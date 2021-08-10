This year’s National Day Parade may have been postponed, but there is still plenty to do in Singapore this August.

If you’re feeling patriotic, you can show your support for our homegrown designers through the likes of a virtual fashion festival and a new series of exhibitions at the National Design Centre. Our highlight of the month is Dale Chihuly’s massive exhibition taking place at Gardens by the Bay, which has been extended for those of you who haven’t gotten around to exploring the glass artist’s wondrous works.

You’ll find another exhibition that marries nature and art nearby at Marina Bay Sands, where Japanese design collective TeamLab has unveiled yet a new interactive digital artwork that will bring out your inner child. And for the gourmands who can’t wait for the dining out restrictions to be lifted, perhaps a luxurious virtual food tasting will do for the time being?

Below, discover our guide to the best things to see and do in Singapore this month.

Header photo credit: TeamLab