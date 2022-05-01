The ultimate Mother’s Day gift guide for busy, stressed-out mums

So, 8 May is just around the corner, and you haven’t prepared a Mother’s Day gift yet.
Don’t worry, she’s probably too busy to remember as well. Yet, this is nothing if not a greater signifier to take this opportunity to celebrate her.
Last-minute gifts don’t have to be crazy expensive either. So it’s perfect timing that Shopee is bringing you its 5.5 Shopee Brands Festival, happening from 21 April to 5 May 2022. Brought to you by Shopee Mall, you can look forward to over 2,000 authentic brands to shop from, free shipping vouchers, and $555k worth of cashback vouchers. All products from Shopee Mall are also 100% authentic with free shipping (varying minimum spend) and come with a 15-day return policy to ensure that you are completely satisfied with your purchase.
Exclusively on 5 May, Shopee is bringing you its 5.5 Brands Festival D-Day Special, including a 24-hour Brands Flash Sale, where you can enjoy up to 90-percent off on over 350 authentic brands, including Samsung and Sulwhasoo. Catch exclusive deals during the Shopee Premium Midnight Brands Flash Sale, which features crowd-favourite brands like Calvin Klein, Shiseido, and Skin Inc. Pro tip: Keep a lookout for Shopee Premium’s Top 9 All-Time Bestsellers at one-day best prices including the Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliator, Sulwhasoo Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Serum Trial Kit and more.
The deals don’t end here. Get your hands on $10 brand boxes with value of $100 or more with the Shopee Mall Brand Box Blast, featuring items from brands like Laneige, Kleenex, Huggies, Grafen and Colgate – there’s only a limited quantity of 50 boxes, so be sure to add them to your cart now and be one of the lucky ones to checkout on 5.5 D-Day. Shopee Mall Exclusives Extravaganza also features 100% authentic brands and products from Sand & Sky, Murad, LUSH and more, including Korean beauty favourites such as Medicube, Aprilskin and Julie’s Choice.
That’s not all — new users can also enjoy $10 off their first purchase with no min. spend using the code <55SHOPEEBF>. Limited redemptions only, so hurry!
While enjoying these deals, users can also stand a chance to cart out S$100 of their wishlisted items for free with the Shopee Mall Carts Out Giveaway. All you have to do is checkout with a minimum spend of S$55 on Shopee Mall products from 21 April to 5 May to earn a chance. Want to increase your chances? Shop on 5 May to increase your chances by five times.
If you want to help mum escape the humdrum of work physically and mentally, there’s no better way than to pamper her with a spa date. The Signature Koyamaki Onsen Ritual at Elements Wellness Centrepoint is a luxurious treatment that’ll knead her stress away, and comprises a 60-minute Ocha Body Massage, a 15-minute Back Scrub, and a 40-minute Koyamaki Onsen Therapy in Private Suite with Steambath.
The Signature Koyamaki Onsen Ritual at Elements Wellness Centrepoint is usually priced at S$168 and S$299 for one and two guests respectively. During the sale of 21 April to 5 May, however, it will be priced at a rate of S$158 and S$289 respectively.
Stress definitely takes a toll on the skin. For the ultimate treat to mum’s tired skin, consider gifting her the L’occitane Reset Your Skin Set. The set is packaged with the Immortelle Precious Essential Water, an alcohol-free toner that soothes the skin, and the Immortelle Reset Oil-in Serum, which contains 5,000 golden bubbles that melts gently into the skin for a lightweight feel. Make sure she uses it at night — when the skin renewal process is the most active — so that her skin can recover from the effects of daily stressors.
The L’occitane Reset Your Skin Set is available at S$95 (U.P S$115) during the sale period of 21 April to 10 May.
Here’s one for mums who swear by K-beauty brands. If that sounds like your mum, we’re certain that this Laneige Cherry Blossom Face and Lip Sleeping Mask Set will be a welcome gift. The generous set contains a 70-ml container of the Cherry Blossom Water Sleeping Mask, a Cherry Blossom Lip Sleeping Mask, as well as a limited edition Cherry Blossom Candle and Shopee Exclusive Sticker Set to boot – all packaged in a gorgeous Shopee Mall Red Box. P.S. Keep an eye out for the grand launch of Laneige’s collaboration with a mystery brand that’ll be happening on 5.5 itself.
Grab this set before it’s out of stock, for a price of S$72 (U.P S$97).
We don’t know about you, but we all know someone who enjoys a good meal to melt their stress away. Apart from stylish interiors, Melt Café at Mandarin Oriental serves a lineup of dishes that range from local to international delights, as well as a roast and carving corner, live gourmet stations, and an award-winning pastry theatre, for a gastronomic feast that’s perfect for the whole family.
Snap up this fantastic international buffet deal at Melt Café for S$58.38 (U.P S$72.98) and $73.44 (U.P S$91.81) for lunch and dinner respectively, during the sale period of 21 April to 5 May.
Going to the gym or heading out for some exercise isn’t just about losing weight — it’s really about keeping fit and staying healthy. Being a mum, however, is a 24/7 job that leaves many too tired and worn out. As a sign of appreciation, as well as consideration for her health, we think the OSIM uZap Waist EMS Toning Belt will be a thoughtful gift this Mother’s Day. It helps to stimulate bioelectric pulses, similar to those generated by our body to stimulate muscle contractions. P.S. It can even be used on the thighs to alleviate soreness as well.
The OSIM uZap Waist EMS Toning Belt will be on sale from 21 April to 5 May at a stellar price of S$379 (S$607).
Cooking can be a stressful affair. The Ninja® Foodi 11-in-1 Multi Cooker is the perfect kitchen assistant for the mum who needs it — think 11 cooking functions that you can switch easily with a touch of a button — from air frying, slow cooking, and roasting, to dehydrating, steaming, and sous vide. It even comes with a 45-recipe guide for anyone who needs a little inspiration.
The Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 6L Multicooker and Air Fryer in one pot is usually priced at S$599. During the sale from 1 to 5 May, however, it will be available at a S$449, which is a neat S$150 off the original price.
Did you know that alkaline ionised water improves gastrointestinal health? The Panasonic Water Alkaline Ionizer TK-AS45-ZEX Ultra Filtration that’s priced at $999 (U.P: S$1199) is perfect for that reason. Keep an eye out for the Panasonic 5.5 Super Sale, where you’ll be able to enjoy storewide flash sales from 12 to 2am on 5 May, and up to 63-percent discount and an 8-percent-off voucher. That’s not all – all shoppers will be able to receive a free gift with purchase (Panasonic TK-AS45C1-EX Alkaline Ionizer Cartridge worth S$269) when you checkout on the day itself.