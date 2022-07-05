Jasmine Sokko on the 5 artistes she’s listening to these days

To mark our third digital cover and a very special music issue with Jasmine Sokko, we managed to get her to curate a personal playlist of artistes that she’s been listening to these days.

After all, there’s really no better way to understand an artiste on a deeper level than to find out what she’s been tuning in to — whether that means tracks that remind her of her childhood, or others that transport her to another alternate space in time.

Read on for the full list.

St Vincent “Her music is so inventive, she makes sadness sound so grand and suddenly I’m so much more okay with feeling sad (if it means having her soundtrack my emotions).”

Maggie Rogers “Ever since her debut single ‘Alaska’, Maggie’s music is my second best teleportation machine (after my VR goggles). Listening to her music instantly takes me to a place where everything is pure and refreshing, somewhere like a secret garden of my very own.”

Faye Wong “Listening to Faye Wong is a constant reminder that music is more than just the production, songwriting or packaging. It’s the depth of the emotions that can be expressed through her voice alone; chic and angelic, I don’t think I’ll ever fall out of love with her.”

Sodagreen “Music is my time machine; I used to shift around a lot when I was a kid, constantly moving from place to place and their music was always a constant in my life. Been looping their music again as I go through a transitionary period, and it reminds me so much of my younger days.”