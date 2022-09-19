In pictures: Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral

The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II was held in a momentous ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London on 19 September, marking the end of an era in the history of Britain as well as the world.

The imperial state crown, the orb and the sceptre were placed on the coffin as carols were sung in the presence of many of the world’s most powerful leaders, including reigning monarchs.

Among the leaders present at the state funeral were US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, Indian President Droupadi Murmu, French President Emmanuel Macron, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Reigning monarchs of other countries, too, arrived for the Queen’s state funeral. Among them were Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, Queen Margrethe of Denmark, King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium, and King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden.

Following the ceremony, the Queen’s cortège passed through the streets of central London. Her coffin was placed on the state gun carriage, which was also used in the funeral of her father, King George VI, 70 years ago.

Her son and heir, King Charles III, accompanied by his sons, Princes William and Harry, and siblings, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, walked with the procession all the way to the Wellington Arch.

The streets were lined by thousands of people from all ages and walks of life, who came to pay their respects with dignified silence as the Queen passed them on her final journey.

Among the notable monuments and royal residences the procession passed were Clarence House, St James’s Palace, Cenotaph war memorial and Buckingham Palace. All along the journey to Wellington Arch, the Big Ben tolled at 60-second intervals.

The Queen’s coffin was transferred from the state gun carriage to the state hearse at the Wellington Arch, from where it continued towards Windsor Castle 40 kilometres away for the burial in the Royal Vault at St. George’s Chapel, where lie in rest many other royals, including the Queen’s husband Prince Philip.

The Queen’s final journey

Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland on 8 September. She was 96. Her reign of 70 years is the longest by any British monarch and the second-longest in world history. During this period, the Queen oversaw unprecedented changes in everything — from politics to society.

Her body remained in Scotland till 13 September, during which people, Scottish leaders and members of the royal family paid their respects. The Queen’s coffin was flown from Edinburgh, Scotland, to London, England, on the same day. The following day, the coffin was carried in a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the Queen lay in state for four days.

Thousands of people from all walks of life waited in queues for hours to pay their respects to the Queen inside Westminster Hall. During this period, her children, including King Charles III, and her eight grandchildren took turns to stand vigil around her coffin.

Photos: State funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London

King Charles III, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex arrive at Westminster Abbey for the state funeral. (Image: Courtesy of Marco Bertorello/ AFP)

The Queen’s coffin adorned with wreath containing foliage of Rosemary, English Oak and Myrtle and flowers, cut from the gardens of Royal Residences. The choice of flowers was a request from King Charles III. (Image: Courtesy of The Royal Family/@RoyalFamily/Twitter)

Prince William (L) and Prince Harry follow a gun carriage carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during the state funeral service. (Image: Courtesy of Emilio Morenatti / POOL / AFP)

(From L) Prince George of Wales, Katharine, Duchess of Kent, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the state funeral at Westminster Abbey. (Image: Courtesy of Phil Noble / POOL / AFP)

Overhead view at the state funeral at Westminster Abbey. (Image: Courtesy of Ben Stansall / POOL / AFP)

US President Joe Biden (C) and First Lady Jill Biden arrive for the state funeral. (Image: Courtesy of Jack Hill / POOL / AFP)

King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck (3rd, R), Emperor Naruhito (2nd, R) and Empress Masako (R) arrive for the state funeral. (Image: Courtesy of Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Sweden’s Queen Silvia (lower left), Sweden’s King Carl Gustav XVI (lower right) Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II (C), Spain’s King Felipe VI (centre right), Spain’s Queen Letizia (centre left), Queen Mathilde of Belgium top centre) and King Philippe of Belgium (top right) attend the state funeral. (Image: Courtesy of Ben Stansall / POOL / AFP)

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss pays her tribute to the Queen at the state funeral ceremony. (Image: Courtesy of Screenshot/The Royal Family/YouTube)

Guests stand in respect as the coffin of the Queen leaves Westminster Abbey after the service. (Image: Courtesy of Screenshot/The Royal Family/YouTube)

The cortège passes Buckingham Palace during the state funeral procession through streets of central London. (Image: Courtesy of Screenshot/The Royal Family/YouTube)

The procession passes under the Wellington Arch for the handover to the state hearse for the Queen’s onward journey to Windsor. (Image: Courtesy of Screenshot/The Royal Family/YouTube)

The procession moves towards Windsor, as crowds throw flowers along the way to pay tribute to the Queen as she leaves London for the final time. (Image: Courtesy of Screenshot/The Royal Family/YouTube)

(Main image: Phil Noble / POOL / AFP; Featured image: The Royal Family/@RoyalFamily/Twitter )