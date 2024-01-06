Human vs AI: How a 13-year-old boy beat the ‘unbeatable’ game of Tetris

Willis Gibson from Stillwater, Okla became the first human to beat the unbeatable game of Tetris, finishing second only to an AI program.

The constant human vs AI dialogue: where the fear of AI advancement battles the inquisitive nature of human curiosity. Where every day in our never-ending search for knowledge we venture further into the world of AI, much like Pandora with her box. And while the AI brain progresses in leaps and bounds far greater than humanely possible, still we persist in our search for more. In the midst of this, from a small bedroom in Stillwater, Okla, a thirteen-year-old boy called Willis Gibson has managed to rival the previously unattainable feats of AI with his human mind and the ‘unbeatable’ game of Tetris.

The game of Tetris is known to be several things. Apart from being one of the most addictive puzzles of all time, it is also called the most futile. Futility describes the endless array of falling shapes that one has to arrange in order, perfectly because the waves of shapes don’t end. And unless one has the added powers of AI, the incessant wave of shapes is a futile match to beat. So much so that after extensive research, multiple studies and theories (including how the game can replace smoking addiction) later the Zeigarnik Effect came into play- a dual explanation of the game’s addiction and futility.

A layman’s explanation of the textbook Zeigarnik Effect would be, that since the game does not end; hence one cannot stop playing. Simply put, the task given in the game does not finish. It is a never-ending loop of unfinished business, one that draws one again and again, to keep coming back for more- in futility. The only anomaly to this otherwise researched phenomenon? But of course, the depths of the AI mind gave birth to an AI program solely created to beat the game. The Tetris-playing AI program, StackRabbit, can somehow seem to crash the game, which in Tetris terms is the equivalent of beating it.

That was supposed to be the case concerning the unbeatable game, only beatable by AI means; that is till now… Enter Willis Gibson, the thirteen-year-old who has left the gaming world shocked as he became the first player to officially beat the original Nintendo version of the game. Under the gamer name Blue Scuti, Willis entered uncharted territory on December 21, 2023 as he triggered a “kill screen” on level 157, put simply, the crashing of the Tetris code, previously achieved by the AI StackRabbit only. Surprising even himself as we see in the viral video of the boy gasping in excitement, the achievement is a much-coveted laurel in the gaming world.

Tetris CEO Maya Rogers was equally impressed as she congratulated the young boy in a statement, “Congratulations to ‘blue scuti’ for achieving this extraordinary accomplishment, a feat that defies all preconceived limits of this legendary game.” In the year that Tetris celebrates its 40th Anniversary, we realise the monumental moment in the history of the world-famous game. And with Willis Gibson’s triumph over the otherwise unbeatable software, he also reiterates once again the human power of will, putting him onto the earlier AI-reserved stage.

Hero and Feature images: Tetris.