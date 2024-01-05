Ed Sheeran to hold special one-night show at Capitol Theatre in Singapore on 17 February

English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is set to enthral fans in Singapore with his one-night-only + – = ÷ x Tour at the National Stadium on 16 February. Perhaps because fans want to see more of him, the illustrious artist has now added An Evening with Ed Sheeran, a special show for music lovers in Singapore.

The special performance, which, too, is a one-night-only event, will be held at Capitol Theatre on 17 February, the night after Sheeran’s National Stadium show.

An Evening with Ed Sheeran is being organised by AEG Presents Asia, in partnership with KrisFlyer.

What will Ed Sheeran perform at Capitol Theatre?

According to a press statement by the organisers, the one-night-only Ed Sheeran musical performance provides a “rare opportunity” for fans in Singapore to experience his musical talent in a historical, neo-classical building.

Sheeran will be performing tracks from his albums – (“Subtract”) (2023) and Autumn Variations (2023).

“Subtract,” as the album – is called, is Sheeran’s sixth studio album. It features songs such as “Boat,” “Life Goes On,” and “Curtains.” Autumn Variations is his seventh studio album and features songs such as “American Town,” “Magical” and “England.”

Apart from the songs from the two albums, Sheeran is expected to sing some of the greatest hits from his career such as “Salt Water” and “End of Youth.”

He will also be interacting with fans, sharing stories while performing.

“Ballads informed by the singer’s own grief and personal upheavals will echo with soul-baring strength and create priceless memories for the lucky few,” the statement reads.

Where to get tickets for Ed Sheeran’s Capitol Theatre show?

Tickets for An Evening with Ed Sheeran show in Singapore will go on sale on Ticketmaster starting 12 January at 3 pm SGT.

Tickets are priced at SGD 298. For members of KrisFlyer, tickets can be redeemed from 5 January onwards via KrisFlyer Experiences.

Tickets and prices at a glance

Show: An Evening with Ed Sheeran

Date: 17 February

Day: Saturday

Venue: Capitol Theatre

Ticket Price: SGD 298

Book at: Ticketmaster

(Hero and Featured images: AEG Presents Asia)