M.A.C. is turning the Museum of Ice Cream into a makeup wonderland this week

If you have an insatiable appetite for makeup and ice cream, we’ve got just the activity for you this weekend. And just in time for the holidays too – MAC Cosmetics is doubling the festive fun this year by collaborating with Museum of Ice Cream Singapore to launch an immersive experience for fans of both.

Happening only between 3 – 6 November 2022, the collaboration sees the makeup giant transform the candy-hued space with its new collection for the upcoming holiday season, aptly titled Bubbles and Bows. Instead of the usual counter experience at malls, you’ll get to swatch every festive product in endless Instagrammable rooms.

Signature experiences have been redesigned so those who’ve already been will get to discover something new. The Castle Holiday Room and Holiday Playground, for example will give you a sneak peek into the new makeup collection – advent calendar included – while the diner will let you try it on for yourself with an instant makeover by a MAC makeup artist. If you’re feeling lucky, try your hand at the MAC Bubbles and Bows Claw Machine, where you might win a lipstick or the Holiday Grand Prize voucher. Oh, and don’t forget to ask about a ‘secret’ mirrored room with a disco ball.

Of course, the pretty-in-pink affair is loaded with ice cream, and you’ll want to try all of them. Five unique and unlimited ice cream treats await, ranging from a limited edition Raspberry Sorbet to pandan-flavoured Potong ice cream and taro ice cream sandwiches. A decadent strawberry cheesecake awaits at the end – the perfect ending to the whirlwind of desserts you’ve been handed throughout.

Those who purchase the limited edition MAC Pack Ticket will be also entitled to a goodie bag with hero samples, and a gift voucher for use at all MAC stores.

MAC X Museum of Ice Cream Singapore Collaboration

When: 3-6 November, 2022

Where: 100 Loewen Rd, Singapore 248837

Ticket Price: Weekday – $36 per ticket / Weekend – $42 per ticket

Tickets can be purchased here.