Pokémon and Van Gogh Museum get together for the cutest collaboration

Admirers of art have held Van Gogh in high regard for the longest time. Despite his paintings being decades old, his legacy continues to inspire the newer generation with thousands of exhibitions taking place every year across the globe. However, the 90s kids are in for a surprise. Amsterdam’s Van Gogh Museum and the Japanese media franchise popularly known as Pokemon have collaborated for a new venture.

The news was shared by the team at Pokémon via YouTube. They shared an adorable video, announcing that they are working on something special with the Van Gogh Museum Amsterdam. The news is surely exciting for the fans of the cartoon and the renowned artist.

Here’s what we know about the Pokemon — Van Gogh Museum collaboration so far

🖌 Pokémon × @vangoghmuseum, Amsterdam

🎨 From 28 September 2023

🖌 Pokémon × @vangoghmuseum, Amsterdam

🎨 From 28 September 2023

🖼 More information coming soon!

The video shared on YouTube features Pokemon characters Pikachu and Eevee. They are shown running through a field of sunflowers set in a typical 19th-century Dutch terrain.

The two stop after a moment to look up and are amazed to see the sky morph into Vincent van Gogh’s post-impressionist style, giving you a glimpse of one of his famous paintings. Pikachu and Eevee look down to see that the sunflower field has turned into several copies of the Pokémon character Sunflora.

Other details of the Pokémon — Van Gogh Museum collaboration

Van Gogh Museum and The Pokémon Company did not share any more details about what this collaboration will entail. The video just mentioned a launch date of 28 September 2023, and more information about the Pokemon Gogh collab is expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Other collaborations of the Van Gogh Museum

The Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam has been a part of a host of collaborations in the past few years. In 2022, the Mud Jeans collection featured laser elements of Gogh’s handwriting. Rapha also worked on a collection inspired by Van Gogh’s painting The Yellow House.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What is special about the Van Gogh Museum?

The museum boasts the largest Van Gogh collection in the world. It houses 200 paintings, 400 drawings, and 700 letters by the legendary artist.

– Who is the cutest Pokémon in the world?

Eevee and Pikachu are the cutest Pokemon characters in the world.

– Why is Van Gogh so famous?

Van Gogh is considered to be one of the most popular Post-Impressionist painters. His unique paintings where he used striking colours, immaculate brushwork, and contoured forms to express his thoughts made quite an impression on art lovers.

– What are 5 interesting facts about Van Gogh?

5 interesting facts about Van Gogh: The artist painted almost 900 paintings in 10 years; His famous painting, Starry Night, was created by him in an asylum; He never chopped off his whole ear, it was just a piece of his ear; His life is documented through hundreds of letters that he wrote to his brother and close friend, Theo, his artist friends Paul Gauguin and Emile Bernard, and others; Van Gogh sold only one painting during his lifetime, he only got famous after his death.

All Images: Pokémon × Van Gogh Museum/YouTube