11 things to do in Singapore this September if you love food, art and music

If you are vaxxed and not at all vexed by the growing number of COVID-19 cases in Singapore, this is the events guide for you.

This month marks the return of live music, that phenomenon when people gather to see their favourite artists perform in the flesh. But even if the artist isn’t present, you can still experience sound in an immersive way, as the Art Science Museum shows us.

Meanwhile, foodies can take their pick: September sees a line-up of events revolving around lobsters, instant noodles and ice cream that are sure to satisfy even the fussiest of eaters. And, for a thrill, you can even treat your tastebuds to a mystery dinner at one of the hottest restaurants in town.

Intrigued? Find out more below in our round-up of the best things to see and do in Singapore this month.

