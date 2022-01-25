Here’s how Universal Studios Singapore is taking LNY celebrations to the next level

Lunar New Year is a time for new beginnings, and Resorts World Sentosa and Universal Studios Singapore know just how to usher in a majestic new Year of the Tiger with its plethora of exciting activities for everyone.

Happening from now till 13 February 2022, the celebration will be a treat for both families or even those who are simply fans of the park’s thrilling rides and cast members, especially with plenty of auspicious activities and unforgettable photo moments throughout.

Meet your favourite characters at Universal Studios Singapore

Talk about excellent timing. Master Tigress, the DreamWorks Animation star from Kung Fu Panda, will debut in the park this festive season with Po and the Yang warriors, alongside Poppy and Branch from DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls and of course, the Minions from Illumination’s Despicable Me, who will be more adorable than ever with their red outfits for Lunar New Year.

Other characters worth taking your cameras out for include the cheeky cast from Madagascar, the crew from Sesame Street, and the ever so charming Puss in Boots from DreamWorks Animation’s Shrek, all of whom have swapped their usual wardrobes for a more festive one. If you’re a fan of Transformers, everyone’s favourite Autobot, Optimus Prime, has a special message (in fluent Mandarin too, who knew?) for you. If you’re on Team Decepticon, Megatron isn’t about to lose in this battle of greetings; he too will flaunt Lunar New Year greetings for the occasion — you might even be able to learn a few auspicious sayings from him.

Of course, no celebration is complete without food, and Universal Studios Singapore has plenty that will please you this Lunar New Year. If you’re seeking a feast, we recommend the Tiger Burger Combo, Mala Gold Ingots Pizza Combo, or Tiger Tail Roll Combo at Mel’s Drive-In, Loui’s NY Pizza Parlor, and Fossil Fuels.

Another festive treat you won’t see everyday is the rows of beautiful cherry blossom trees that line Hollywood Boulevard for this special occasion, alongside lots of gold ingots.

Master impressive tang yuan designs

A symbol of reunion and completeness, tang yuan is often eaten during Lunar New Year to kickstart a smooth and peaceful year ahead. Those who want to wow friends and relatives can look forward to the Tang Yuan Workshop in the Universal Studios Singapore Stay and Bond Package or the Universal Studios Singapore Sweet Bonding Package.

Led by Samantha Mantou, the workshop will teach you how to mould this sweet treat into more Instagrammable shapes beyond the usual round ones. These auspicious and adorable designs, which includes goldfish, gold ingots, tigers, and mandarin oranges, will make reunion dinners this year much more enjoyable with loved ones.

It’s Showtime gets a festive spin

For a smashing good time at the park during the busy Lunar New Year period, opt for the It’s Showtime package. Here, you’ll get to skip the queues on your favourite rides with the Universal Express Unlimited Pass, get to meet and greet some of your favourite characters without squeezing with the crowds, as well as enjoy the festive food and drinks on offer. Wind down from an unforgettable day at the park with performances that include a spectacular dragon dance.

It’s Showtime – Lunar New Year Edition is only available on these Sundays: 23 and 30 January; 6 and 13 February 2022.

Get lucky this year with fantastic lucky draw prizes

From 1 – 6 February 2022, guests at Universal Studios Singapore will each receive a Lunar New Year angpow with vouchers for use at the park. Feeling lucky? The Good Fortune Draw brought to you by Mastercard® will also be a good opportunity for you to win fantastic Resorts World Sentosa prizes.

