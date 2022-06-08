Universal Studios Singapore’s Halloween Horror Nights will finally return this year

After a long two-year hiatus, Universal Studios Singapore’s Halloween Horror Nights is set to return for its 10th edition this year, from 30 September till 5 November 2022.
Halloween Horror Nights ran every year from 2011, before taking a break for 2019 and 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic, and 2021 featured a Halloween Horror Nights Exhibition instead of its regular programming.
About Universal Studios Singapore’s Halloween Horror Nights 2022
The series will run across 19 event nights on select nights for the first time ever, complete with never-before-seen haunted houses, scare zones, laser tag, a dining experience, and a behind-the-scenes tour as well. There’s no news yet on what the highlights of this year will be, but with previous showcases like Curse of the Naga – a haunted house from the directors of hit Thai horror films – as well as Twisted Clown University, one can only expect that the new theme this year will be just as terrorising.
Want to make it a family affair without giving the kids nightmares? Universal Studios Singapore’s daytime Halloween event also marks its return this year, with highlights like a park-wide procession showcasing all-new original characters and meet and greets. The family-friendly event will run from 7 September till 6 November 2022.
More details and ticketing information will be revealed closer to the start dates. Stay tuned for updates.
(Image credit: Resorts World Sentosa)