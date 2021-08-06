If you were tired of having your meals at home, there’s plenty of good news — but only if you’ve been vaxxed.

According to a press release by the Ministry of Health (MOH), dining in at F&B outlets will finally resume from 10 August for up to groups of five, as part of a two-step easing of COVID-19 measures.

This good news — more than a week earlier than the original forecast of 18 August — however, will only apply to people who have been fully vaccinated. The current group size for social gatherings will also be increased from two to five on the same day, as will the number of distinct visitors in households.

The good news doesn’t entirely apply to hawker centres and coffee shops though; if you were hoping for some local hawker fare to go with your National Day celebrations, only groups of two will be allowed to dine in at hawker centre and coffee shops — regardless of your vaccination status.

This announcement came as part of a mid-point review of the government’s Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) measures, which took into consideration the current coronavirus situation.

Besides allowing dining-in for those who are vaccinated, other restrictions that will be eased include higher-risk activities such as high-intensity sports with masks off, personal care services, and larger activities like worship services and marriage solemnisations.”Unvaccinated individuals with a valid negative pre-event test result or recovered individuals are of similarly lower risk, and may also join in groups of five,” said MOH. Still, entertainment like live performances, recorded music, and TV screenings will continue to be prohibited, so you’re better off keeping the party at home.

As for how people can prove that they’re fully vaccinated, co-chair of the multi-ministry task force Lawrence Wong said that the TraceTogether App or HealthHub is adequate proof that will reflect your vaccination status.

Find out more about the easing of restrictions from 10 August here.