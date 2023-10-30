10 last-minute Halloween pop-culture costume ideas you probably have in your closet

It’s spooky season, and if you still haven’t figured out what to be this year, we’ve got some work-appropriate ideas. Check out these 10 last-minute Halloween costumes you probably have in your closet.

As 31 October is slowly creeping up, showing up to a Halloween party not dressed up is kind of a bummer. Although there may not be enough time to hit the costume shop, that doesn’t mean there’s nothing you can create from your closet. So, allow us to save you some time and money as we have some creative ideas last-minute Halloween costume ideas to share.

10 last-minute Halloween costume ideas you probably have in your closet

Mia Wallace from Pulp Fiction

A white dress shirt, black trousers, any pair of flats, and don’t forget the juicy red lips.

Kim Possible

For a last-minute KP costume, grab a black long-sleeve shirt, green trousers (preferably cargo), and black boots.

Magic Mike

If you have a white tank top, white sneakers, baggy black sweatpants, and a red basketball cap, consider being Magic Mike.

Trinity from The Matrix

Blue pill or red pill? For this easy Trinity from The Matrix costume, get a black leather jacket, plain black tee, black leather pants, boots, and sunglasses. Don’t forget to tie your hair back in a slick bun.

Emily from Emily in Paris

If you’re aiming for a cute corporate baddie look, try being Emily from Emily in Paris this Halloween. All you need is a white tank top; layer that with a checkered blazer set, black heels, and that iconic red beret.

Alan from The Hangover

If you have a grey tee, khakis, a satchel, and shades, try being Alan. Brownie points if you have a baby carrier and a baby. For the hair, you can put it up in a bun (if it’s long).

Wednesday Addams

A white collared shirt, black jumper, black pleated skirt, and a pair of black platform loafers will turn you into Wednesday Addams in no time. Don’t forget the pig tails to complete this last-minute Halloween look.

Damian Leigh from Mean Girls

Damian’s incognito look in the “She doesn’t even go here” scene is a classic, and it’s super easy to recreate. Grab a pastel blue hoodie and some black sunnies, and you’re good to go.

Holly Golightly from Breakfast at Tiffany’s

If you have that perfect little black dress sitting in the black of your closet, this is the time to use it. Also, find some black gloves, a pearl necklace, pearl earrings, black shades, and flats. Then put your hair in a high bun and that’s your Holly Golightly look.

The agents from Men in Black

To dress like the Men in Black, wear a black blazer and trousers, a white dress shirt, a black tie, and sunglasses. For a more feminine appearance, opt for a black skirt. If you have time, get an alien blow-up doll to go as your plus-one if you want a prop.