What to expect from the Museum of Ice Cream Singapore

If you needed a little escape from the real world this weekend, we’ve got just the event for you.

Following months of anticipation, the Museum of Ice Cream has finally opened its doors to guests in Singapore as its first destination outside of the US. The ice cream-themed wonderland will offer 14 never-before-seen interactive installations during its visit here, complete with unlimited sweet treats and exclusive merchandise designed in partnership with local brands.

Located at the historic Dempsey, the Museum of Ice Cream Singapore (MOIC) is hard to miss, seeing as the once monochromatic barracks that lined the district are now rendered a shocking shade of pink. Here, expect 60,000-square-feet worth of fun, with photo opportunities at every turn.

Multi-sensory installations worth a trip and a couple of photos include the Museum of Modern Ice Cream, where you’ll be able to leave your mark as an artist, and Marble Run, where you’ll race down a candy-coloured race track with Gobstopper-esque balls.

Those who fancy a little blast from the past will find nostalgic surprises at Scream’s Diner (complete with a jukebox full of oldies) and Potong — a fitting tribute to our nation’s OG ice cream. Of course, a visit there wouldn’t be complete without a little dip into the now-famous sea of sprinkles at the MOIC Sprinkle Pool — it’s the largest one ever created too.

But what fun would walking through an ice cream-themed museum be without indulging in an icy treat or two? Unlimited servings of ice cream will be handed out to guests here so you’ll want to hold off on dessert until coming here. Our favourites include the Apple Pie Soft Serve at Scream’s Diner, the Pina Colada ice cream at California Dreamin, and the Pulut Hitam Potong ice cream at Potong. Other local delights that you won’t find elsewhere include Lychee Bandung and Taro Milk ice cream sandwiches.

In celebration of Singapore’s 56th birthday, the Museum of Ice Cream Singapore will also offer games from your childhood during its grand opening weekend from today till 22 August. Look out for chaptehs and five stones at Playspace, and shop merchandise created in collaboration with local brands. Parents who need a (real) drink whilst their kids run wild will appreciate the Singapore Sling Boba Cocktail too.

MOIC Singapore has released more tickets till December so if you want to a go at this candy wonderland, you’ll have to move fast. Reservations can be made here and prices begin from S$38 each. Children two years old and under enjoy complimentary entry.