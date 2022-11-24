KAWS’ newly launched ‘The Promise’ vinyl figures and posters are up for grabs

KAWS’ unveiled its much-awaited The Promise art installation at Dadu, Children’s Museum of Qatar. The grand artwork was installed on 21 November, amid the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 festivities. Following this, KAWS has now announced the sale of vinyl figures and prints for art connoisseurs all over the world.

Besides the figures, collectors have a chance to own the original screenprint of the artwork, which will be signed, numbered and made available for USD 5,000. Needless to say, this unframed print is a limited edition and only 500 of them are available. The figures on sale come in three colours — black, brown and grey.

While the COMPANIONS come in different colours, the green and blue-coloured globe that they are holding is uniform for all three versions.

More about The Promise

The installation in the Dadu Gardens showcases a KAWS adult COMPANION in grey, passing the globe to a child COMPANION. The Promise figures are installed at the heart of the museum and give the message of sustainability, green economy and environmental conservation.

The collection is available on KAWSONE from 22 November onwards.

Buy KAWS' The Promise figure here

Just as FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is ongoing, Dadu Gardens is proving to be one of the main attractions for tourists, especially families. Besides KAWS’ The Promise art installation, other attractions here include an amphitheatre, majestic permaculture garden and edible landscapes.

About KAWS

KAWS, whose actual name is Brian Donnelly, started dabbling in street art as a teenager in New Jersey and Manhattan and soon, the brand catapulted into a million-dollar name. The American artist’s signature figures have pop culture references and current internet trends. They serve as a commentary on global issues and make a strong statement by the artist.

(Main and featured image credit: KAWS/Instagram)

Image credit: Stockx