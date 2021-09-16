11 things to do in Singapore this September if you love food, art and music

If you are vaxxed and not at all vexed by the growing number of COVID-19 cases in Singapore, this is the events guide for you.
This month marks the return of live music, that phenomenon when people gather to see their favourite artists perform in the flesh. But even if the artist isn’t present, you can still experience sound in an immersive way, as the Art Science Museum shows us.
Meanwhile, foodies can take their pick: September sees a line-up of events revolving around lobsters, instant noodles and ice cream that are sure to satisfy even the fussiest of eaters. And, for a thrill, you can even treat your tastebuds to a mystery dinner at one of the hottest restaurants in town.
Intrigued? Find out more below in our round-up of the best things to see and do in Singapore this month.
Header photo credit: Luke’s Lobster
American seafood chain Luke’s Lobster has opened a new and bigger outpost at Great World City. To celebrate, it has launched “Luke Goes Local”, a collaboration that invites chefs from Thevar, Birds of a Feather and Fatfuku to put their spin on the restaurant’s signature lobster rolls. The results, infused with surprising flavours like curry and mala, are definitely worth a try. We recommend heading down to the new space (located at #01-152) and ordering two rolls, so you’ll get a free Birthday Donut from Mr Holmes Bakehouse Singapore.
Do you miss supporting local by way of moshing with sweaty strangers who dig the same music as you do? Then you’ll be glad to know that Lasalle College of the Arts’ Rock and Indie Festival is back — physically, even. This year’s line-up includes 14 homegrown acts, ranging from newcomers like Houg and Kitty Purrnaz, to the crowd-favourite math rock / emo band, Forests. Catch them at various locations around town, including the Singapore Airlines Theatre and Lasalle’s Creative Cube, where an exclusive livestream will be broadcasted.
The gastronomically adventurous (or indecisive) should book a table for Klook’s Secret Suppers, which treats diners to a mystery dinner from an unspecified restaurant in Singapore. You won’t know where until you’ve made your booking, but rest assured that the dining destinations that we love are included. You can choose from an array of cuisines — Mexican, French, Peranakan, Indian et al — as well as look out for halal options.
Dior has launched a new Lady Dior pop-up in town to celebrate its iconic quilted handbag. The pop-up, held at ION Orchard, will offer fresh takes on the Lady Dior bag from the luxury fashion brand’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection, including a fully embroidered version called Lady D-Lite. Get a closer look at its craftsmanship and shop the other artistic styles on display at the Level 1 Atrium.
OH! Open House, the independent organisation that offers art experiences outside of galleries and museums, is now inviting culture vultures to its first art walk in two years. This time, you’ll be exploring the sights of Jalan Besar, including artisanal workshops, social spaces for migrant workers, and artworks by local artists like Nature Shankar and Subhas. The art walk will be held every weekend in the months of September and October, with tours groups of five people.
By now, you’ve probably experienced the newly-opened Museum of Ice Cream (MOIC) through your Instagram feed. Head to Dempsey to experience it all for real, from the fun, candy-coloured installations that will bring out your inner child, to the unlimited servings of delicious ice cream.
Here’s another food-themed experience for your consideration: “Slurping Good!”, the first playground dedicated to all things instant noodles. It joins a string (get it?) of immersive, culinary experiences at Rochor, which includes Eatbox and a Marketplace. Naturally, Slurping Good! will feature 13 Instagram-worthy installations that you can interact with, as well an array of merchandise for Maggi lovers to shop.
For the rest of the year, the Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall will be spotlighting Chinese history through clothing. More specifically, it will highlight the shifts and changes in women’s fashion and their roles in society, through an archive of photographs and artefacts spanning as far back at the 1800s. Get a sense of what it meant to be a modern Chinese woman in colonial Singapore, as well as how Western styles and ideas played a role in her fight for independence.
(Photo credit: Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall)
Andaz Singapore has launched a Mahjong & Champagne experience for beginners of the traditional Chinese tile game. Every Wednesday and Thursday, the swanky boutique hotel will be offering workshops by Mahjonglah, in which a mahjong master will introduce you to the foundations and strategies of the game. Each of these educational sessions will be held for three participants at the stylish Andaz Large Suite, and will be topped off with a bottle of Delamotte Champagne and a platter of savouries and sweets.
With its new exhibition, “Orchestral Manoeuvres”, the Arts Science Museum wants you to consider another medium often overlooked (or overheard?) in art: sound. Bringing together 32 sound artists and composers from around the world, the exhibition lets you discover new music scores, video installations and “noise-making sculptures”, including a piano that plays itself.
(Photo credit: courtesy of Mel Brimfield © UK Government Art Collection)
Drawing inspiration from Acqua di Parma’s Signatures of the Sun collection, the InterContinental Singapore has created a special dining experience, the Classic Afternoon Tea: La Dolce Vita (S$55++ per person) to celebrate the art of fine fragrance. The special treat — held at The Lobby Lounge from 16 September – 14 November 2021 — will see sweet and savoury bites that are inspired by the collection’s key ingredients, such as yuzu, osmanthus, sakura, and even amber. Even the unlimited scones come laced with orange accents and come with a side of delicious yuzu curd.
If you’re feeling extra fancy, you can complement your experience with a flute of Taittinger Brut Champagne (S$70++ per person). Each guest will also receive a special gift from Acqua di Parma, which includes a sample perfume, as well as a redemption card for a miniature sized perfume when you visit any Acqua di Parma Escentials stores.