LSA Exclusive Interview: Rising Japanese group BALLISTIK BOYZ from EXILE TRIBE on going global, starting from Asia

Japanese music, especially J-pop, has been experiencing an upward trajectory and yet another popularity surge in recent years. J-pop duo YOASOBI, for example, has taken the world by storm with viral hits like ‘IDOL’. Now, there’s another rising J-pop music act that demands your attention: BALLISTIK BOYZ from EXILE TRIBE.

The seven-member J-pop group, consisting of RYUTA, YOSHI, RYUSEI, MIKU, RICKY, RIKI and MASA, debuted in 2019 as the sixth unit of supergroup collective, EXILE TRIBE. After debuting with self-titled album ‘BALLISTIK BOYZ’, the group has gained plenty of recognition and even won MTV VMAJ’s Rising Star Award that same year. BALLISTIK BOYZ from EXILE TRIBE is indeed an immensely talented group.

Besides energetic music, they also tapped into their impressive physical abilities to turn up the ante on their performances too. BALLISTIK BOYZ is EXILE TRIBE’s first artist group where all members dance, sing, rap, and perform acrobatics.

Not resting on their laurels, BALLISTIK BOYZ ventured outside Japan and recently collaborated with popular Thai superstar GULF KANAWUT. Actor and artist Kanawut, whose birth name is Kanawut Traipipattanapong, is known for his role as ‘Type’ in the Thai BL television series, TharnType: The Series.

With the collaborative track ‘All I Ever Wanted’, BALLISTIK BOYZ expressed their heartfelt and deepest appreciation to their fans. The song enlisted prolific Thai EDM producer, BOTCASH for production. Over catchy hip-hop beats, BALLISTIK BOYZ also emphasised the importance of companionship and support in achieving dreams.

This partnership materialised after an initiation from Thailand’s HIGH CLOUD ENTERTAINMENT’s founder, hip-hop artist and Executive Producer, F.HERO.

We caught up with BALLISTIK BOYZ from EXILE TRIBE for their thoughts on collaborating with Gulf Kanawut, working with creatives beyond the J-pop realm, and going global with their brand of music.

Lifestyle Asia (LSA): What makes a BALLISTIK BOYZ from EXILE TRIBE and how do each of you identify with the characters of a BALLISTIK BOYZ?

RYUTA: We are the first group out of EXILE TRIBE with members who can all sing, dance and rap. We are a new generation of artists from Japan who are hungry for global expansion. With that awareness and responsibility, I want to be that pioneer to pave the way for this.

YOSHI: It would be our live performances, where we are a group who all sing, rap dances and do acrobatics. There is a gap between what we usually do and what we see on variety shows. When we perform live, you might think that we are different people, so I would be happy if you find our performances interesting!

RYUSEI: We are a group that was formed under the concept of “changeable,” so I believe that we are a group that can adapt to any situation.

MIKU: Each of the seven of us specializes in different things. We support each other in that way. I believe that a good balance within us is the creation of one strong force.

RICKY: We are not a group that has only 1 style of music. Because we are not confined to genres, we are versatile in that way, so you may think we are great if you listen to our music!

RIKI: It is a creative crew. Each member can do many different things, and within the group, we are ready for activities. I think we are a transformative group.

MASA: All the members are like true brothers and have pledged to give everything to this group to live their lives without regrets. I think that bond and the desire and determination to achieve our dreams is what makes us who we are.

Although I am the youngest in the group, I believe I have a mission to lead the group. For this reason, I am always thinking about the group, and in my solo activities, I would like to contribute to the group by expanding its visibility as an actor.

LSA: Which BALLISTIK BOYZ song/single would you recommend to introduce the group?

*Collectively, all members answered ‘Animal’

RYUTA: ‘Animal’. It was our first time working with a US music producer, Cory Enemy who has worked with various international artists like Ellie Goulding, David Guetta and Katy Perry. I feel this song was a good experience that has helped to push us out of our comfort zones and expand our reach overseas. It has become our signature song that everyone knows of. Please have a listen and enjoy it!

YOSHI: ‘Animal’ is a very nice song. I feel that it has become our signature song. It is one of my favorite songs as well, and people around me have told me they like it!

