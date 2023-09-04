LSA Exclusive: Jeff Satur and Sezairi discuss their music pursuits with Apple’s ‘Here’s to the Dreamers’

Apple dedicates ‘Here’s to the Dreamers’ to some of Southeast Asia’s best musicians, like Jeff Satur and Sezairi, celebrating their unwavering passion and challenging the status quo in pursuit of their music dreams.

There’s never a lack of gifted musicians in Southeast Asia. Thus this month, Apple highlights the handful of melodic trailblazers in the region with ‘Here’s to the Dreamers’, which showcases their distinctive talents.

Among these familiar names who made their mark on the map are Sezairi from Singapore, Malaysian soulful songbird Yuna, Thai singer-songwriter Jeff Satur (of KinnPorche fame), Indonesian vocalist Ziva Magnolya, and GREY D from Vietnam.

Via ‘Here’s to the Dreamers’, these Southeast Asian talents share insights into their careers as artists from Southeast Asia on the world stage. The five artists also released an exclusive video of a live performance of one of their songs, now available exclusively on Apple Music.

Here’s a teaser: Witness Sezairi serenades a full-house crowd of 4,000 fans with his new single ‘Memory’ during his debut at Indonesia’s Java Jazz Festival 2023. Not in Bangkok? Enjoy Jeff Satur’s live acoustic rendition of the dreamy ballad ‘Lucid’ still, filmed entirely with iPhone 14 Pro at Apple Central World in Thailand, from any part of the world you’re at.

You can also immerse in Yuna’s heartfelt performance of ‘Masih Sunyi’, from her latest EP Masih Yuna, delivered against a stunning ‘Kain Batik’ backdrop specially chosen in homage to the Nusantara women of Southeast Asia.

We caught up with Jeff Satur and Sezairi to chat about the evolution of Southeast Asian music and what keeps their dreams alive.

LSA Exclusive: Interview with Jeff Satur and Sezairi

Thai-English singer-songwriter Jeff Satur

Lifestyle Asia Singapore (LSA): Why did you choose to perform a live acoustic rendition ballad ‘Lucid’ to be featured in this campaign?

Jeff Satur: I really want to share this experimental music. Going through this campaign is like my way of expressing something new. It’s not entirely my personal experience, but more like a character’s journey that I want to convey through my song. The piano acoustic aspect is new to me, and quite simply, I want to try it.

LSA: You’ve been in music since the age of 9. What aspect(s) of Southeast Asia music do you think has progressed and evolved?

Jeff Satur: I believe it’s evolving more and more. When I was a kid, I listened to a lot of J-rock and bands from various countries that played a role in the global music industry. It’s opened up new avenues for artists and people who want to make music to express themselves authentically. Nowadays, we have tons of good and unique music. You never know where it’s from, but it’s just great like that. It’s come a long way since I was nine.

LSA: As a singer-songwriter, what factor(s), such as lyrics or melody, can successfully convey the messages of a ballad?

Jeff Satur: For me, it’s both. However, sometimes, if you don’t truly get it or feel it, melody is the purest, most direct form of expression. It can convey a story on its own. Most of the time, I come up with the melody first, and the lyrics sometimes follow. But I believe that melody is the cornerstone. The lyrics often accompany the melody, shaping it further.

LSA: What keeps your dreams alive, music in particular? And what motivate you to dream big as a musician?

Jeff Satur: it’s all about fun and the chance to inspire people. I’ve received messages from fans that have touched me deeply. I’ve seen how my music can completely transform someone’s life, bringing them happiness, helping them through difficult times, and even aiding [them] in overcoming mental struggles. This is the beauty of creating music – it has a profound impact. The support I get from fans, family, and everyone around me fuels my drive to dream big and make my music reach more people, to connect and make a difference.

LSA: Do you think the identity and heritage of Southeast Asian artists can help to hone music that’s uniquely theirs?

Jeff Satur: Yeah. I believe it’s definitely a crucial aspect. I’ve observed many countries currently focusing on restructuring their heritage and cultural instruments. They’re creating something truly unique for their countries, making a sound that has never been heard before. This distinctiveness comes from our origins.

