What to do in Singapore this June 2022: Gastrobeats, i Light Singapore, and more

Imagine wandering around the great halls of Cathedrale Notre-Dame de Paris, and perching atop one of its massive towers with a bird’s eye view of the city skyline in the 18th century – as if you’re in a video game.

At Alliance Française de Singapour’s (RE)BIRTHS exhibition on the construction and successive restorations of the famed French monument, you can explore the landmark as you would in RPG game Assassin’s Creed (with the help of a VR headset, of course).

This experience is all thanks to Ubisoft’s involvement in this exhibition, which runs from now until June 15. The French gaming company shared scenes from Assassin’s Creed: Unity (2014) that feature highly detailed 3D renditions of Notre-Dame. This 15min virtual tour is only the icing on the cake at this very special show, which opened at Alliance Française’s main gallery on April 15, exactly three years after a fire partially ravaged Notre-Dame cathedral in 2019.

The main exhibition, which is free for the public, features 3D models, virtual reality, videos, photographs and computer-generated images that chronicle the origins of the cathedral’s construction from the first stone cast in 1163, to writer Victor Hugo’s efforts to save it, to the multiple rounds of re-designs by its main architect Eugène Emmanuel Viollet-le-Duc, to the progress at today’s renovation site.

We recommend also visiting the companion exhibitions at Alliance Française de Singapour that will appeal to both the young and old.Drop in to The Security Site in Comics, which showcases the work of renowned French-speaking cartoonists that looks back on the primary operations of the cathedral security site and the trades that have been mobilised. And don’t forget to visit Eternal Notre-Dame, a fine art photo exhibition by famous French photographer Michel Setboun, who demonstrates his craft in three distinct styles to depict the changing representations of the cathedral. Each photograph from the exhibition is available for sale as limited-edition pieces.

Date: Until 15 June