RYUSEI: It would be ‘Animal’. This song has received a high evaluation and is one of the songs that we are very confident about. The sound, as well as the vocals and rap flow, is very cool, and the song can be liked by people from any country.

MIKU: I would recommend ‘Animal’. You will be able to see our music sensibilities for this and it caters to an international audience.

RICKY: The song is called ‘Animal’! The beat of that song has a vibe that is unique to us, and it also has a similar sound to Hip Hop and R&B infused with our own flavour, so I think it is a song that truly expresses us as a group!

RIKI: ‘Animal’ would be my pick. When this song was written, I felt that it would definitely become the group’s signature song. Everything about ‘Animal’ has a sense that matches with BBZ, and all the members have a lot to say about this song. I like this song very much!

MASA: ‘Animal’! Personally, I thought before the release of the song that it would become a symbolic song of BALLISTIK BOYZ, and after it was actually released, I believe that many people became aware of the song as a result!

LSA: Tell us the message(s) you wish to convey with ‘All I Ever Wanted’ and its accompanying visual concepts.

ALL: ‘All I Ever Wanted’ is a collaboration with Thai artist, GULF KANAWUT. This song means a lot to us because we wanted to show our appreciation to everyone who has supported us. The song is all about reaching one’s desired destination where it is only fulfilling when it is shared with those we love.

It goes beyond individual achievements. Success is more meaningful when it becomes a collective experience with our fans, us as members, our family and friends. Without any of them, all these goals or dreams would not mean a thing.

True happiness lies in the company of loved ones, regardless of any situation. The music video was filmed in an industrial area in Thailand that seems like a lead up from our previous single ‘Drop Dead feat. TRINITY’, so in a ‘post-apocalyptic’ setting that has partially recovered from destruction.

We wanted to showcase a fun side for ‘All I Ever Wanted’, and that we can find joy even in challenging circumstances as long as we are together as a tight-knit group. There is also GULF KANAWUT in the music video, as a symbol of hope and perseverance, which we would say is similar to us.

LSA: What’s the most memorable experience while working with GULF KANAWUT on ‘All I Ever Wanted’? And what do you like about this song?

RYUTA: GULF KANAWUT is simply so friendly and kind. He was, of course, good-looking and made a very cool first impression. When I worked with him, he was extremely friendly.

My favourite point of ‘All I Ever Wanted’ is the last chorus, it is a hook! Putting my voice to such an exhilarating beat gave me (and I hope listeners too) a sense of excitement and a pleasant feeling to listen to.

YOSHI: We went to a cat cafe together for the first time to get to know each other.

I liked him very much because he has many similarities with us in terms of becoming a global artist. There are also so many good qualities about him that make him very likeable, ranging from being very friendly, kind, and being handsome to rapping while we were filming together!

The sound of this collaborative track is very bright and poppy. The chorus is also pleasant and with the unforgettable dance moves for this, I think they all go well together!

RYUSEI: I had the opportunity to spend a lot of time with GULF KANAWUT several times through work. Despite being an Asian superstar, he was very humble, kind, and cool in a way that even a man could fall in love with.

‘All I Ever Wanted’ is a song for your loved ones, so we would like you to receive it as a gift from us, to you, and from there, you can give it to your loved ones as well.

MIKU: Above all, I was impressed by how kind GULF KANAWUT was. As for the song itself, I love the catchiness of it and its unique choreography.

RICKY: It was to shoot the music video for ‘All I Ever Wanted’ with him! We were happy that we were able to prepare the best for each other and shoot together on the set, despite a very hard and tight schedule, and we also learned a lot from each other!

The sound of ‘All I Ever Wanted’ and the choreography of the chorus is unique in a good way, and that is my favourite!

RIKI: We went to a cat café together in Thailand to get to know each other better before working together. That was a lot of fun and a very good memory.

When this song was completed, I was very happy to have GULF KANAWUT there to complete the music. This is a collaboration for BBZ which has never been done before.

MASA: One of the things we did to get to know each other better before starting production was to go to a cat café together because he likes cats! It was there that I got to know GULF KANAWUT’s personality, and it was at that moment that made me want to make music with him even more strongly!

My favourite part is the hook part! Bot Cash, our mentor in Thailand and EDM music producer created the ideal sound for us!

LSA: How is it like collaboration with artists and musicians from Thailand, and transcending beyond the J-pop realm?

