What to expect at Pixar Putt’s pop-up mini golf course at Marina Bay Sands

Fans of mini-golf and Pixar will get the opportunity to experience both their loves in Singapore this September.

Running only for a limited season, Pixar Putt will allow visitors to tee-off on a fun-filled designed mini-golf course at Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands. The Pixar-themed course at the Waterfront Promenade is inspired by the beloved animated films of the renowned studio.

The open air, pop-up mini-golf event is made up of interactive putting holes inspired by the stories, characters, and icons from some of Disney and Pixar’s most beloved films. This includes courses and obstacles with motifs from Toy Story, Monsters, Inc., The Incredibles, Finding Nemo, Wall-E, Inside Out, Onward, Luca and more.

Golfing Pixar Style

The mini-golf experience is suitable for players of all ages and the premiere Singapore event will feature new putting holes from some of Pixar’s latest hit movies. “Pixar Putt has been played by scores of mini golfers since we launched in 2019 and we are thrilled to be bringing it to Singapore for the first time this August,” says Brendon Bainbridge, Managing Director TEG Asia.

“We can’t wait to showcase this popular Australian Pixar-inspired event which has recently attracted a new legion of international fans in New York NY, Houston TX, San Antonio TX, and Chicago IL. When it came time to add a new location for Pixar Putt, Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands seemed the ideal spot. There is plenty of space for guests to have fun whilst playing Pixar Putt mini-golf.”

Tickets for Pixar Putt are currently on sale at Ticketek Singapore. Booking not only secures a spot but also a preferred tee-off time. There is also sales at the door but as the course capacity is limited, patrons are subjected to session availability. All guests attending Pixar Putt will also have to observe the prevailing Covid-19 guidelines as advised by the Ministry of Health.

If you’re wondering what’s the cost like for a round at this Pixar mini-golf course, well an 18-hole course will set you back S$28 (Monday – Thursday) and S$28 (Friday and weekends), not inclusive of the S$2 booking fee. Pixar Putt Singapore opens daily from 1-pm 10pm on weekdays and 10am-10pm on weekends.

(Images: Pixar Putt)