7 best events in Singapore this August 2022: Singapore Night Festival, concerts, and more

As we celebrate the nation’s birthday this month – with plenty of fireworks, of course – there are lots of other notable events in Singapore (besides the National Day parade) that you should be bookmarking this August.

The popular Singapore Night Festival returns to the Bugis Bras Basah precinct with plenty of installations for all. Films at The Fort also makes a comeback with award-winning films and wine. For fans of Billie Eillish, the blockbuster concert will thrill, while foodies will appreciate the Lobsterfest happening now and National Day dining menus we’ve listed in this guide. Ahead, check out our calendar for August 2022.

This story is adapted from Prestige Singapore’s Event Diary in the July 2022 issue and articles from Lifestyle Asia Singapore and KL.

7 best events to attend in Singapore this August: