Mandala Weekender 2022: Dates, lineup, and more details this race weekend

The Mandala Weekender is back after a two-year hiatus, and their comeback is guaranteed to be full of fun and lively energy—even more than ever before.

It’s certainly something to look forward to if you’re down for a party. Organised by private members club, Mandala Club, in collaboration with Marina Bay Sands, the three-night, after-dark affair will take place during the Singapore F1 race weekend (30 September – 2 October) at Hall C at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre. Members, VIPs and the public can expect a world-class race viewing and party experience alongside other activities happening around the island, as well as a one-of-a-kind clash of music and culture.

Besides a party headlined by some of the best DJs and performers, guests will also get to watch the race via a 30-metre LED screen streaming from 7pm onwards on 1 October, as well as the full race on 2 October 2022. Read on to find out who’s performing, what to expect, and where you can still purchase tickets from.

Mandala Weekender 2022: The full lineup

Friday, 30 September 2022

Rae Sremmurd

Kelis (*insert joke about her milkshake bringing all the boys to the yard here*)

Skinny Macho

DJ Nash D

Saturday, 1 October 2022

Armand van Helden

The Ritual (Anané and Louie Vega)

DJ Orio

Sunday, 2 October 2022

Rudimental

Basement Jaxx

Kungs

Joshua



The performances will surely keep you on your toes for the night, as they start at 10.30pm and last until 4.30am. But hey, who needs the sleep when the party’s this good, right? Extra points for being at a venue that’s so close to the Circuit Park.

Ticket details for Singapore’s Mandala Weekender 2022:

You can purchase tickets via their official website here. While early bird tickets have sold out, Advance Tickets and On The Door Tickets for one-day entry are still available at S$148 and S$168 respectively.