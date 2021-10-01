Home > Culture > Events > 10 things to do in Singapore this October if you love food, fashion and art
10 things to do in Singapore this October if you love food, fashion and art
Culture
01 Oct 2021 06:57 PM

10 things to do in Singapore this October if you love food, fashion and art

Pameyla Cambe
Senior Writer
10 things to do in Singapore this October if you love food, fashion and art
Culture
10 things to do in Singapore this October if you love food, fashion and art

The October line-up of events in Singapore is looking pretty good, even if restrictions have been tightened once again.

This month, treat yourself to a series of art exhibitions around town. Private member’s club Mandala Club is honouring iconic figures in art history at a new exhibition, while Objectifs is currently championing a diverse roster of emerging local talents.

October is also a great month for shopping: multi-label boutique Spades Room is bringing back its archive event for a second edition, offering some of the best vintage designer finds from the likes of Gucci, Comme des Garçons and more. And we fill you in on what you can expect from Room 0416’s Garage Sale.

You may also like…

For those missing live entertainment, you can also take the time to experience the bestselling theatrical show, La Clique, for the first time in Singapore. Expect fire breathing, sword swallowing and a lot more thrills to come to life on stage at Marina Bay Sands.

Read on for our round-up of the best things to see and do in Singapore this month.

 

Header photo credit: Opera Gallery / Twitter

Discover Shakespeare's influence on music
1
Discover Shakespeare's influence on music

He’s best known as the father of modern English literature, but William Shakespeare also inspired countless musicians over the centuries. For its first recital, Shakespeare in Song, the homegrown Phoenix Ensemble will perform the bard’s poetry and songs at the intimate Living Room at The Arts House.

Discover Shakespeare's influence on music
Address
The Arts House, 1 Old Parliament Lane, Singapore 179429
Date
1 to 2 October
Get tickets
Shop for rare Margiela, Comme des Garçons and more
2
Shop for rare Margiela, Comme des Garçons and more

Multi-label fashion boutique Spades Room will be hosting a major archive event this weekend. Expect to find prized vintage clothing pieces by cult Japanese labels and designer brands at discounted prices. Sneakerheads can also check out the store’s selection of rare Air Jordans.

(Photo credit: @spadesroom / Instagram)

Shop for rare Margiela, Comme des Garçons and more
Address
48 Mactaggart Road, #02-04, Mae Industrial Building, Singapore 368088
Date
1 to 3 October
Learn more
Cop vintage sportswear and band merch at Room 0416
3
Cop vintage sportswear and band merch at Room 0416

Room 0416 will be hosting a massive garage sale that will appeal to streetwear fans and music lovers alike. Up for grabs are pre-loved vinyls, band tees, Nike T-shirts and even beanbags — all for you to live out your ’90s fantasies.

(Photo credit: @room.0416 / Instagram)

Cop vintage sportswear and band merch at Room 0416
Address
5001 Beach Road, Golden Mile Complex Singapore, Singapore 199588
Date
1 to 2 October
Learn more
Celebrate the influence the world's iconic artists at an exhibition
4
Celebrate the influence the world's iconic artists at an exhibition

In collaboration with Opera Gallery, the Mandala Club is showcasing an exhibition titled “Homage to the Masters”. It’ll feature the works of contemporary Spanish artists Lita Cabellut and Manolo Valdés, as well as South Korean sculptor Seo Young-Deok, who draw upon influential figures like Henri Matisse, Pablo Picasso, Andy Warhol and more.

(Photo credit: Opera Gallery / Twitter)

Celebrate the influence the world's iconic artists at an exhibition
Address
Mandala Club, 31 Bukit Pasoh Road, Singapore 089845
Date
Until 14 October
Discover emerging artists at Objectif's new exhibition
5
Discover emerging artists at Objectif's new exhibition

“With You Here Between: Defamiliarizations” is a new photography exhibition at Objectifs that spotlights the works of young, emerging talents: Dylan Chan, Fitri Ya’akob, Masuri Mazlan and Vimal Kumar. The exhibition, which is inspired by a Rumi poem, will offer an exploration into intimate spaces. This month, it’ll also include a poetry reading as well as workshops for floral arrangement and yantra cartography.

(Photo credit: Vimal Kumar)

Discover emerging artists at Objectif's new exhibition
Address
Objectifs Centre for Photography and Film, 155 Middle Rd, Singapore 188977
Date
Until 31 October
Learn more
Pick up the art of tufting
6
Pick up the art of tufting

Get in on the new craft craze that’s taken over Instagram and TikTok: tufting. Discover the best workshops in Singapore to learn the textile weaving technique, as well as how to make your own colourful rugs at home, with our handy guide.

(Photo credit: @chronic_the_hedgeh0g / Instagram)

Pick up the art of tufting
Learn more
Learn how to make the perfect traditional kopi
7
Learn how to make the perfect traditional kopi

As part of Archifest 2021, Bettr Barista will be hosting a workshop all about traditional Nanyang Kopi. Learn what makes the beloved beverage so special to Singapore, and how to make it yourself — latte art and all. There’s also a “Close Shop” kopi game where you can try your hand at preparing and serving hot and peng kopi drinks.

Learn how to make the perfect traditional kopi
Address
Bettr Barista Coffee Academy, 9 Harrison Road, #04-01, Singapore 369651
Date
Until 30 October
Register here
Be enthralled by the theatrical phenomenon, La Clique
8
Be enthralled by the theatrical phenomenon, La Clique

After selling out shows in Australia cities New York, La Clique has arrived to Singapore. Combining circus, cabaret, comedy, and live music — with a renowned, international cast to boot — the show promises entertainment for all at the Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre.

(Photo credit: La Clique)

Be enthralled by the theatrical phenomenon, La Clique
Address
Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre, 10 Bayfront Avenue, Singapore 018956
Date
Until 7 November
Get tickets
Explore the Museum of Ice Cream
9
Explore the Museum of Ice Cream

By now, you’ve probably experienced the newly-opened Museum of Ice Cream (MOIC) through your Instagram feed. Head to Dempsey to experience it all for real, from the fun, candy-coloured installations that will bring out your inner child, to the unlimited servings of delicious ice cream.

Explore the Museum of Ice Cream
Address
Museum of Ice Cream, 100 Loewen Road, Dempsey, Singapore 248837
Date
Until 31 December
Learn more
Celebrate 50 years of instant noodles at Rochor
10
Celebrate 50 years of instant noodles at Rochor

Here’s another food-themed experience for your consideration: “Slurping Good!”, the first playground dedicated to all things instant noodles. It joins a string (get it?) of immersive, culinary experiences at Rochor, which includes Eatbox and a Marketplace. Naturally, Slurping Good! will feature 13 Instagram-worthy installations that you can interact with, as well an array of merchandise for Maggi lovers to shop.

Celebrate 50 years of instant noodles at Rochor
Address
Tekka Place, Annex Building, #01-51 to 54, 2 Serangoon Road, Singapore 218227
Date
Until 22 January 2022
Get tickets
Events State of Art events in singapore
Pameyla Cambe
Senior Writer
Pameyla Cambe is a fashion and jewellery writer who believes that style and substance shouldn't be mutually exclusive. She makes sense of the world through Gothic novels, horror films and music. Lots of music.
Fashion Style Jewellery

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiasg