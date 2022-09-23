River Fest Thailand 2022: Dates, tickets, lineup, and more details

Get ready to bop your heads and tap your toes to their beats. River Fest 2022 in Thailand is on the horizon.

River Fest is an international music festival known for featuring top Thai artists and talents across the waters in one place. This year, it will take place from 12-13 November at Chuen Rudee Land, a large camp site beside Kwai River.

River Fest Thailand 2022 lineup

Saturday, 12 November

Honne

Eric Nam

Slot Machine

Twopee Southside

Better Weather

Saran & Dieout

Electric Neon Lamp

Anna

The Young Wolf

Sunday, 13 November

Sam Kim

Ruel

10cm

Zom Marie

Whal&Dolph

Gentle Bones

Serious Bacon

Dept

Serious Bacon

Landokmai

Primprao

"HONNE" เฮดไลน์ของ #RiverFest พบ HONNE, Eric Nam, Sam Kim, 10CM, Serious Bacon, Dept, Landokmai, Anna, Primprao – และอื่นๆอีกมาก

📍 12 – 13 พ.ย. ชื่นฤดีแลนด์ กาญจนบุรี

– บัตร Early Bird 1,600 บาท/วัน ขาย 12-14 ก.ย. ที่ https://t.co/UvuxHkyJiW โทร 0 2262 3838#GoodVibesAtRiverFest pic.twitter.com/iVkbehxia7 — Live Nation Tero (@livenationth) August 31, 2022

One-day and two-day passes are available for sale for THB 1,800 and THB 3,400 respectively. Prices start at THB 2,200 at the door.

You can get the tickets via Thai Ticket Major..