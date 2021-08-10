This year’s National Day Parade may have been postponed, but there is still plenty to do in Singapore this August.
If you’re feeling patriotic, you can show your support for our homegrown designers through the likes of a virtual fashion festival and a new series of exhibitions at the National Design Centre. Our highlight of the month is Dale Chihuly’s massive exhibition taking place at Gardens by the Bay, which has been extended for those of you who haven’t gotten around to exploring the glass artist’s wondrous works.
You’ll find another exhibition that marries nature and art nearby at Marina Bay Sands, where Japanese design collective TeamLab has unveiled yet a new interactive digital artwork that will bring out your inner child. And for the gourmands who can’t wait for the dining out restrictions to be lifted, perhaps a luxurious virtual food tasting will do for the time being?
Below, discover our guide to the best things to see and do in Singapore this month.
Header photo credit: TeamLab
We’ve been raving about this exhibition for a while now, and for good reason. It’s the first major garden exhibition by Dale Chihuly — one of the world’s greatest glass artists — to ever be held in Asia. At Gardens by the Bay, you’ll get a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see over a hundred of Dale Chihuly’s fantastical sculptures up close. What’s truly wonderful is that his colourful creations look different depending on the time: in the day, they’re just as vibrant as Singapore’s lush gardens, but at night they’re lit up beautifully against the city’s glittering skyline. In other words, it’s an exhibition that warrants several visits. Luckily for you, it’s been extended until 3 October 2021 for you to make those plans.
Photo credit: Dale Chihuly, Float Boat, 2014. Gardens by the Bay, Singapore, installed 2021 © Chihuly Studio. Photo by Nathaniel Willson. © Chihuly Studio. All Rights Reserved
After 18 August, there are two ways that you can approach dining out: by returning to your tried-and-tested favourites, or checking out the new restaurants in town. For the adventurous, we recommend booking a table at Yen Social, the sister restaurant to Yen Yakiniku that has just opened at Duo Galleria, where you can indulge in thick, juicy wagyu steaks for a satisfying dinner.
If you’ve ever wanted to (legally) try your hand at graffiti, now’s your chance. Hall of Fame @ Kampong Gelam has launched a street art workshop that will teach you everything you need to know about the urban art form. From stencilling to lettering, you’ll be guided through each spray-painting skill by a local street artist and go home a pro.
Dover Street Market Singapore will be refreshing its offerings and spaces to make way for the Fall/Winter 2021 season. Head down to Dempsey to be the first in town to shop the hottest sneaker collaborations, as well as all the new collections by buzzy fashion brands like Gucci, Sacai, and, of course, Comme des Garçons.
If you haven’t checked out The Projector’s new pop-up cinema at Clarke Quay, maybe an award-winning musical can change that. Cabaret, the iconic film starring Liza Minnelli, will be screening at Projector X during the month of August. Get your tickets to watch it with a friend or a loved one while enjoying the cinema’s neon-lit interiors and siam diu-inspired menu.
This summer, Alliance Française is celebrating Rudolf Nureyev, the Russian-born ballet dancer who became one of the most revered figures of the Paris Opera Ballet. Among the many activities on the line-up is a virtual tasting led by renowned French caviar brand Sturia. Let a caviar expert guide you through the brand’s finest and freshest samples of the Russian delicacy, which will be delivered to your home a day before the tasting. Make the experience an even more luxurious one by opting for the caviar and champagne package.
Over the next few months, the National Design Centre will be shining a spotlight on Singapore’s most influential designers and studios through a series of exhibitions. Kicking the whole thing off are Studio Juju and Theseus Chan of WORK, both past winners of the President*s Design Award. Together, they have created Rope Chandelier, an installation that celebrates the importance of process and the unfinished project. Contemplate the exhibit on your next visit to the National Design Centre.
TeamLab, the Japanese design collective behind the Future World exhibition at ArtScience Museum, has debuted a new artwork to mark Singapore’s National Day. “teamLab Crystal Fireworks with Nature’s Rhythm”, as it’s called, is now on display at the Digital Canvas at Marina Bay Sands. Step into the interactive artwork to create calligraphic brushstrokes or simply walk amongst stunning projections of flowers, birds and fish. You can also set off virtual fireworks in the suspended light sculpture above by using your phone.
The Front Row, Singapore’s very own own virtual fashion festival, is back. This year, the festival will be showcasing new collections, films and virtual fashion shows by homegrown fashion and jewellery labels. Some of the names to look out for are In Good Company, MAX.TAN, Olive Ankara, as well as the local lab-grown diamonds start-up, The Better Diamond. Besides exploring their latest offerings, you can also learn a thing or two through the festival’s line-up of podcasts, interviews, styling workshops and interactive exhibitions featuring notable figures in the Asian fashion industry.