourself!

Don’t wait for someone to point you in the right direction, nor should you wait for someone to show you the light. It’s time to be your own compass and pick your direction. It’s time to be your own light, and let it shine so bright that everyone else follows you merrily.

Taurus July 2021 Horoscope

Life is never linear – it’s a circle – a spiralling circle. Remember that no matter what ‘The Universe’ throws your way, you’re going to be fine. Why? Because you always have been! You’ve not only survived every obstacle that’s come on your path before – you’ve thrived!

All hurdles are essentially ways for ‘The Universe’ to test us to see if we’ve learned the lessons from our past. Overcoming them is our way of passing those tests. You, my bull of Venus, have all the power and might to pass them with flying colours. Just trust your heart and go for it!

Gemini July 2021 Horoscope

As Mercury’s meddlesome retrograde ends, and your ruling planet on ahead, you all may breathe a big sigh of relief. You’ve earned it – especially since this one was rather tricky. Now is the time to go ahead with your plans and see them through successfully.

However, you must remember that as life moves on, you’ll be placed in places and situations that may seem unfamiliar or out of your comfort zone. All you need to do is find where you belong, and establish your presence powerfully. Be strong, and be true to your powerful self.

Cancer July 2021 Horoscope

The answer to all that plagues you is buried within your past – especially your childhood. Forgotten memories may resurface, as well as, many things we’ve buried under the rug, may creep up in unexpected ways. Skeletons in your closet might just have a coming-out party.

Do not fret, for the key to heal from all this is forgiveness – of others and especially yourself. This is a powerful time to do a lot of inner-child healing – maybe even regression work to heal past wounds. Old cords must be cut while still honouring your past and journey.

Leo July 2021 Horoscope

Sometimes the bravest thing we can ever do is to surrender to the flow of ‘The Universe’. Even if it means scrapping it all and starting from scratch – go ahead and do so. As scary as it may be, it’ll perhaps be the best thing you can ever do for yourself – especially in these times.

Fire is, after all, a powerful cleansing element – and you’re ruled by the Sun – the grandest fire of them all. Thus, think of it as a way to allow yourself to shine brighter than before. Knowing your incredible self – you won’t be at square one for too long. Pick up your crown and reign on.

Virgo July 2021 Horoscope

This is a powerful time for some self-reflection and deep introspection. After all, you’re Mercury’s earthy child, and its retrograde has created its share of chaos. Now that it’s going direct, it’s time to look within and take stock of everything you’ve been through and see if it’s been worth it.

Have you been completely honest with yourself and those around you? Have you been able to live up to your potential? What is it that you’ve been hiding, and is it time to reveal it so that you can move on with life? Take your time with these questions. Their answers are buried deep in your heart.

Libra July 2021 Horoscope

Now is a powerful time to ignite your creative spirits and give birth to new creations – literal and metaphorical. Once the spark is lit, the fire must be tended to so that it burns with a long-lasting warm glow. Give yourself the time and space and the absence of criticism to create freely.

This is also a wonderful time to collaborate with others on your creative ventures. Don’t be afraid to ask for help, guidance, and any form of assistance. You’ll be surprised where they may come from, and you’ll be delighted at how you build your creative and collaborative family.

Scorpio July 2021 Horoscope

Loosen your grip Scorpio, for nothing can ever last nor grow if you hold on to it too tight. It’s like holding sand. Grab on too harshly, and it slips through your fingers. Hold it lovingly with open palms, and it’ll stay steadily with you – without a single grain falling. Apply this to all in life.

Possessiveness and jealousy are poisons of the soul. The more we fear losing something or someone, the easier it is to lose them. The need to control everything comes from the fact that we aren’t able to control ourselves and our demons. Let go. Let your heart grow. Let love win.

Sagittarius July 2021 Horoscope

Not everything is your burden to carry. You aren’t responsible for the weight of the world. You have your own things to deal with, and putting your responsibilities aside to help others isn’t always the healthiest thing to do. Sometimes it’s really okay to just say no.

Saying no is not a bad thing. By saying no to the demand others put upon you, you’re establishing healthy boundaries, and telling them that your time and energies need to be honoured and respected. If they truly value you, they will respect it. If they don’t, well, they aren’t worthy of being in your life.

Capricorn July 2021 Horoscope

Self-care is the call of the hour, Capricorn. This is the time to treat yourself to some much needed (and deserved) rest and relaxation. It’s important for you to do so! Taking time to rejuvenate yourself will enable you to return stronger than ever before. Making it easier to manifest your dreams.

Nourish yourself with good food and plenty of water. Treat yourself to a massage or some kind of indulgent pampering. Take the time to just be kind to yourself and treat yourself with gentle loving care. Put your ever self-critical side on silent mode, and boost yourself with much-needed self-love.

Aquarius July 2021 Horoscope

Sometimes, we wonder whether we are really human, or aliens born in the wrong world – having to be constantly amazed and disappointed by the sheer failings of humanity on so many levels – especially in these chaotic times. That’s a sign that we need to bring ourselves down to earth.

Understand, that no matter how much you feel like you don’t belong or fit in – you actually do! You are here after all because there is a special purpose for you! However, you have to make your own space and honour all that makes you unique and lovely. Once you do so, you’ll attract like-minded souls to you, creating your own soul family.

Pisces July 2021 Horoscope

Have faith, dear Pisces, for you’re so close to manifesting your dreams and desires. Always remember that ‘The Universe’ is always by our side, and as long as you have faith, it will always have you back. As long as your heart is open and receptive, the world is your oyster.

However, (you knew that was coming), it’s important to remember that sometimes we don’t know what’s best for us. Sometimes we’re clouded by romantic notions that cause us to crave that which is bad for us. Thus, remember, all that ‘The Universe’ blesses us with is for our greater good. What doesn’t come our way – it wasn’t for us in the first place.

