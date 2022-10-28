BLACKPINK ‘Born Pink’ Asia tour: Concert dates, tickets, and more details

Sensational K-pop female group BLACKPINK has announced the ‘largest world tour in the history of K-pop girl groups.’ Creating massive ripples in the global entertainment industry, the group, comprising Jisoo, Rosé, Lisa and Jennie, has unveiled the dates of the BLACKPINK World Tour (Born Pink) Asia on 28 October 2022.

The group is also coming to Singapore as part of this mammoth gig while other Asian cities include Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta and Manila. In fact, the quartet is to become the first girl group to hold a solo concert in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi.

Here’s more about BLACKPINK’s Born Pink Asia tour

Singapore concert

BLACKPINK embarked on the world tour with two opening performances in Seoul and is all set to commence the Asia leg of the world tour on 7 January 2023 in Bangkok. The Singapore music concert will be held on 13 May at the National Stadium at 7.30 pm local time.

Marketing partner Live Nation Singapore has also announced that tickets will be up for presale in phases— Weverse presale begins on 21 November 2022, between 10:00 am to 11.59 am, followed by PayPal presale on 22 November and then the Live Nation Members presale on 23 November, between the same timing.

After these, passes are to go for sale for the general public on 24 November via Ticketmaster.

Malaysia concert and other cities

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BLΛƆKPIИK (@blackpinkofficial)

BLINKS (as BLACKPINK fans are called) in Malaysia are also up for this grand show on 4 March in Kuala Lumpur at the National Stadium Bukit Jalil. The group is taking the stage just for just one night and the newly renovated and refurbished stadium has the capacity of a whopping 90,000 heads.

The group also shared a complete list of other Asian destinations and venues as they continue touring with their newly launched studio album hitting the top position on music charts. Check all dates below:

7 and 8 January: Bangkok – National Stadium

13, 14 and 15 January: Hong Kong – AsiaWorld – Arena

20 January: Riyadh – Mrsool Park

28 January: Abu Dhabi – Etihad Park

4 March: Kuala Lumpur – National Stadium Bukit Jalil

11 and 12 March: Jakarta – Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium

18 March: Kaohsiung – Kaohsiung National Stadium

25 and 26 March: Manila (Bulacan) – Philippine Arena

About Born Pink

Born Pink, released in September 2022, marks the Korean girl group’s second full-length album and bagged the apex position on the Billboard Top 200 Album sales chart. This album made the group the first of its kind to score a double-million seller. With tracks such as “Pink Venom” and “Shut Down,” which garnered 100 million streams on Spotify, the group has catapulted to the peak of success and amassed a strong fan following from all over the world.

(Main image credit: BLACKPINK GLOBAL BLINK/ @ygofficialblink/ Twitter; Featured image credit: Live Nation Singapore)