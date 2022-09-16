The National Museum Of Singapore to host a Doraemon exhibition this November

Everyone’s favourite robo-cat, Doraemon will be returning to the National Museum of Singapore this November for an exclusive exhibition.

The Doraemon Exhibition will bring the history and the pop culture significance of the beloved fictional character to Singapore. Since its birth in 1970, Doraemon has been capturing the imagination of audiences across the world and this exhibition invites visitors to consider their own personal memory of Doraemon, and how one of the most iconic Japanesese characters has grown with them over the years.

Kicking off from 5 November 2022, the exhibition will feature a collection of Doraemon-inspired artworks by 28 leading Japanese contemporary artists who continue to keep their love for the beloved character alive through art.

Featuring renowned names such as Takashi Murakami, Mika Ninagawa, and Yoshitomo Nara, the exhibition showcases Doraemon’s continuing cultural impact in contemporary history. Presented by LEYOUKI, with support from the National Museum of Singapore, the exhibition’s first global stop in Singapore will include an exclusive first-ever public showcase in Asia of original drawings by Fujiko. F. Fujio as well as a small selection of artworks by local artists.

Alongside the exhibition, visitors can also bring home limited-edition Doraemon merchandise. The exhibition takes place from 5 November 2022 to 5 February 2023 at the National Museum of Singapore. Further details and ticket information here.

(Images: National Museum of Singapore)

This article was first published on Augustman Singapore.