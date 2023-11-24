Interview: Thai superstar SORN unpacks her first solo concert ‘SORN: Nirvana Girl’ and journey as a soloist

Ahead of her first solo concert ‘SORN: Nirvana Girl’ in Singapore, Thai Pop superstar SORN speaks to us about going independent and challenging herself as an artist.

Ardent music followers will probably know SORN as the lead vocalist of the now-inactive seven-member K-pop girl group CLC. Since going solo in 2021 under WILD Group, the Thai-born pop star has released six digital singles to positive response. Notably, her debut single, ‘Sharp Objects’, topped Apple Music charts in multiple countries.

SORN began her music career at the age of 18 and debuted with CLC in 2015. With almost a decade of experience in the industry, the soloist expanded her fan base to over six million on social media with catchy projects and viral personal content, showcasing her endearing and exuberant personality.

Recently, SORN collaborated with the Dutch electronic duo Yellow Claw to release ‘Cold Like Snow’ and partnered with Riot Games to create an anthem titled ‘U Already Know’ for the VALORANT Champions Tour Pacific Ascension 2023.

All these experiences culminate towards the highest point in her career yet – her first-ever solo concert ‘SORN: Nirvana Girl’ to be held at the Capitol Theatre in Singapore. This performance opportunity also grants her a stage to express her gratitude to fans who have supported her throughout her career.

We caught up with SORN before her momentous debut solo concert ‘SORN: Nirvana Girl’ to discuss her journey as a soloist and pushing boundaries.

Lifestyle Asia (LSA): The title for your first solo concert takes after your fifth digital single, ‘Nirvana Girl’. What is the significance behind this particular decision?

SORN: The song Nirvana Girl has a very special place in my heart. It pretty much sums out everything I felt when I was with the girl group to me now trying to find myself as a soloist. This song describes my journey really well and I feel like I’m telling my audience about what I’ve been through whenever I sing this song.

I wanted to name my first solo concert [Nirvana Girl] to tell my fans that, thank you for always supporting me from day one. I wanted to let them know that I’m not in my ‘fullest form just yet’ and I am still trying my best to become a nirvana girl.

I wanted the concert to tell the journey of my path as an artist and bring the fans down memory lane from how SORN started and where SORN is going as an artist. A full experience of my career to inspire my fans that anything is possible as long as you have a dream, anyone can become ‘Nirvana Girl’.

LSA: Why choose Singapore to stage your solo debut concert?

SORN: I feel like Singapore is where everything started for me after Korea. Not only is our company based in Singapore but also my producer who created ‘Nirvana Girl’, ‘Not A Friend’, and ‘Rowdy’ is also based [here] so that’s why Singapore has always had a very special place in my heart.

It felt right to choose Singapore as my solo debut concert because I feel like it’s the centre country where people from around the world can fly in and join my concert since I have a lot of overseas fans from everywhere.

LSA: Your singles ‘Rowdy’ and ‘Nirvana Girl’ feature fellow CLC members Seungyeon and Yeeun, respectively. What made you approach them to collaborate on your solo projects?

SORN: I wanted to collaborate with my members on any opportunity I have because I always wanted to find ways for us to be together.

Honestly being a soloist now I really miss working with the girls and it’s always more fun to be able to work with them because it’s just so comfortable with everyone together. I also feel like our fans would really appreciate it whenever we have moments together since it’s harder for our fans now to see us performing together.

LSA: How does it feel to be labelmates with Seungyeon again, but as soloists? Does this ignite a competitive or a collaborative spirit? Or both?

SORN: It feels good to have Seungyeon in the same company! It’s always good to have friends or people who you are familiar with around and I feel like we’ve been together since we were 15, we really understand each other to the core. We always go to events together and travel together a lot which has been one of the best experiences for me because most of the time it doesn’t feel like work at all.

Us being together doesn’t ignite a competitive feeling at all. We always talk about how we can work together, share ideas with each other, and give each other feedback to improve each other’s careers.

LSA: We’re sure this solo concert is a milestone and achievement for you. What does this performance stage mean to you at this stage in your career?

