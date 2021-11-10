10 things to do in Singapore this November if you love food, film and art

November is going to be a busy month for art and culture fans, if our guide to events in Singapore is any indication.

Some highlights include not one but two film festivals, a series of noteworthy art exhibitions (one of which is by the renowned artist KAWS), and even a Disney pop-up experience that will bring out your inner child. In other words: you’re not going to be bored this month.

Attend live talks by Ocean Vuong, Tan France and more

When: Until 14 November

Singapore Writers Festival is back in full swing, this time with a mission to celebrate all our guilty pleasures. Think movies like Mean Girls, now showing at The Projector; romance novels like Bridgerton, which author Julia Quinn dives into; or the horror stories of R.L. Stine, another guest speaker at this year’s edition of the festival. Between poet Ocean Vuong and Queer Eye‘s Tan France, this weekend’s line-up is especially enticing. The best part? You’ll get to stream the events you’ve missed if you get the Festival Pass or Festival Pass Plus.

See Andy Warhol art at Singapore’s first major NFT exhibition

When: Until 14 November

Where: Fine Art Storage Services in Le Freeport, 32 Changi North Crescent, #03-00, Singapore 499643

Well, it’s happened. NFT exhibitions are a thing now, and “Right Click + Save” is the first large-scale one to be held in Singapore. Offering insight into “the history and visual cultures of crypto communities”, the art exhibition showcases works by buzzy millionaire NFT artist Beeple, as well as the iconic Andy Warhol. See the artworks physically at Le Freeport, a high-security storage facility in Changi, or virtually (duh) through the metaverse.

See the debut solo exhibitions of two emerging artists

When: Until 21 November

Where: Cuturi Gallery, 61 Aliwal Street, Singapore 199937

Cuturi Gallery continues its mission to champion young creative talents. This month, the art space is showcasing the works of not just one but two budding painters: Yam Shalev, based in Berlin, and Lasalle graduate Afiqa A’mran. Shalev’s debut solo show, Summerdose, features exuberant still-life paintings that look good enough to eat, while A’mran’s When You Were Mine exhibition expresses the grief of a lost partner through striking abstract paintings. Add them both to your art events calendar.

Dine at Leckerbaer’s new, Scandinavian-style pastry café

Where: Leckerbaer Keong Saik, 14 Keong Saik Road, Singapore 089121

There’s yet another spot in town that hopes to cater to all your teatime needs. Copenhagen pastry shop Leckerbaer has opened its flagship store at Keong Saik. Unlike its Orchard outlet, this new café, housed within a conserved shophouse, oozes with Scandinavian charm, from its minimalist light wood furniture to its rattan walls. With its cosy atmosphere, the café is the perfect place to treat yourself to Leckerbaer’s signature Danish cookies, delicious baked bites, open-faced sandwiches and their new Christmas specials.

Check out KAWS’ Companion sculpture at Marina Bay

When: From 13 November to 21 November

Where: The Float @ Marina Bay, 20 Raffles Avenue, Singapore 039805

They’ve been to Seoul, Japan, Hong Kong and even outer space. Now, KAWS is bringing one of his giant Companion sculptures to Singapore for the first time. As part of the American artist’s KAWS:HOLIDAY events project, the 42m-long artwork will be on display at The Float @ Marina Bay before the venue closes for redevelopment. Snap your selfies while you can.

Watch some feel-good French films

When: From 11 November to 28 November

Where: The Projector, Alliance Française and Shaw Theatres

Held as part of Voilah! France Singapore Festival, this year’s edition of French Film Festival is the biggest we’ve seen yet. Spanning 35 films, the festival line-up includes a selection of musicals and flicks with a “feel good” theme; a handful of new films starring Bond girl Léa Seydoux and French cinema icons Catherine Deneuve and Isabelle Huppert; and an Agnès Varda retrospective. Varda’s daughter, Rosalie Varda, will also be attending some of the film screenings to offer her insights on the godmother of the French New Wave.

Explore the new Calvin Klein Concept Store

Where: Calvin Klein, ION Orchard, #B1-08, 2 Orchard Turn, Singapore 238801

Fashion brand Calvin Klein is re-opening its store at ION Orchard, this time with various collections and a revamped look that includes augmented (AR) and virtual reality (VR) features. Shopping for basics and underwear has never been this cool.

Customise your Cartier Tank at the luxury brand’s new “pop-in”

When: Until 5 December

Where: Malmaison by The Hour Glass, 270 Orchard Road, #01-01, Singapore 23885

Dive into the history of the iconic watch that has graced everyone from Andy Warhol to Princess Diana at the Cartier Tank Experience. The “pop-in” offers an immersive way to discover the design of the timepiece, from the first Tank that was unveiled in 1917 to the new Tank Must SolarBeat watch. The installation also includes the first strap bar in Asia — where you can fully personalise the strap of your Tank, right down to the stitching — as well as a photo studio for you to snap an elegant memento.

Watch the finest films of Asian independent cinema

When: From 25 November to 5 December

Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF) is back, this time with a roster of over 100 films from 40 countries. As usual, the festival will shine a spotlight on Southeast Asian cinema; this year’s highlights include the Tilda Swinton-starring Memoria by Thai filmmaker Apichatpong Weerasethakul and festival opener Vengeance Is Mine, All Others Pay Cash, an Indonesian black comedy drama. Aside from screenings held across six cinemas in Singapore, including The Projector and Oldham Theatre, there will also be a series of events including talks, panels and filmmaker Q&As.

Relive your childhood at Pop-Up Disney!

When: From 19 November to March 20, 2022

Where: Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, Level 3, Suntec City Tower 1, 1 Raffles Boulevard, Singapore 039593

Hailing all the way from Disneyland California, “Pop-Up Disney! A Mickey Celebration” will be arriving on our shores to make its Asia debut. Expect an immersive experience dedicated to all things Mickey Mouse: the exhibition is split into seven themed, Insta-worthy rooms, one of which will also offer Disney merchandise exclusive to Singapore. Get lost in a mystical tunnel in Sorcerer Mickey’s room, or head to the Forever Mickey room to see what the future holds for the world’s favourite cartoon character.

Header photo credit: Cuturi Gallery