6 Valentine’s Day 2022 date ideas you won’t want to miss in Singapore

What’s on the itinerary this Valentine’s Day?

If you’re reading this, then you’ve probably forgotten to plan something for you and your partner. But we’re not here to chastise you — life does get in the way sometimes.

Valentine’s Day menus around the island can be found on our list here, but if they’ve been fully booked, you don’t have to worry either. We’ve made it a point to include some beef and lamb recipes from chefs that you can whip up at home to impress your special someone too.

As for gifts for the leading lady in your life, perhaps you can take a cue from these stylish numbers here to get you started.

What about everything in between, you ask? Having a meal and gifting your partner a present is minimal effort at best, so we’ve rounded up some fun date activities for you to do as a couple too. You can thank us later.

(Hero and featured image credit: Unsplash)