12 things to do in Singapore this September if you love art, fashion and ice cream

Following the release of the Michelin Guide, your calendar is probably marked with all the restaurants you’d like to visit (or revisit) this September. We don’t blame you, but we do recommend leaving room for all the events taking place in Singapore this month.

First off, there’s plenty for art lovers to enjoy around town, from an interactive art installation to a cinematic orchestra concert. For those championing the sustainable fashion movement, there are a couple of pop-ups happening that will appeal to you, whether through hands-on craft workshops or bag customisation services.

And if you love ice cream (well, who doesn’t?), September offers two ways to appreciate the sweet dessert: amidst a bright pink playground, or while supporting a good cause.

Find out more below in our round-up of the best things to see and do in Singapore this month.

Header photo credit: Andaz Singapore