12 things to do in Singapore this September if you love art, fashion and ice cream

Following the release of the Michelin Guide, your calendar is probably marked with all the restaurants you’d like to visit (or revisit) this September. We don’t blame you, but we do recommend leaving room for all the events taking place in Singapore this month.
First off, there’s plenty for art lovers to enjoy around town, from an interactive art installation to a cinematic orchestra concert. For those championing the sustainable fashion movement, there are a couple of pop-ups happening that will appeal to you, whether through hands-on craft workshops or bag customisation services.
And if you love ice cream (well, who doesn’t?), September offers two ways to appreciate the sweet dessert: amidst a bright pink playground, or while supporting a good cause.
Find out more below in our round-up of the best things to see and do in Singapore this month.
Header photo credit: Andaz Singapore
This month, Cuturi Gallery is showcasing the first exhibition by Singapore artist Khairulddin Wahab. Inspired by Ursula K. Le Guin’s sci-fi novel of the same name, “The Word for World is Forest” explores humanity’s relationship with nature through Wahab’s soulful paintings. On 4 September, the artist himself will be present at the gallery for a talk with urbanist, curator and writer Sarah Ichioka, moderated by the exhibition’s curator Syed Muhd Hafiz. The conversation will cover topics like environmental issues, as well as what it means to live in a highly-urbanised society. Be sure to RSVP.
Hoping to revitalise our appreciation of the arts, the Singapore Art Museum (SAM) has kicked off its SAM Museum in Action campaign. Local artist Sam Lo, whom you might remember as the “Sticker Lady”, has painted an interactive mural along Queen Street for the project. Emblazoned with the slogan “Our Future Is In(con)clusive”, the mural invites viewers to cover up the “con” with limited-edition stickers, also designed by Lo, as a statement of unity. You can get the collectible stickers at the site every weekend until 12 September, between 12.00pm to 2.00pm, and 4.00pm to 6.00pm.
Local jewellery label By Invite Only has only just opened its latest outpost at Bugis Junction, but it’s also launching a new space at ION Orchard on 8 September. The latter store (located at #B3-04) will debut the brand’s new Art Deco Collection, featuring dainty bracelets, earrings and necklaces adorned with geometric motifs from the Jazz Age.
Coach has opened its first concept pop-up store here, titled “Tomorrow’s Vintage”. At the sunny (and very Insta-worthy) space along Teck Lim Road, you’ll find an array of vintage bags by the New York fashion brand, both for sale and for viewing. The pop-up also includes Coach’s famous craftsmanship bar, where visitors can get their leather goods polished, monogrammed, embroidered or painted.
Earlier this year, Epigram Bookshop announced the closure of its Insta-friendly bookstore at the URA Building. But not all is lost: fans of the homegrown publishing house can pay a visit to its new pop-up at the Looksee Looksee tea salon. There, you can peruse Epigram’s rich catalogue of local titles while enjoying a complimentary cup of freshly brewed coffee from the Morning Machine.
Film noir and classical music collide at the latest edition of Red Balloon Series, which spotlights the 1960 Alfred Hitchcock thriller, Psycho. The film’s iconic score, composed by Bernard Herrmann, will be reinterpreted by the Singapore Symphony Orchestra (SSO) at the Victoria Concert Hall. Led by conductor Joshua Lim, the SSO will also perform other famous compositions by Herrmann to mark the 110th anniversary of his birth.
By now, you’ve probably experienced the newly-opened Museum of Ice Cream (MOIC) through your Instagram feed. Head to Dempsey to experience it all for real, from the fun, candy-coloured installations that will bring out your inner child, to the unlimited servings of delicious ice cream.
If you’re already a fan of dairy-free ice cream, here’s another name to know: Kind Kones, whose plant-based desserts also exclude eggs, refined sugar, artificial additives and gluten ingredients. This month, the homegrown brand is launching a virtual run to raise funds for COVID-19 relief. You can take part by purchasing The Kind Run Kit, which includes a dry-fit shirt, a face mask, a bottle, plenty of vouchers and of course a pint of Kind Kones ice cream of your choice. A portion of the sales will be donated to The Food Bank Singapore, and for every kit sold, one mangrove tree will be planted in Indonesia. Get your kit at the Kind Kones website from 4 September.
(Photo credit: Andrew Tanglao on Unsplash)
Organised by Temasek Shophouse and Post-Museum, the Renew Earth Sweat Shop is back for its second edition. The project, which focuses on upcycling fashion waste, includes a series of community workshops (including one on how to repair your old clothes, and another on patchwork) as well as an exhibition. Besides the traditional sewing machine, this year’s Renew Earth Sweat Shop will also offer visitors a chance to try their hand at weaving on a loom, operating a laser cutter or printing with heat transfer tools. Alternatively, you can also shop the one-of-a-kind creations at the showcase.
(Photo credit: Post Museum)
OH! Open House, the independent organisation that offers art experiences outside of galleries and museums, is now inviting culture vultures to its first art walk in two years. This time, you’ll be exploring the sights of Jalan Besar, including artisanal workshops, social spaces for migrant workers, and artworks by local artists like Nature Shankar and Subhas. The art walk will be held every weekend in the months of September and October, with tours groups of five people.
(Photo credit: OH! Open House)
Dior has launched a new Lady Dior pop-up in town to celebrate its iconic quilted handbag. The pop-up, held at ION Orchard, will offer fresh takes on the Lady Dior bag from the luxury fashion brand’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection, including a fully embroidered version called Lady D-Lite. Get a closer look at its craftsmanship and shop the other artistic styles on display at the Level 1 Atrium.
Andaz Singapore has launched a Mahjong & Champagne experience for beginners of the traditional Chinese tile game. Every Wednesday and Thursday, the swanky boutique hotel will be offering workshops by Mahjonglah, in which a mahjong master will introduce you to the foundations and strategies of the game. Each of these educational sessions will be held for three participants at the stylish Andaz Large Suite, and will be topped off with a bottle of Delamotte Champagne and a platter of savouries and sweets.