Personally, I’ve been influenced by traditional music, such as “tongue” music and traditional Thai melodies. It greatly aids in composing melodies and crafting music that stands out. Using Thai traditional elements, we are able to create a fresh experience for the audience, making it more distinctive compared to other resources. So, in essence, music in Asia has access to its past, and this enriches the performances and curiosity around music.

LSA: Compared to the resources that Southeast Asian musicians have access to in the past, how can digital platforms like Apple Music assist with music careers?

Jeff Satur: A lot has changed. Nowadays, people can connect to music much easier than before. With platforms available, you can simply upload your music and share it with everyone. While promotion remains essential, it’s simpler today. The market is expanding, and platforms facilitate this growth.

LSA: What is one tip or skill that musicians should be equipped with, specifically those who wish to pursue it in Southeast Asia?

Jeff Satur: For me, the key is authenticity and finding your unique sound. In today’s landscape, standing out matters. It positions you in the market. The crucial thing is to be yourself and make your sound memorable. When people hear it, they’ll associate it with you, and that’s irreplaceable.

LSA: Lastly, tell us what you have been up to lately, from juggling with acting and producing music.

Jeff Satur: Currently, I’m in the final stages of completing my album. I’m striving to ensure it’s not just appealing, but also enjoyable to listen to. The album contains many diverse songs, like different colours in a single picture. However, the final image is something truly unique and unimaginable even for me. It’s open to interpretation by the listeners, creating a personal connection with each of them.

*Jeff Satur is also part of the cast of Chinese reality competition show Call Me By Fire 2023 (披荆斩棘第三季), which will start to air on August 25.

Musician and Singapore Idol Season Three Winner Sezairi

Lifestyle Asia Singapore (LSA): Why did you select ‘Memory’ among all of your songs to be featured in this campaign?

Sezairi: ‘Memory’ really reminds me of the soothing nature of alot of the South East Asian bands I grew up with. It takes me back to a defining place in my youth that shaped my musical ideas.

LSA: You’ve been in the music industry for a while now. What aspect(s) of Southeast Asia music do you think has progressed and evolved?

Sezairi: I think so many things are happening concurrently in terms of the evolution of SEA music but mainly I see SEA artists being more bold in the music we’re putting out and are more daring in incorporating cultural elements that make our music unique.

LSA: What is the most impactful situation that occurred or decision made in your career thus far that you won’t change or trade for anything?

Sezairi: I don’t think I’d change anything that’s happened in my career so far. I believe in destiny and karma and I’m thankful for everything that’s happened.

LSA: What keeps your dreams alive, music in particular? And what motivate you to dream big as a musician?

Sezairi: A lot of my motivation comes from knowing that there are people out there to connect and share in my musical experience. In the creation process, you rarely think about how much you might affect someone else with what you’re making but in hindsight, everything comes from somewhere and to me music comes from a deep place of love and longing.

LSA: Do you think the identity and heritage of Southeast Asian artists can help to hone music that’s uniquely theirs?

Sezairi: The beauty of creation is that no matter what you create, YOU created it. You and all that you are and all that you came from. In that sense, every SEA artist is on their own journey to insert as much of themselves into their art and that makes every step unique.

LSA: Compared to the resources that Southeast Asian musicians have access to in the past, how can digital platforms like Apple Music assist with music careers?

Sezairi: I think the difference is really in the unparalleled access to music than ever before. The easier we make it for everyone to get access to music that they feel ‘belongs’ to them the better it’ll be for everything that comes along with it.

LSA: What is one tip or skill that musicians should be equipped with, specifically those who wish to pursue it in Southeast Asia?

Sezairi: In my opinion, it’s humility. It’s very easy to get caught up in the validation of someone gravitating towards your work and it’s equally as easy to let that stop you from being vulnerable and kind.

LSA: Lastly, tell us what you have been up to lately, after releasing ‘Memory’.

Sezairi: I’m about to release a full-length album that I’ve working on with Indonesian producer Petra Sihombing in Bali since the start of the year. I’m very excited about how it sounds and I can’t wait to share it with the world!

‘Here’s to the Dreamers’ is out exclusively on Apple Music at the artists’ respective pages.