The Merlion is 50! Here’s how to celebrate with month-long activities

Singapore’s Merlion has been a point of intrigue for years, drawing in tourists as a must-visit. As the statue turns 50 today, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has planned several activities to celebrate the mythical creature’s golden jubilee in style.

Ever since its installation in 1972, the Merlion statue has been a much-loved icon in Singapore. The national symbol has a long history, and has grown into a well-known and well-loved mascot of the city over the years, which is why it’s 50th birthday is so significant. If you want to join in the festivities, read on for what’s in store for you.

Merlion’s golden jubilee: All you need to know

To celebrate the statue’s longevity and continued popularity, the STB is set to host a month-long party, which will draw in tourists as well as locals who are fans of the half lion, half mermaid creature. Amongst the fun activities are limited-edition Merlion-themed food and beverages, goodies, retail products and a lot more.

According to Straits Times, the statue will be lit up in a golden hue from 15 – 29 September 2022, from 6pm to 12pm, to mark its golden jubilee. This is not all – the statue will continue to be lit throughout the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2022, which is set to happen from 30 September – 2 October 2022. This will make for some spectacular sights, as tourists are expected to flock to the statue for a shot with the world-famous icon.

People can also download the Visit Singapore Travel Guide app and follow the Merli-Go-Round x Merlion 50 guide, which will guide them to all the six official Merlions in the city. Upon the completion of all quests at these Merlions, participants will be able to redeem a limited-edition Merli Wrist Rest Plushie, while stocks last. This event will be on till 30 September 2022.

The STB has also worked with several F&B ventures to celebrate the Merlion’s birthday, including special themed drinks that will be available at Marina Bay Sands. In addition, you will also be able to purchase and play Let’s Go, a board game for children featuring Merli and attractions around Singapore.