RYUTA: I am very grateful for this opportunity and I am so happy with the overwhelming response. I think it is especially important in this day and age to take action like this. There are many different types of music, such as J-POP and T-POP, but I hope to break down these stereotypes, and music genres and fuse them together to send them out into the world.

YOSHI: It’s not an experience you get to have very often, and I feel that new things are and meant to be created all the time. I would like to make this a normal thing in the future, and I would like to make many songs be transcendent of any boundaries of countries and languages.

RYUSEI: It was a very good experience. There is a lot to be learned in person by collaborating across borders, and I believe we can offer something real. This experience is an out-of-the-ordinary one.

MIKU: I feel that the scope of our activities has expanded even further than before, and we want to continue to amplify this throughout the world.

RICKY: I am both very happy and simply amazed! I believe that such forms of entertainment and collaboration is still very rare, so I think it is great for us as a group to have such a high-profile collaboration, and to be able to provide this to our fans.

RIKI: I am very glad that I was able to learn and gain many things that I would not have been able to do if I had stayed only in Japan. It was a pretty big experience. I would like to continue to actively collaborate both in Japan and outside of Japan, and I would like to meet people from all over the world through music.

MASA: It is a great learning experience. The addition of new sounds and colours creates a good chemical reaction, resulting in a BALLISTIK BOYZ work that has never been done before!

LSA: What does it mean to truly go global with BALLISTIK BOYZ music and reach out to international fans despite differences in languages?

RYUTA: I am very happy to have had this experience, not only because it is absolutely necessary to make my dream come true, but also simply because it has been an asset to me as an individual and in my life.

By visiting different countries and getting to know the country, experiencing different cultures and meeting new people has broadened my horizons and increased the range of my thinking. We are very happy when we are recognized for our performances and other activities outside of Japan.

YOSHI: I believe it will bring us closer to the dreams we want to achieve as members, as well as give back to our families and mentors who have supported us all the way.

I get excited when I think that our skills are recognized all over the world! If we do a live performance and people who don’t know us are amazed, I think it’s real!

RYUSEI: Since joining the group, I have worked hard to become a world-class artist.

I can’t find any other word apart from “the world,” and I think that being able to work like this now is everything to me. I am beyond happy and excited.

MIKU: Our dream is to be loved by many people across borders, and we want our music to reach many people.

RICKY: Activities like these are not normal and are truly special. I don’t think everyone can do it or make it come true if they want to. There will be many big obstacles in the way for sure, but I want the fans to see us break down these walls, overcome these obstacles and move forward. I want us to make it happen together.

RIKI: It’s the most fun moment in your life, and the thing you’re most passionate about that you are able to share with everyone you encounter.

MASA: It has always been my dream to work internationally, and now I feel it is my mission as an artist to do so. One of the things I enjoy about working globally is going to places I have never been, meeting new people, having experiences and making new memories!

LSA: You’ve recently celebrated your fourth year as BALLISTIK BOYZ from EXILE TRIBE. Tell us how your guys have grown and learned since you debuted as artists.

ALL: We are the first group from EXILE TRIBE to expand our activities overseas since 2019. We want to represent Japan as a Japanese international group so being overseas has not only been an unforgettable experience, but it has also expanded our sights and has made us hungrier to do better, no matter what it takes.

Compared to the time we debuted and now, we have an ‘international first’ mindset that we consider first with every action in order to push and challenge ourselves.

LSA: What’s up next for BALLISTIK BOYZ? Can we expect a full album or World Tour?

All: We are working on new music which we are hoping to release this year (please look out for it!). We have already wrapped up our tour in Japan this year, and we are scheduled to do more shows in Southeast Asia for this year.

Additionally this year, we restarted our overseas plans and performed Malaysia and Indonesia on top of Thailand and had our first overseas fan meet. Singapore was a first for us too and we want to come back.

We love everything about Southeast Asia, and we look forward to coming back more often to see our fans here a lot more, so please follow us on our social media platforms to know more. We would really love to meet all of you.

(All images credit: LDH JAPAN Inc.)

‘All I Ever Wanted’ by BALLISTIK BOYZ from EXILE TRIBE featuring GULF KANAWUT is out now on all music streaming platforms including Apple Music.