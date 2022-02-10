6 Valentine’s Day 2022 date ideas you won’t want to miss in Singapore

What’s on the itinerary this Valentine’s Day?
If you’re reading this, then you’ve probably forgotten to plan something for you and your partner. But we’re not here to chastise you — life does get in the way sometimes.
Valentine’s Day menus around the island can be found on our list here, but if they’ve been fully booked, you don’t have to worry either. We’ve made it a point to include some beef and lamb recipes from chefs that you can whip up at home to impress your special someone too.
As for gifts for the leading lady in your life, perhaps you can take a cue from these stylish numbers here to get you started.
What about everything in between, you ask? Having a meal and gifting your partner a present is minimal effort at best, so we’ve rounded up some fun date activities for you to do as a couple too. You can thank us later.
Valentine’s Day 2022 date ideas you won’t want to miss in Singapore:
Living in Singapore has its ups and downs, but one of the best parts about our tropical weather is the ability to have picnics just about any day we like. Who would say no to soaking in some Vitamin D amidst lush greenery anyway? If that’s how you’re spending the season of love, why not take it to the next level with some delicious food and drinks? This beautiful Cheese & Charcuterie Board from Da Paolo Gastronomia, for instance, comes with a delightful selection of Italian charcuterie and cheese, complete with gourmet crackers, nuts and fruits, and a bottle of rose.
More of the best artisanal cheeseboards and grazing platters here.
Staycations for occasions like Valentine’s Day are probably already booked out at this point, but if you’re looking for a similar experience with all the amenities and at a fraction of the price, we recommend a daycation package. Dayuse, a booking platform for daycations and staycations alike, also has a neat selection of Valentine’s Day offers for couples looking to plan memorable stay.
We-vibe, a leading pleasure product brand, is turning things up a notch this year with a saucy scavenger hunt you and your partner can take part in this year. On Saturday, 12 February, clues will given out on their Instagram page for a chance to find Chorus toys hidden around the island. If you manage to find it, snap a pic and send it to scavengerhunt@wevibe.com to claim a year of pleasure (that means sex toys) worth S$134,000 in value.
Valentine’s Day isn’t just about spending time with your partner, it’s about celebrating love and friendship with your best pals too. For those spending Galentine’s Day this year, we suggest making a reservation for The Bar at 15 Stamford. The special two-day only event sees a fun floral arrangement masterclass and two hours of free-flow aperitifs with Bombay Gin.
It’s February, which means work is in full swing. For those with a mountain of emails and stress, some pampering will be very much needed and well-deserved. The Romance Indulgent spa package takes centre stage at Raffles Spa for the whole of February, and sees a 75-minute Couple Gem Stone Massage that will delight you and your partner. You’ll also be able to luxuriate in the private and intimate couple suite with its pampering and exquisite spa amenities for an hour after your massage.
Those who haven’t been to the Museum of Ice Cream yet, now’s the best time to go. The locale has just opened up an adults-only Night at the Museum experience from 6pm till late, which means no children running around screaming their heads off. The experience comes with the same unlimited ice cream tasting experience, plus a new activity called the Cone-nection Cube. Here, guests have to go through a series of conversational quests that aim to spark a deeper, more intimate relationship. Once completed, you can collect a celebratory sprinkle shot at the alfresco bar. This experience also includes a Hendricks Gin cocktail.