SORN: I always love being on stage. I love singing on stage and sharing with people what I love. Even though I’ve been doing this for a very long time, I still get very excited to perform because I’m so happy to be able to interact with new audiences and share with them what I love doing!

Especially with this concert, this has to be the biggest stage of my life as a soloist. I’m so proud of myself that I’m able to come this far in my career! I am super honoured to be having my first concert and I’m so excited for more concerts in the future.

LSA: From your solo debut till now, what are you most proud of?

SORN: Honestly, I’m proud of everything I’ve done until today. I love seeing myself grow in every single release that I do. I learn more about myself as an artist and I always like to challenge myself to be better. I’m really proud of how far I’ve come and I honestly can’t wait to see what my future is going to look like moving forward!

LSA: You’ve experimented with a wide range of genres with your music releases. Tell us more about the signature SORN ‘sound’ and your journey to discover genres that complement you stylistically.

SORN: I love experimenting with my sound. I wouldn’t say I have a specific sound, but I think that I am an artist who’s very straightforward when it comes to choosing concepts for each of the releases. I have to thank my experience with K-pop, it taught me how to be flexible and open-minded about music.

Honestly, I’m still trying to find myself as an artist and I do enjoy experimenting with my sound. I will have to say that I do get really surprised at some of the releases that I’ve done because there are some songs that when I first heard them I really didn’t know if I’ll be able to pull off.

But I would have to say that even though it is challenging, I feel like because of that I’ve grown a lot as an artist. At the end of the day, I do want to become that artist who can pull off any type of genre of music or concept!

LSA: What experiences from your time as a K-pop idol have aided or prepared you for a solo career?

SORN: I’m really good at working under pressure. I think that some people are not good with it but because I’ve been in K-pop for so long, I think when there are situations where I’m under a lot of pressure I’m always able to keep calm and do my best. This has helped me a lot in many situations because now that I’m by myself I always have to make a lot of big decisions.

I no longer have my members with me whom I can talk to or make decisions with. And even with pressure, I’m able to perform my best and not freak out.

LSA: We’re seeing Thai artists like yourself getting recognition globally. How does it feel as a representative talent of Thailand and in what ways do you leverage this influence for the greater good?

SORN: I’m blessed that we are loved by people from all over the world! I’m so proud to be able to represent my country. I love using this influence to encourage younger kids who follow me that they can also one day be like us. I know that Thai kids are talented, they just need an opportunity to show the world what they got which I feel we don’t get enough in our country.

Kids are sometimes too scared to be themselves so I always try my best to use my music and my platform to encourage younger kids to follow their dreams!

LSA: You’ve released a total of six singles under WILD Group. What are your thoughts on releasing a full-length album of new material given how fast listeners consume music currently?

SORN: I am planning to release an EP next year! I feel like it’s about time for me to commit myself to a bigger project like an EP. I feel like an EP or album is a good way for artists like us to tell a story through the set of songs that are included.

Through an album as an artist, I will be able to take my listener on a journey through different emotions in each song and different narratives through the lyrics. I can’t wait to share with my fans my first-ever EP in the upcoming year!

LSA: You’re also known to have an active social media presence. How does staying in the public eye help in understanding who SORN really is?

SORN: I think fans are able to build a deeper connection with me through my social media presence. I’m able to create a deeper bond with my fans and I am able to become someone that they see as not only an artist but also they see me as a friend.

A lot of my fans like to tell me that whenever they see me on social media, they have this comforting feeling whenever they consume my content. I love showing my relatable side using my platform and people seem to find that very comforting which makes me really happy.

I’m super blessed to be able to express who I really am publicly and gain so much love and support from just being my authentic self which also affects my music because I’m able to express myself comfortably through all of my songs.

LSA: What’s next for SORN after completing this concert?

SORN: After my concert, I really want to start working on an EP or possibly an album to be released next year. I think it’s time for me to do something bigger and I think I am ready for that. I know a lot of fans have been waiting for it too. So, I really don’t want to disappoint them so I’m going to put all my effort into this and release something for them for sure!

(All images credit: Viu & WILD Group)

[SORN: Nirvana Girl] happens at Capitol Theatre on November 25. Get your tickets through Ticketmaster online here.