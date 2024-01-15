‘Seven’ of BTS Jungkook’s best song collaborations of all time for a fire playlist

The solo career of the youngest member of BTS — dubbed the ‘Busan prince’ — is marked by a string of chart-topping tracks. Complete, with complex choreography, catchy melodies, jaw-dropping sets, chic outfits, and creative lyrics. Of these, some of the most iconic have been with some of the best artists in the music business — including the likes of Jack Harlow, DJ Snake, and Usher. We’re adding BTS Jungkook’s best song collaborations of all time, in no particular order to our playlist.

To say that the career of BTS’ ‘golden’ maknae has seen a meteoric rise would be an understatement. He went from auditioning in reality shows as a 15-year-old to being crowned the fastest K-pop soloist to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify in about a decade. The most recent feather in his musical hat is his solo debut album — a pop phenomenon that offers bops after bops. Of these, some of the most popular feature acclaimed artists — American to Australian — each taking the industry by storm. Here’s a look at a few of Jungkook’s best song collaborations that have the potential of being your all-time favourites and can be a part of your playlist as well.

All time best song collaborations of BTS’ Jungkook

Standing Next To You (Usher Remix)

A funky lead into Jungkook’s highly-anticipated debut album — Standing Next To You has a distinct Michael Jackson-esque quality to it and would definitely add spunk to your playlist. It features Grammy-winning producers Andrew Watt and Cirkut. The lyrics point to a lover unafraid to endure any adversity that comes in the way of his relationship and are complemented by a catchy hook and breezy vocals. And while the original was already a hit — BTS maknae kicked things up a notch by roping in Usher for a remix. This rendition comes with fun dance breaks — complete, with jaw-dropping performances by the artists who turn an abandoned warehouse into a dance floor. The American pop sensation adds in some smooth vocals of his own.

Left And Right (ft. Charlie Puth)

Considering Jungkook had spent years professing his appreciation of Charlie Puth through covers and on-stage interactions — this is perhaps one of the most exciting collaborations on this lineup. The breezy pop track Left and Right features Puth’s signature falsetto and Jungkook’s famed honeyed vocals. Both sing about a former partner and a relationship that continues to haunt them. “Memories follow me left and right. I can feel you over here, I can feel you over here. You take up every corner of my mind,” the lyrics go. The chorus and hook use a panning audio technique, allowing the audio to move from left to right (as the song suggests) — best experienced via headphones.

Seven (ft. Latto)

Dubbed a summer anthem — Jungkook’s first solo single features American rapper Latto. The UK garage pop number comes with suggestive lyrics and a catchy melody. There’s a distinct touch of acoustic guitar through it all. The song is romantic, with India Today quoting the idol as explaining, “The lyrics of Seven mean you want to be with the person you love all the time. Like the title of the song, from Monday to Sunday.” The track quickly went viral — raking up the streams and gaining considerable traction on social media. It also broke numerous records, including that of being the first song by a Korean artist to sit at No. 1 on Billboard’s Global 200 for six weeks.

3D (ft. Jack Harlow)

Jungkook and American rapper Jack Harlow threw it back to the mid-2000s with vintage acoustics for this hit number. The pop-R&B song channels the energy of boy bands like NSYNC and Backstreet Boys — with the lyrics pointing to a love and yearning that stays strong across dimensions and geographical spaces. “I just wanna meet you in the physical and see if you would touch me,” the Kentucky artist states, all while noting how slick he is with women. The production complements this mood — complete, with all-denim outfits as well as catchy, easy-to-follow dance steps.

Too Much (Kid Laroi, Central Cee)

With three iconic artists — Australian rapper and singer Kid Laroi, British rapper Central Cee, and BTS’ Jungkook — at the helm of affairs, this song is nothing short of musical perfection. With Justin Bieber in the credits — the song is marked by a steady, catchy beat. Jungkook taps into the lower register of his vocal range — the lyrics revisiting a potentially toxic relationship that’s now ended. “If we had the chance and the time to spend, would you do it again? Would you do it again? Was it too much?” they go. There’s a breezy, radio-worthy quality to this one.

Dreamers (ft. Fahad Al Kubaisi)

One of the most iconic tracks in Jungkook’s discography — this official 2022 FIFA World Cup number features popular Qatari singer Fahad Al Kubaisi. Marked by a Khaleeji percussion and Arabic refrain — the melody is peppy yet wistful, with an euphoric chorus. Complementing this are the hopeful and motivational lyrics which point to turning dreams into reality. “We make it happen ’cause we believe it..We make it happen ’cause we believe it” — Jungkook sings. The YouTube video of the live performance has garnered views by the millions.

Please Don’t Change (ft. DJ Snake)

Adding to the star-studded collaboration lineup of Golden is this breezy track featuring popular French Algerian music producer DJ Snake. The lyrics insist on remaining true to oneself, even when thrust into the spotlight — perhaps inspired by the K-pop idol’s own life and morals. “Nowhere to hide on satellite…life on camera,” Jungkook croones. These are packaged well within a prominent bass, house music-esque beats, and other electronic details that are very characteristic of Snake. No surprises that the song debuted at no. 1 on Billboard’s Dance/Electronic Digital Song Sales chart.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. What is Jungkook’s first solo song called?

BTS Jungkook’s first solo song was titled Seven.

2. What type of song does Jungkook sing?

Hip hop/rap, K-pop, and EDM are Jeon Jungkook’s primary song genres.

3. What songs did Jungkook play in his Vlive?

Jungkook played over 40 songs in his March 2023 Vlive — including Naatu Naatu from RRR and Snooze by SZA.