River Fest Thailand 2022: Dates, tickets, lineup, and more details
Culture
23 Sep 2022 04:15 PM

River Fest Thailand 2022: Dates, tickets, lineup, and more details

Vichayuth Chantan
Content Writer, Bangkok

Get ready to bop your heads and tap your toes to their beats. River Fest 2022 in Thailand is on the horizon.

River Fest is an international music festival known for featuring top Thai artists and talents across the waters in one place. This year, it will take place from 12-13 November at Chuen Rudee Land, a large camp site beside Kwai River.

River Fest Thailand 2022 lineup

Saturday, 12 November

  • Honne
  • Eric Nam
  • Slot Machine
  • Twopee Southside
  • Better Weather
  • Saran & Dieout
  • Electric Neon Lamp
  • Anna
  • The Young Wolf

Sunday, 13 November

  • Sam Kim
  • Ruel
  • 10cm
  • Zom Marie
  • Whal&Dolph
  • Gentle Bones
  • Serious Bacon
  • Dept
  • Serious Bacon
  • Landokmai
  • Primprao

One-day and two-day passes are available for sale for THB 1,800 and THB 3,400 respectively. Prices start at THB 2,200 at the door.

You can get the tickets via Thai Ticket Major..

Thailand Music Music Festival Events river fest
